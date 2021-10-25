Lumpia Palooza persists, despite heavy rainfall

In honor of Filipino American Heritage Month, District Six — a SoMa (South of Market) community multi-purpose space — battled city-wide gloom and rain to host Lumpia Palooza over the weekend, a community event highlighting classic Filipino foods, treats and culture.

The event was scheduled as rain or shine, yet adverse weather left Lumpia Palooza without a majority of its originally scheduled vendors. While District Six’s regular cast of food trucks and vendors were there, only one caterer, Flip N’ Trays, was able to brave the weather to serve up the Filipino classic that the festival was named after, lumpia.

“Just being able to actually be a part of District Six and a part of their event today,” said Nina Camp-Dailey, founder and owner of Flip N’ Trays, “it’s awesome because I know a lot of people in the city. I grew up in San Francisco.”

District Six hosts regularly scheduled events such as Lumpia Palooza, a dog costume contest on Halloween weekend and a nachos festival in the beginning of November.

Despite challenges, the festival was filled with abundant music, relatively dry skies and plenty of lumpia to go around for San Francisco patrons to enjoy.