Students board the outbound M-train at West Portal station in San Francisco on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress) (Garrett Isley)
Students board the outbound M-train at West Portal station in San Francisco on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)

Garrett Isley

The Gator Pass survey ended with positive feedback from students

Over 1,220 students participated in the survey, with more than 95% students in favor of Gator Pass expansion

Sarah Bruno, Staff Reporter

April 5, 2022

Associated Students’ Gator Pass survey, which asked SF State students if they wanted to expand the current Gator Pass’ transportation reach, officially ended on March 30.

The survey was originally conducted between Feb. 14 to March 14, but was extended to March 30 due to low response rate. By the end of the survey, over 1,220 students had participated.

The current Gator Pass provides students with unlimited free rides on Muni and a 50% discount on BART rides to and from the Daly City station. This survey was conducted to see if students are open to expanding the Gator Pass to also include San Mateo’s SamTrans, which over 95.4% of students who took the survey were in favor of. 

Despite this expansion initiative specifically pushing to include SamTrans, students were also asked if they were interested in other transits being included in the future. Students voted for BART, CalTrain, Golden Gate Transit, Marin Transit, Santa Clara Valley Transit Authority and AC Transit to be considered in future expansions. 

In addition to multiple choice questions, the survey asked students to leave custom responses to better gauge student transportation needs. The survey responses were in favor of potentially expanding the BART discount to include other stations.

“Please expand the bart 50% coverage to more stations,”  said one surveyor.

Another surveyor believes BART should not just be discounted, but completely free. 

“It would be great to get 100% off BART included since so many students commute on BART daily.” 

After the survey ended on Wednesday, the Student Fee Advisory Committee met on Friday to vote on whether to proceed with the next steps in the Gator Pass expansion initiative. 

“We motioned and unanimously voted in support of recommending President Mahoney to expand the benefits of the Gator Pass to include SamTrans by the end of the next semester,” said AS President Joshua Ochoa. “It could easily happen before the semester begins, but we just wanted to create enough time so that they could implement the program into the interpass.” 

The Gator Pass initiative is set to reach President Mahoney’s desk by the end of this week, and an official decision will be made by the end of April.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Sarah Bruno
Sarah Bruno, Staff Reporter

Sarah Bruno is a senior at SF State who will be graduating in December 2022. She is a Print and Online Journalism major with a Literature in English minor....

Photo of Garrett Isley
Garrett Isley

Garrett Isley is a photographer from San Diego, CA. He is a senior photojournalism major at SF State covering arts and cultural events across San Francisco....

Campus

SF State Student Valeria Rodriguez poses while hosting Alli Gators Closet, an event created by Rodriquez to provide clothing to students at SF State that are in need of it in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Apr. 6, 2022. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Student led clothing initiative gives free clothes to students
Students in SF State’s music program had the opportunity to play the university’s 214 year old Clementi Fortepiano in the J. Paul Leonard library on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Prized Piano Provides Once in a Lifetime Experience
SF State student Mimi Hopper goes over some final notes for her last midterm at the J. Paul Leonard Library on March 16. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to keep indoor masking policy
The ‘We Are Still Here’ mural, located in the Cesar Chavez Student Center. The mural, along with the Student Kouncil on Intertribal Nations’ 12th Annual Mural Celebration, were meant to commemorate the lives lost at the California missions and residential schools throughout North America. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
Associated Students delays funding to Indigenous student organization
Diego Garcia, an SF State sophomore, talks about what they did over spring break. (Sarah Bruno / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: What did students do over Spring Break?

Top Stories

SF State Student Valeria Rodriguez poses while hosting Alli Gators Closet, an event created by Rodriquez to provide clothing to students at SF State that are in need of it in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Apr. 6, 2022. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Student led clothing initiative gives free clothes to students
California lawmakers act swiftly following Sacramento massacre

After a deadly shooting in Sacramento this past weekend, lawmakers are proposing broader legislation that makes the gun industry accountable in Califo...

Students in SF State’s music program had the opportunity to play the university’s 214 year old Clementi Fortepiano in the J. Paul Leonard library on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Prized Piano Provides Once in a Lifetime Experience
SF State student Mimi Hopper goes over some final notes for her last midterm at the J. Paul Leonard Library on March 16. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to keep indoor masking policy
Mayor London Breed announced her endorsement of Supervisor Matt Haney for state Assembly yesterday. (Esteban Renteria / Golden Gate Xpress)
Supervisor Matt Haney receives support from Mayor London Breed for runoff election

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.