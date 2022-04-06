Mayor London Breed announced her endorsement of Supervisor Matt Haney for state Assembly yesterday. (Esteban Renteria / Golden Gate Xpress) (Esteban Renteria)
Supervisor Matt Haney receives support from Mayor London Breed for runoff election

Two weeks before the runoff election, Mayor London Breed endorses Supervisor Matt Haney for Assembly district

Emily Calix, Staff Reporter

April 6, 2022

Mayor London Breed endorsed Supervisor Matt Haney for the San Francisco special election runoff yesterday. Haney is currently running for California’s 17th Assembly district seat. 

Breed reasoned that Haney has been a strong leader, pointing out his position as the Chair of the Budget and Finance Committee as an example.

“Matt stepped up to work with me during extremely challenging times during the pandemic to craft a balanced budget that delivers the services and priorities our city needs,” Breed said. 

“I’m happy to endorse his candidacy and look forward to working with him as a partner in the Assembly.” 

Currently, Haney is competing against fellow Democrat David Campos for the seat previously held by David Chiu. The seat has been vacant since Oct. 31, when Chiu resigned to become city attorney of San Francisco. The re-election will be on April 19.

Haney said that he plans to work with Breed to “champion solutions” for issues in San Francisco like affordability and homelessness. 

“San Francisco is facing tough challenges, and to confront them effectively, we need close collaboration between state and local leadership to deliver the resources our city needs,” Haney said. 

Breed and Haney partnered on a historic $13 billion recovery budget that brought record investments in affordable housing, solutions to homelessness, small business assistance, and mental health treatment. 

“I look forward to continuing our work together to deliver for San Franciscans,” Haney said.

If elected, Haney’s position as supervisor for District 6 would need to be appointed by someone else.

