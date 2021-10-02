Annual Women’s March centers on Texas abortion law

Hundreds gathered at San Francisco’s Civic Center on Saturday morning for the annual Women’s March, held nationally.

This year’s march, titled the “March for Our Rights,” centered largely around reproductive rights, an aftershock from Texas’s abortion law, which was signed into action last month and prevents terminating a pregnancy past six weeks gestation.

The march also comes days before the Supreme Court reconvenes Monday morning. In early September, the SCOTUS voted 5-4 against temporarily blocking the law.

Given that the Supreme Court justices are now majority conservative, this upcoming Supreme Court decision leaves people fearful of the security of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that ensures protection for pregnant people’s choice to have an aborition without the federal government stepping in.

“That’s why we’re marching in every single state and in our nation’s capital — Washington, DC — on Oct. 2 before the Supreme Court reconvenes,” reads the Women’s March organization’s website, in a call to action to have protests conducted nationally.

“We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it’s too late,” the site read.