Photo of University Police Department at SF State on Oct. 7, 2021. Following the campus threat of a shooter on campus on Sept. 28, UPD has updated its crime log. (Sabita Shrestha/Golden Gate Xpress) (Sabita Shrestha)
Sabita Shrestha

Arrest information relating to Sept. 28 campus closure now public

The individual is not an SF State student and has a prior arrest record

Eve DeBord, Campus Editor

October 7, 2021

Arrest information including the name of the accused and charges pertaining to the Sept. 28 threat to campus have now been updated on the University Police Department’s crime log.

UPD dispatch confirmed that the individual is not an SF State student.

Malique Armon Perry, a 26-year-old male, was arrested by UPD on Buckingham Way, near the J. Paul Leonard Library on Sept. 28 in the late morning. According to the crime log, the social media threats were first reported on Sept. 27 at 8:39 p.m.

Perry was arrested on three charges: criminal threats, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and probation violation. Felony charges of criminal threats and illegal ammunition possession both carry maximum sentences of three years. A probation violation can also result in jail time.

According to information from the San Francisco Sheriff Department’s inmate search tool, Perry has past charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery resulting in an undisclosed amount of time served in county jail and a probation condition.

Perry was booked and is being held at the San Francisco County Jail #2, located on 7th Street. His next court date will be on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

About the Contributors
Photo of Eve DeBord
Eve DeBord, Campus Editor

Eve (she/her) is the campus editor for Xpress Newspaper. This is her last semester at SF State and she will be graduating with her B.A. in Journalism and...

Photo of Sabita Shrestha
Sabita Shrestha, Photo Editor

Sabita Shrestha is the Xpress photo editor for Fall 2021. She is starting her senior year as a Photojournalism major. Originally from Nepal, Shrestha transferred...

