Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SFO looking to rebound along with travel industry in 2021

San Francisco International Airport says air traffic statistics could take up to six years to fully recover to pre-pandemic activity

Sean Watkins, Staff Reporter

April 8, 2021

Passengers+walk+toward+the+security+checkpoint+at+Terminal+2+in+SFO+on+April+2.+Foot+traffic+in+departure+terminals+were+sparse+throughout+the+day+keeping+security+lines+short.+%28Jun+Ueda+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Jun Ueda

Passengers walk toward the security checkpoint at Terminal 2 in SFO on April 2. Foot traffic in departure terminals were sparse throughout the day keeping security lines short. (Jun Ueda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Empty baggage claims, closed airport concessions and vacant seats at deserted terminals have been a trend within airports across the nation since the coronavirus outbreak, including San Francisco International Airport.

At SFO, international travel declined from over a million passengers in January 2020, down to 17,000 in April 2020, according to air traffic statistics. By December 2020, just over 158,000 passengers were reported.

“Pre-pandemic, on average we would see about 75,000 people going through our security checkpoints every day,” said Doug Yakel, public information officer and airport spokesman at SFO. “Last April, that number got below 2,000 per day, nearly a 97% decline in passenger activity.”

Many countries still have restrictions and limitations as to who can enter their country. However, there is starting to be a revision of policies. Traveling is now more probable for those who can show proof of being vaccinated or having a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a guideline on April 2 for fully vaccinated people and their ability to travel. As of April 8, the CDC stated that around 112 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Serving as a major hub for the west coast, SFO provides direct flights to Asia, Central America, Europe, North America, the Middle East, India and Oceania, flying mostly routes to Asia prior to the pandemic. According to SFO data, travel patterns changed during this time due to restrictions from certain countries. Mexico and Canada became the most popular international travel destinations as restrictions were set in place.

Since a growing number of the population has started to receive vaccinations, airports, airlines and other essential services for air travel will start to provide more services showing signs of progress.

“We’re starting to see more activity right now than we have at any other time during the pandemic,” Yakel said. “For example, during the weekend of March 26, we saw the two highest levels of passenger activity since the pandemic began, seeing over 24,000 passengers go through our security checkpoint each day. So definitely some signs of life you can say for travel activity.”

These numbers are nowhere near the numbers reported prior to the pandemic. The data from December 2020 shows a significantly steep decline from the beginning of last year, according to SFO air traffic statistics.

SFO also serves as a hub for United Airlines, which serves 48% of flights for the airport. Annabelle Cottee, United spokesperson, discussed current plans of operations compared to years prior.

“In total, United plans to operate 52% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019, whereas in May 2020 United operated 14% of its overall schedule compared to May 2019,” Cottee said.

Ankit Gupta, vice president of United’s domestic network planning and scheduling, said, “In the past few weeks, we have seen the strongest flight bookings since the start of the pandemic. We will continue being nimble and strategic with our network to add the right service to the destinations our customers want to visit.”

Transportation services count on airport transportation for their businesses and have struggled to book clients as they wait for traveling numbers to surge. Clarindo Gomes, owner of 24 Hours Limo, Inc., shared how heavy his business relies on airport services.

“The business used to rely on about 90% of airport transportation, airports are mostly vacant so that gives you an idea of what we’re up to now,” Gomes said. “In terms of people traveling, not much has changed.”

It is yet to be known when air travel will resume activity seen prior to the pandemic.

210402_SFO_JU_853
Gallery|8 Photos
Jun Ueda
United Airlines flight 871 to Taipei, Taiwan takes off from San Francisco International Airport on April 2. United Airlines serves up to 48% of flights at SFO. (Jun Ueda / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Photo of Sean Watkins
Sean Watkins, Staff Reporter

Sean Watkins is a lifetime Bay Area resident currently living in Walnut Creek. He is in his senior year at San Francisco State University with a major...

Photo of Jun Ueda
Jun Ueda, Photo Editor

Jun Ueda is the Photo Editor for Golden Gate Xpress this Spring. He's super excited to tackle a bunch of stories with the staff. It's his last semester...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Top Stories

According to EGAY leadership, understanding consent and boundaries is a vital aspect to anyone's sex life, but queer sex remains a taboo subject in sex education today. (Kyran Berlin / Golden Gate Xpress)
How conversations about consent cast out queer relationships
Owner of Church of 8 Wheels, Rev. David Miles Jr., speaks to a crowd of skaters in front of the Ferry building on March 27, 2021. Miles held a skating demonstration called ‘Skate Against Violence’ to showcase solidarity for the Asian community. (Emily Curiel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gallery: Demonstrators skate in solidarity with AAPI community
Pedestrians walk alongside Amos Goldbaum’s recently completed mural, in the heart of Noe Valley. Goldbaum said, “Now it feels like a cohesive whole.” (Leila Figueroa / Golden Gate Xpress)
Noe Valley mural celebrates Slow Sanchez
Illustration of Cardi B at a performance with the Grammy Award and hands in a power fist. Courtesy of the Recording Academy® / Getty Images © 2020 and a photo by Diana Rubio found on Flickr of Cardi B used for cropping in and drawing reference to have the original photo built upon. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli / Golden Gate Xpress)
Grammys provide stage for music of the pandemic to come to life
Mathew Gregory DeCamara, 20, was formally in a band called Mt. Fuji Ski Resort, where they played in numerous living rooms, garages, and bars in San Francisco. Once COVID hit the bay and stopped all social events, DeCamara decided to take the songs he wrote for that band and start his solo career as Scrimminy Jim. (Amalia Diaz / Golden Gate Xpress)
When you give a wizard a keytar

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in