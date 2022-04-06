Students in SF State’s music program had the opportunity to play the university’s 214 year old Clementi Fortepiano in the J. Paul Leonard library on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress) (Garrett Isley)
Students in SF State’s music program had the opportunity to play the university’s 214 year old Clementi Fortepiano in the J. Paul Leonard library on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)

Garrett Isley

SF State’s Prized Piano Provides Once in a Lifetime Experience

A antique Fortepiano was used for a special recital featuring SF State piano students; It has been in the university’s possession for 50 years

Anaïs-Ophelia Lino, City Editor

April 6, 2022

Far behind glass doors– solely accessible via appointment– sits a small piano guarded by a bright red ribboned-stanchion on the fourth floor of the J. Paul Leonard library. What makes this instrument worthy of this exclusive treatment? It’s over 200 years old and is one in five of its kind left. 

SF State’s Clementi Fortepiano was made in 1808 and students of Music professor Dr. Victoria Neve were fortunate enough to play Mozart and Beethoven on the special Fortepiano on Monday. The instrument is bound to the fourth floor as the room’s temperature keeps the fragile piano healthy. 

“There’s only about five or six in existence, and one of them is like maybe not playable in a museum somewhere,” said Malaya Gabriel, one of Dr. Neve’s classical piano students. “So the fact that we just get to play on this is really cool.”

Gabriel said that the Fortepiano’s keys are much shallower than a normal contemporary piano, which makes it much quieter than the contemporary Steinway that she’s used to.

According to Dr. Neve, the piano we think of now developed to fit into bigger concert halls in the late 18th century and is essentially a Fortepiano, just bigger and louder. But the Fortepiano is almost like the Ferrari of pianos.

“Thinking really technical about it, the escapement is a little bit slower [than the Fortepiano,]  the jabbing mechanism is a little bit less efficient, but it’s basically the same,” said Dr. Neve about the piano. 

The Fortepiano has a gentler, more subdued sound due to its unwound, thin strings and uses a wooden hammer and frame that differs from the cast-iron Steinway. 

Dr. Neve said that a reason she loves for the students to play on the Fortepiano is it was the instrument Classical musicians were composing with and writing for. The Fortepiano has a different color and texture than the contemporary piano. 

One of the performers and piano student, Eric Ye, said playing on it was satisfying.  

“It’s such an enriching experience, because we’re so used to playing our contemporary pianos,” Ye said. 

He added that being able to play on a historical instrument adds to the understanding of the piece.   

Dr. Neve joked that if Mozart were to walk into their rehearsal with a student playing the contemporary Steinway piano, he would not know what it was and would call it a monster or a Macktruck. 

“To me, it’s a magical sound,” Dr. Neve said. “I tell the students whether you like it or not, we have it here and you have to know about it.” 

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Anaïs-Ophelia Lino
Anaïs-Ophelia Lino, City Editor

Anaïs-Ophelia Lino serves as city editor and this is her third semester on Xpress. She is a senior at SF State and in her final semester. She feels bittersweet...

Photo of Garrett Isley
Garrett Isley

Garrett Isley is a photographer from San Diego, CA. He is a senior photojournalism major at SF State covering arts and cultural events across San Francisco....

Campus

SF State Student Valeria Rodriguez poses while hosting Alli Gators Closet, an event created by Rodriquez to provide clothing to students at SF State that are in need of it in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Apr. 6, 2022. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Student led clothing initiative gives free clothes to students
SF State student Mimi Hopper goes over some final notes for her last midterm at the J. Paul Leonard Library on March 16. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to keep indoor masking policy
Students board the outbound M-train at West Portal station in San Francisco on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Gator Pass survey ended with positive feedback from students
The ‘We Are Still Here’ mural, located in the Cesar Chavez Student Center. The mural, along with the Student Kouncil on Intertribal Nations’ 12th Annual Mural Celebration, were meant to commemorate the lives lost at the California missions and residential schools throughout North America. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
Associated Students delays funding to Indigenous student organization
Diego Garcia, an SF State sophomore, talks about what they did over spring break. (Sarah Bruno / Golden Gate Xpress)
Xpress Yourself: What did students do over Spring Break?

Top Stories

SF State Student Valeria Rodriguez poses while hosting Alli Gators Closet, an event created by Rodriquez to provide clothing to students at SF State that are in need of it in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Apr. 6, 2022. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
Student led clothing initiative gives free clothes to students
California lawmakers act swiftly following Sacramento massacre

After a deadly shooting in Sacramento this past weekend, lawmakers are proposing broader legislation that makes the gun industry accountable in Califo...

SF State student Mimi Hopper goes over some final notes for her last midterm at the J. Paul Leonard Library on March 16. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State to keep indoor masking policy
Mayor London Breed announced her endorsement of Supervisor Matt Haney for state Assembly yesterday. (Esteban Renteria / Golden Gate Xpress)
Supervisor Matt Haney receives support from Mayor London Breed for runoff election
Students board the outbound M-train at West Portal station in San Francisco on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Garrett Isley / Golden Gate Xpress)
The Gator Pass survey ended with positive feedback from students

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.