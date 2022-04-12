Gator Pass expands to include SamTrans with no student fee increase

SF State President Lynn Mahoney accepted the recommendation to include SamTrans in students’ Gator Pass benefits with no fee increase yesterday.

The Student Fee Advisory Committee voted in favor of the Gator Pass Transit program expansion April 1 after students showed overwhelming support to expand transportation access through the Associated Students’ Gator Pass Expansion Survey.

According to the six-week student outreach initiative, out of the 1,220 student responses, 95.4% of students supported expanding the Gator Pass to include SamTrans with no increase to the Gator Transit Pass fee. Only 59.3% of students supported the inclusion if it required a $5 increase to the fee.

Students fund the Gator Transit Pass program by paying a $180 fee each semester.

The Gator Pass Transit program currently includes universal access to Muni throughout the city and county of San Francisco and a 50% discount on BART fares to and from its Daly City station.

The SFAC endorsed the expansion of the Gator Pass Transit program benefits to include SamTrans with no fee increase and recommended the expansion be implemented no later than the end of the Fall 2022 semester.

“With this expansion, [San Francisco State University] will continue to lead the way in sustainable practices, supporting public transportation, and bridging equity gaps for our most vulnerable students,” said AS President Joshua Ochoa in an Instagram post.