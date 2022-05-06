Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Ethnic Studies lecture-faculty demand job security, pay equity from new college dean

The search for a new dean comes following former Amy Sueyoshi’s departure as chair

Chris Ramirez, Editor-In-Chief

May 6, 2022

Lecture-faculty within the College of Ethnic Studies are demanding that the college’s new dean invest in improving lecturer job protections and hiring opportunities.

The statement, released Thursday night, referenced the Third World Liberation Front strikes of 1968 and ’69, which led to the formation of the college — the first of its kind in the nation. 

Since the strikes, the statement reads, there has been an ongoing struggle to maintain student and faculty autonomy and “legitimize teaching faculty of color as full faculty members.”

More than two dozen faculty members, largely lecturers, are demanding that the forthcoming dean institute a pay equity policy that ensures fair compensation, recognize lecturers as full-time faculty and prioritize existing lecturers when considering tenure-track openings. 

Of the 140 lecturers within the college, three are full-time — meaning they teach five classes in a semester for a single department — and 50 teach at least two courses, according to the statement. Lecturers who teach across departments and campuses, both within and outside of the California State University, are considered “part-time temporary.”

“There is a prevailing ideology that in fact we should be satisfied with our compensation because we are contributing something of value unlike other forms of work,” the statement reads. “The reality though, is even more harsh.”

Ethnic Studies has no replacement dean for the time being. The university is searching for a new dean to head the more than 6,000-student college. Amy Sueyoshi, the outgoing chair of four years, is set to assume the position of university provost on July 1.

Thursday’s statement comes following a collective bargaining agreement between the CSU and its faculty union, the California Faculty Association, that took roughly two years to reach in February. 

The contracts went into effect immediately and included a $3,500 COVID-19 bonus the first year CSU universities transitioned to online learning. The CSU, however, has failed to disperse these funds.

“We believe that the hiring of the new Interim Dean presents a unique opportunity to put someone in the Dean’s chair that represents the interests of the college as a whole and the interests of those of us who do much of the teaching in the college, the lecturer faculty,” the statement reads.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Chris Ramirez
Chris Ramirez, Editor-In-Chief

Chris Ramirez is a senior at SF State who will graduate in May. He is double majoring in journalism and German and minoring in political science. He serves...

Campus

‘Their experiences are not the same’ faculty makeup fails to reflect student demographics

Kaitlyn Tso, a third-year Filipino student and communications major at SF State, realized that the majority of her classes were not led by faculty of ...

Volker Langbehn poses inside his office in the Humanities building at SF State on March 16, 2022. Langbehn is the German program chair at SF State. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
German, Italian programs in jeopardy as student majors decline
Vallejos poses for a portrait on the SF State softball field on April 21. Vallejos was named California Collegiate Athletic Association player of the week for the second time in her career. (Paris Galarza / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State softball player Brylynn Vallejos sets school records for batting average, stolen bases
Princess Panocha performs at SF State’s QTRC spring prom in Jack Adams Hall on Thursday. This is the first time Drag Queen Princess Panocha performed at a University drag event. (Rashik Adhikari / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Queer & Trans Resource Center hosts spring prom
Associated Students listen to public comment at Board of Directors meeting on April 27. (Lisa Moreno / Golden Gate Xpress)
Following student scrutiny, Associated Students endorses Black Student Union statement against student government

Top Stories

(L-R) CSU Monterey Bay Associate Vice President for Student Success and Dean of University College Andrew Drummond, CSU East Bay Interim Provost Kimberly Greer, SF State President Lynn Mahoney, San Jose State President Steve Perez and Fernando Martinez watch California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday speak at the #CaliforniansForAll College Corp press conference at the Administration Building’s fifth floor patio at SF State on May 4. (Emily Calix / Golden Gate Xpress)
College Corps to provide students with $10,000 for community service
Volker Langbehn poses inside his office in the Humanities building at SF State on March 16, 2022. Langbehn is the German program chair at SF State. (Bianca Heredia / Golden Gate Xpress)
German, Italian programs in jeopardy as student majors decline
Princess Panocha performs at SF State’s QTRC spring prom in Jack Adams Hall on Thursday. This is the first time Drag Queen Princess Panocha performed at a University drag event. (Rashik Adhikari / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Queer & Trans Resource Center hosts spring prom
Volunteer Mishael Marcelo disposes of waste at Lafayette Park on April 30. (Jensen Giesick / Golden Gate Xpress)
Bay Area residents explore science at local parks
Associated Students listen to public comment at Board of Directors meeting on April 27. (Lisa Moreno / Golden Gate Xpress)
Following student scrutiny, Associated Students endorses Black Student Union statement against student government

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.