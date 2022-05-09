Parker Smith and Gary Valle (left to right) both competing in the men’s 1500 meter race at Cox Stadium on May 5. (Paris Galarza / Golden Gate Xpress) (Paris Galarza)
Gators fall short at track and field championship

Paris Galarza, Staff Photographer

May 9, 2022

SF State’s track and field team got outperformed in the California Collegiate Athletic Association championship. The Gators finished seventh place overall with 46 points, edging out of eighth place behind Humboldt State University by one point. 

Cal Poly Pomona took home the championship by winning in both men’s and women’s events. Although it seemed like SF State was down for the count, they managed to put two athletes on the podium.

Dezirae Smith placed third in the triple jump competition and Daisy Salinas placed third in the steeplechase race.

Their next meet is on May 14 in Turlock, California at Cal State Stanislaus’ Warrior Last Chance Meet.

