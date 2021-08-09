Mahoney says students must upload their proof of vaccination to be enrolled in in-person classes

Amid delta variant, the CSU requires all students to be vaccinated to be on campus this Fall.

SF State students who don’t upload their proof of vaccination will be dropped out of in-person classes and won’t be allowed to move into residence halls, says President Lynn Mahoney in an email sent last week.

In late July, the California State University announced that because of “evolving circumstances,” students, staff, and faculty will be required to be vaccinated regardless of the full approval of a vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration. The decision to immediately implement the policy was made due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

In order to remain enrolled in in-person classes and live on campus, students must upload their proof of vaccination before the week of August 16, says Mahoney in the email.

All certifications including proof of vaccinations, medical and religious exemptions must be submitted and verified no later than September 30, according to the press release by the CSU.

President Lynn Mahoney sent an email to the campus community on the same day of the announcement stating that over 2000 students have uploaded their proof of vaccination over the course of three days. Mahoney claims to “easily” exceed the 90% vaccination rate among students as those who have requested to be exempt from this requirement due to medical and religious reasons are less than 1%.

Until CSU confers with employee unions at SF State and other campuses, faculty and staff won’t be required to be mandatorily vaccinated, said Mahoney in an email sent last Thursday.

As of last week, 219 COVID-19 cases and 98 hospitalizations have been recorded per day in San Francisco, according to the City of San Francisco. The growing rate of cases despite a 70% vaccination rate, has made eight Bay Area counties impose a health order to require all individuals to wear a mask in public settings, starting Tuesday.

SF State is in consultation with the San Francisco Department of Public Health and will continue for the campus community to require wearing face masks, said Mahoney.