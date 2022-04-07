Student led clothing initiative gives free clothes to students

Alli Gator’s Closet, a free clothing program for SF State students, aims to support SF State students’ clothing needs.

Fourth year SF State student Valeria Rodriguez created Alli Gator’s Closet, which debuted yesterday. The clothing program recovers clothes from the lost and found at the Mashouf Wellness Center, then cleans and distributes them to students for free.

Gallery | 3 Photos Bianca Heredia A sign placed on the table where the students attending Alli Gators Closest had to sign into. The event debuted this year in the Mashouf Wellness Center on Apr. 6, 2022. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)

Rodriguez came up with this idea while conducting a research project that focused on unhoused college students.

“I pretty much concluded that students on campus don’t feel supported and they feel like they need more resources to be supported,” Rodriguez said. “I just wish there was more we can do but this is what we can do right now.”

Rodriguez conducted an anonymous survey for SF State students to fill out. The survey questions discussed housing, food insecurity and possible resources our campus should make available to students.

As a result, Rodriguez found that 52% of respondents were housing insecure, food insecure or knew someone who was. 97% of respondents felt that free programs are helpful and only 9% of respondents felt that there were enough resources on campus to support students with housing or food insecurity.

First year SF State student Manaua Garcia attended the event and left with a shirt to take home.

“I think it’s a really kind thing,” Garcia said. “I know people who need resources like this and it’s really helpful.”

Each student was allowed to take three items. The items ranged from all sizes and all styles, including pants, shorts, sweatshirts, bathing suits, dresses and more.

Rodriguez discussed additional SF State resources with students who attended, in an attempt to inform them of what our campus offers. Some of the services included childcare services or counseling and psychological services.

“I just hope that it brightens someone’s day and that it brings something to someone even if it’s just one person coming in and getting one thing,” Rodriguez said. “I hope that students can feel a little more supported.”