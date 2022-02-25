SF State reacts to Russia’s invasion on Ukraine

Russian troops launched their attack on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Russian government launched a full-scale invasion by land, sea and air against Ukraine early Thursday morning at around 5 a.m. Ukrainian time, bombing and shelling the Ukrainian captial of Kyiv and the cities of Odessa and Kharkiv — later capturing the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Ukranians fleeing the attacks lined roads with vehicles and crowded into buses. Ukranians in Kharkiv used a train station to live and hide from the attacks.

SF State political science professor Andrei Tsygankov specializes in Russian foreign policy as well as U.S.-Russia relations. He disagrees with Putin’s invasion, expressing that efforts to solve the conflict by force isn’t justified and will only lead to suffering and casualties.

“That’s the fear that it will get out of control, it will turn into a major war. And there will be very, very important, very negative, devastating consequences, including humanitarian consequences for all people of the region,” Tsygankov said.

The Biden administration called Putin’s attacks an “unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine.” President Joe Biden announced tough economic sanctions would be applied to Russian banks, the Russian military and exports such as semiconductors.

SF State junior Cris Vasquez agrees that sanctions are a good way to go about handling the crisis.

“I think we need to be a lot more tough around sanctions and making sure that Russia is pretty much crippled,” Vasquez said.

SF State Senior Dylan DeLuca-Gaines said he shocked when he saw the Ukranian bombings on YouTube, though he isn’t sure how comfortable he is with America being involved with the conflict.

“I don’t know if it’s going to cause more damage or if it’s going to help more people, but something’s gonna come out of it,” DeLuca said.

President Biden on Thursday directed 7,000 troops to travel to Germany to help increase NATO’s defenses. Biden has said that he would not send troops directly to Ukraine.

Alexander Vaheid is an SF State Senior who said Russia is not justified in its invasion and thinks bloodshed is unnecessary.

“Blowing things up is not the move, not something I want to voice support of,” Vaheid said.