Xochitl leads a chant as the group marches down Market Street for San Francisco’s ‘March for Our Rights’ on Oct. 2, 2021. ‘Degrading women or revolution’ they asked, to which crowds responded, ‘I choose revolution!’ (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress) (Morgan Ellis)
Xochitl leads a chant as the group marches down Market Street for San Francisco’s ‘March for Our Rights’ on Oct. 2, 2021. ‘Degrading women or revolution’ they asked, to which crowds responded, ‘I choose revolution!’ (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)

Morgan Ellis

Annual Women’s March centers on Texas abortion law

Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

October 2, 2021

Hundreds gathered at San Francisco’s Civic Center on Saturday morning for the annual Women’s March, held nationally. 

This year’s march, titled the “March for Our Rights,” centered largely around reproductive rights, an aftershock from Texas’s abortion law, which was signed into action last month and prevents terminating a pregnancy past six weeks gestation. 

The march also comes days before the Supreme Court reconvenes Monday morning. In early September, the SCOTUS voted 5-4 against temporarily blocking the law.

Given that the Supreme Court justices are now majority conservative, this upcoming Supreme Court decision leaves people fearful of the security of Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that ensures protection for pregnant people’s choice to have an aborition without the federal government stepping in.

“That’s why we’re marching in every single state and in our nation’s capital — Washington, DC — on Oct. 2 before the Supreme Court reconvenes,” reads the Women’s March organization’s website, in a call to action to have protests conducted nationally. 

“We need to send an unmistakable message about our fierce opposition to restricting abortion access and overturning Roe v. Wade before it’s too late,” the site read.

city_ellis_womensmarch076
Gallery|5 Photos
Morgan Ellis
Xochitl leads a chant as the group marches down Market Street for San Francisco’s 'March for Our Rights' on Oct. 2, 2021. 'Degrading women or revolution' they asked, to which crowds responded, 'I choose revolution!' (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Photo of Morgan Ellis
Morgan Ellis, Staff Photographer

Morgan Ellis is a staff photographer for Xpress. She moved to San Francisco last year to pursue her Photojournalism degree with a minor in Museum Studies....

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Top Stories

Gustavo Ferrari kicks a soccer ball midair on Sept. 24, 2021. Ranking third in NCAA, Gustavo was named the CCAA player of the week. (Cameron Lee / Golden Gate Xpress)
Soccer player Gustavo Ferrari makes strong impressions early into Gators career
‘Tis Spooky Season Friends!
‘Tis Spooky Season Friends!
A view of the Quad, where people rest, take naps, socialize and sometimes teach their classes (left-center). (Sabita Shrestha / Golden Gate Xpress)
Union representing CSU faculty, CSU unable to negotiate contract
Isaac Benard (L) and Shawon Dunston Jr. (R) pose for a photo before their game on September 9, 2021, at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon, Ohio. (Elizabeth Agazaryan / Golden Gate Xpress)
San Francisco native duo play professional baseball in Ohio
The passing of SESTA-FOSTA and a global pandemic has made advertising sex work and vetting dangerous clients next to impossible. (Illustration by Kyran Berlin/Golden Gate Xpress)
SESTA-FOSTA and COVID-19 changed the Digital Sex Work Landscape

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in