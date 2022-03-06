Anthropology professor Dawn Elissa-Fischer and ASL Interpreter Lisa Washington introduce Leroy Moore and Keith Jones to the audience on March 5, 2022. (Rene Ramirez / Golden Gate Xpress) (Rene Ramirez)
Anthropology professor Dawn Elissa-Fischer and ASL Interpreter Lisa Washington introduce Leroy Moore and Keith Jones to the audience on March 5, 2022. (Rene Ramirez / Golden Gate Xpress)

Rene Ramirez

The Poetry Center Hosts Krip-Hop Nation

The Poetry Center and The Longmore Institute on Disability hosted Saturday’s event with Dr. Dawn-Elissa Fischer as the event’s moderator

Sarah Bruno, Staff Reporter

March 6, 2022

SF State’s Poetry Center and the Longmore Institute on Disability co-hosted Krip-Hop Nation, an activist group of musicians with disabilities via Zoom on Saturday. The event was made accessible through use of an ASL interpreter and closed captioning.

The two-hour event featured Krip-Hop Nation co-founders Leroy F. Moore Jr. and Keith Jones, along with group members Toni Hickman, DJ Quad and Wheelchair Sports Camp’s Kayln Heffernan. The event started with a short documentary video by Cameron Clark about the group, and transitioned to a conversation with the members of Krip-Hop Nation, a performance from each of the artists and ended with a Q&A. The event was moderated by SF State’s associate professor of anthropology, Dawn-Elissa Fischer, who specializes in Black popular culture and hip-hop. 

Krip-Hop Nation is an Oakland-based activist group that was founded over 15 years ago by Black activists Moore, Jones and the late Rob Da’ Noize Temple. Both Moore and Jones have cerebral palsy, a condition that affects muscle coordination. It was this shared experience and their love for music that gave birth to Krip-Hop Nation.

Krip-Hop Nation is a network of artists from all over the world with physical and mental disabilities, and their goal is to raise awareness about the disabled community through music. 

“Krip-Hop is more than music. Krip-Hop is activism, education, awareness, advocacy, standing up and being proud of who you are. I’m a part of Hip-hop culture”, Moore said. 

According to Clark’s documentary video, disabled musicians are frequently discriminated against in not just their daily lives, but in the music community as well.  Krip-Hop Nation seeks to bridge the gap and has given many musicians with disabilities a community when the abled-bodied world fails to create an inclusive space for all artists. 

Jones, Krip-Hop Nation co-founder and president and CEO of SoulTouchin’ Experiences — an organization focused on community empowerment and systemic policy change for persons with and without disabilities — expressed how he struggled to be taken seriously as an artist because of his disability.

“I kept running into people saying, ‘Your music’s dope, its fire,’ and all that. But I mean, they’d say they don’t know how to market someone with cerebral palsy,” Jones said. Jones, who has limited use of his hands, uses his feet to mix his own beats.

Krip-Hop Nation has several things planned for the next year, such as the Krip-Hop Institute, a streaming service called “The Channel” and a new EP. Saturday’s Krip-Hop Nation event is just the beginning of events centered around disability visibility this year, Poetry Center Director Steve Dickison said. The Poetry Center and the Poetry Coalition have committed to hosting events that put artists with disabilities in the spotlight.

“Today’s event is one of many that will be taking place throughout the United States from March until July 2022,” Dickison said. “The Poetry Coalition is a collective of poetry organizations that stretches across the country, and we are all presenting programs this spring and early summer under the collective heading ‘The future lives in our bodies: Poetry & Disability Justice.’” 

The Paul K. Longmore Institute on Disability, which co-hosted Saturday’s event, also has events centered around disability visibility planned for the future.

Future events for the Poetry Center and the Longmore Institute on Disability can be found at  poetry.sfsu.edu/events and longmoreinstitute.sfsu.edu/.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Sarah Bruno
Sarah Bruno, Staff Reporter

Sarah Bruno is a senior at SF State who will be graduating in December 2022. She is a Print and Online Journalism major with a Literature in English minor....

Rene Ramirez, Staff Photographer

Rene Ramirez is a fourth-year photojournalism major with a minor in race and resistance studies at SF State and is a photographer for Xpress and Golden...

Campus

Vanessa Ioane, Grace Malatse and Jayla Powell instruct tryout attendees on March 9. (Nicole Buss /Golden Gate Xpress)
Dance Elite: SF State’s New Dance Team
Project Rebound’s SF State office in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday. (Maximo Vazquez / Golden Gate Xpress).
Project Rebound offers students 12-unit certificate program
Veronica Menjivar, a fourth year Latina/Latino Studies major, starts her day at the J. Paul Leonard Library attending her online class and doing homework on March 7. (Esteban Renteria / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to transition from iLearn to Canvas
Kyleah Geonzon poses in front of the art gallery entrance in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on March 1. (Karina Patel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Kyleah Geonzon uses art and culture to redefine her culture
The Ethnic Studies building at SF State serves to provide courses on various ethnic groups in the U.S.. Last month, President Mahoney addressed her concern about equity gaps persisting between racial and ethnic groups. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Black, Latino students struggle to graduate amid equity gaps

Top Stories

Carmen Bonifacio, an SF State junior, sits in the Quad at SF State on Friday, Mar. 11, 2022. As she finishes her college career, Carmen is going to use the extra hour of day light to soak up the sun at SF State. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: Daylight Savings
Vanessa Ioane, Grace Malatse and Jayla Powell instruct tryout attendees on March 9. (Nicole Buss /Golden Gate Xpress)
Dance Elite: SF State’s New Dance Team
Trees stand over the Japanese Tea Garden on Jan. 25. (Abraham Fuentes / Golden Gate Xpress)
Golden Gate Park Gardens made free for SF Residents
Project Rebound’s SF State office in the Cesar Chavez Student Center on Tuesday. (Maximo Vazquez / Golden Gate Xpress).
Project Rebound offers students 12-unit certificate program
Veronica Menjivar, a fourth year Latina/Latino Studies major, starts her day at the J. Paul Leonard Library attending her online class and doing homework on March 7. (Esteban Renteria / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to transition from iLearn to Canvas

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.