Día de los Muertos returns to Olvera Street

Día de los Muertos is a multi-day event where people celebrate their loved ones who have died. Families make ofrendas, or altars, for their loved one to help welcome them back into the world of living. On the altars are loved ones’ favorite foods and pastries, along with photos, flowers and candles to guide them.

For over 30 years, Olvera Street has been the place to celebrate Día De Los Muertos in Los Angeles. Vendors and the community come together to throw a nine day celebration honoring the dead, which attracts the attention of locals and tourists.

Olvera Street is known as “the birthplace of Los Angeles” and was created to help preserve the early Californian trades and customs. All year round, merchants are lined up and down the middle of the pathway. They sell a variety of Mexican handcrafted items and food.

Musicians and performance groups celebrate the holiday and stand with artists painting the faces of patrons to resemble the skeletal face of La Catrina, who has become one of the symbols of Día De Los Muertos.