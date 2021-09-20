2021 Emmy Awards: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso” and “The Queen’s Gambit” win big

Netflix’s “The Crown” won seven honors at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, dominating the ceremony and marking a shift in the television landscape in favor of streaming services.

Netflix, for the first time since their first Emmy nomination in 2013, took home the most awards from any programming company at Sunday night’s show. The streaming giant’s historical dramatization about the royal family took home more accolades than any other program.

Other streaming services that featured marquee shows of the past year, including Apple TV+, HBO Max, Disney+ and more, won big at the ceremony.

Coming into the night, “The Crown” and Disney+’s “The Mandalorian” led the field with 24 nominations apiece. Nominations for the ceremony were announced on July 13, 2021.

Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso,” which features Jason Sudeikis as an impromptu soccer coach, secured four wins, including best comedy series. “The Queen’s Gambit,” Netflix’s coming-of-age miniseries starring Anya Taylor-Joy, won awards for best limited series and best direction in a limited series.

HBO’s murder miniseries, “Mare of Easttown,” took home three awards, including best lead actress in a limited series for Kate Winslet’s performance as a Pennsylvania detective. The network’s own streaming service, HBO Max, also took home three awards for its original series “Hacks,” which stars Jean Smart as a famed Las Vegas comedian.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” took home the Emmy for best competition series, making RuPaul the most decorated black artist in the history of the ceremony, with 11 career wins.

The 2021 iteration of the Emmys were held at L.A. Live, the entertainment complex located in the heart of downtown Los Angeles. This is a far cry from the pre-pandemic norm; the event is typically held in Downtown LA’s Microsoft Theater, but this year, it took place outdoors under a large tent. In fact, the ceremony marked the first time in two years that the awards were presented in-person.

Here is a full list of Sunday’s winners:

Limited Series

Winner: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney+)

Drama Series

Winner: “The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

Comedy Series

Winner: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“PEN15” (Hulu)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Olivia Colman, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment” (HBO)

Emma Corrin, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, “Pose” (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

Billy Porter, “Pose” (FX)

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” (Hulu)

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, “Mom” (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish” (ABC)

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

William H. Macy, “Shameless” (Showtime)

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan” (NBC)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Winner: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha” (National Geographic)

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Lead Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Winner: Ewan McGregor, “Halston” (Netflix)

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing” (HBO)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Leslie Odom, Jr., “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks” (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Michaela Coel and Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (HBO) (Episode: Ego Death)

Sam Miller, “I May Destroy You” (HBO) (Episode: Eyes Eyes Eyes Eyes)

Craig Zobel, “Mare Of Easttown” (HBO)

Barry Jenkins, “The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

Matt Shakman, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Brad Ingelsby, “Mare Of Easttown” (HBO)

Scott Frank, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Peter Cameron and Chuck Hayward, “WandaVision” (Disney+) (Episode: All-New Halloween Spooktacular!)

Jac Schaeffer, “WandaVision” (Disney+) (Episode: Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience)

Laura Donney, “WandaVision” (Disney+) (Episode: Previously On)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Winner: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision” (Disney+)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Winner: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton” (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You” (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Winner: Peter Morgan, “The Crown” (Netflix) (Episode: War)

Rebecca Sonnenshine, “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) (Episode: What I Know)

Yahlin Chang, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) (Episode: Home)

Misha Green, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO) (Episode: Sundown)

Dave Filoni, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (Episode: Chapter 13: The Jedi)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (Episode: Chapter 16: The Rescue)

Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock and Our Lady J, “Pose” (FX) (Episode: Series Finale)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

Winner: Jessica Hobbs, “The Crown” (Netflix) (Episode: War)

Julie Anne Robinson, “Bridgerton” (Netflix) (Episode: Diamond of the First Water)

Benjamin Caron, “The Crown” (Netflix) (Episode: Fairytale)

Liz Garbus, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu) (Episode: The Wilderness)

Jon Favreau, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+) (Episode: Chapter 9: The Marshal)

Steven Canals, “Pose” (FX) (Episode: Series Finale)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Tobias Menzies, “The Crown” (Netflix)

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason” (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Winner: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Winner: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Conan” (TBS)

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

Winner: “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, “Hacks” (HBO Max) (Episode: There Is No Line [Pilot])

Steve Yockey, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) (Episode: In Case of Emergency)

Meredith Scardino, “Girls5eva” (Peacock) (Episode: Pilot)

Maya Erskine “PEN15” (Hulu) (Episode: Play)

Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again)

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (Episode: Pilot)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Winner: Lucia Aniello, “Hacks” (HBO Max) (Episode: There Is No Line [Pilot])

James Burrows, “B Positive” (CBS) (Episode: Pilot)

Susanna Fogel, “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max) (Episode: In Case of Emergency)

James Widdoes, “Mom” (CBS) (Episode: Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steak)

Zach Braff, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (Episode: Biscuits)

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (Episode: The Hope That Kills You)

Declan Lowney, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+) (Episode: Make Rebecca Great Again)

Competition Series

Winner: “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

Winner: “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (Showtime)

“Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special” (Multiple Platforms)

“The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards” (CBS)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd” (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Winner: “Hamilton” (Disney+)

“Bo Burnham: Inside” (Netflix)

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” (HBO)

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle” (Netflix)

“Friends: The Reunion” (HBO Max)

“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” (Netflix)

“Oslo” (HBO)

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Lifetime)

“Sylvie’s Love” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Uncle Frank” (Amazon Prime Video)