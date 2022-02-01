In-person classes to resume on Feb. 14

Students crowd the entrance of the bus stop in front of campus on Aug. 24, 2021. (Morgan Ellis / Golden Gate Xpress)

All in-person courses are set to resume on campus on Feb. 14, according to SF State President Lynn Mahoney.

Tuesday’s letter follows up on the president’s January message, which initially postponed live instruction due to the omicron surge. Mahoney told Xpress that all members on the SF State planning committee expressed support for returning to live instruction.

San Francisco’s Omicron surge peaked on Jan. 9, with an all-time high, seven-day average of 2,164 positive COVID cases per day. Tuesday’s seven-day average is 1,109 cases, and the state’s overall positivity rate is 13.8% — down from last week’s 19.6%.

The university has purchased 30,000 K-N95s and additional surgical masks for students to use, which will be available in all academic buildings and Cesar Chavez.

Mahoney also announced that members of the campus community may now reupload vaccination records to the MyHealth portal to verify a proof of booster shot. The California State University is requiring all members to get boosted by Feb. 28.

At SF State, failure to comply will result in hold on student accounts, which will prevent them from registering for classes next semester. Students in their final semester will not face any consequences.

Mahoney told Xpress that as of Tuesday, about 25,000 members of the campus community are eligible for their boosters. Roughly 11,000 people have received boosters through the campus’ vaccination events.

Students who are uncomfortable with returning to in-person courses have the option to adjust their schedules to online only.

“It is imperative that we return to campus,” Mahoney wrote. “And we will closely watch the numbers and adjust as necessary to continue to do what we have done well for two years—keep one another safe.”

A virtual forum is being held on Feb. 11, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. for the campus to ask questions on the return to live instruction.