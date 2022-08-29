Manzanita Square is a residential apartment building built in 2020 for second year students and up. A student vandalized campus posters in the residence with antisemitic, racist, satanic, homophobic and transphobic hate speech. (Lisa Moreno / Golden Gate Xpress) (Lisa Moreno)
Manzanita Square is a residential apartment building built in 2020 for second year students and up. A student vandalized campus posters in the residence with antisemitic, racist, satanic, homophobic and transphobic hate speech. (Lisa Moreno / Golden Gate Xpress)

Lisa Moreno

Campus residents find posters vandalized with hate speech in residence hall

The defaced posters containing racist, satanic and homophobic messages were found in SF State’s newest dormitories, Manzanita Square.

Matthew Cardoza, Online Editor

August 29, 2022

Campus residents in the Manzanita Square dormitories discovered SF State posters vandalized with antisemitic, misogynistic, satanic, homophobic, transphobic and anti-Asian hate speech over the weekend. 

Campus residents living in Manzanita Square were notified of the discovery by Residential Life on Sunday evening. According to the email notification, the vandalism was found on posters that said “Hate Has No Place Here.” 

In a campus-wide email sent Monday, Vice President of Student Affairs & Enrollment Management Jamillah Moore said a student came forward to the University Police Department and admitted their involvement in the vandalism. As a result, the student will undergo a CSU hearing called the student conduct process.

UPD was unable to comment on the vandalism due to an ongoing investigation.

“That such a cowardly act of vandalism should happen anywhere is distressing.” Moore wrote. “That it should occur in residence halls—our students’ home away from home—should be a matter of grave concern to us all.”

SF State Senior Olivia Kerner Wolfowitz, who is Jewish, moved into Manzanita Square two weeks ago. She doesn’t recall if she saw the defaced posters or not.

I feel disheartened,” Wolfowitz said. “And in a way, discouraged to be open of my identity. No one should experience such kind of hate. Everyone should be outraged. If this wasn’t antisemitic and was targeting someone else, I would feel the same.”

The incident comes just days after antisemitic banners were hung at UC Davis. 

In a prepared statement, Director of Residential Life David Rourke said that any student who is concerned with their well being should speak with a resident assistant, residential life team member or Residential Clinical Counselor Rick Nizzardini. 

Nizzardini’s appointment phone number is 415-405-4415.

