Class of 2021 has arrived

Hundreds of freshmen and their families eagerly lined up behind elevators in SF State’s dorms, next to yellow bins filled to the top with their most prized possessions and necessities this past Saturday for Move-In Day.

The hustle and bustle of moving into dorms is an anxiety-filled atmosphere for freshmen and parents who need help with everything from how to get into a dorm to finding the restroom.

Fortunately for them, ResLife students were up since 8 a.m. assisting with crowd control, guiding new Gators, holding elevators open for movers and answering any questions thrown at them.

Mira Laing/Golden Gate Xpress

Second-year Willis Plowman said this was his first year helping incoming freshmen settle in.

“It’s really great to be a part of this because it’s a really big day for this group of people,” Plowman said. “I remember moving into college. It was like scary but also super exciting at the same time so it’s cool to be there and be positive and smile to make them feel comfortable.”

William Curtade Sr., father to incoming freshman, William Curtade Jr., said the presence of students in ResLife helps the process of letting go of his youngest child.

“It’s great to see the support from the staff and students, that welcoming feeling we can actually leave him here,” Curtade Sr. said. “That lessens the emotional state that we’ll probably be feeling when we’re driving back.”

Their family drove a solid six hours up to SF State at midnight from Norwalk in Los Angeles county.

They made the vigorous trip up California for Curtarde Jr. because he said he refused to go to any other school for college.

“Once I got this one, I didn’t even check my other acceptance letters, I just already said I’m going to this one,” he said.

Incoming Cinema major, Emily Kaplin, and her father, John Kaplin, made an even longer trek. It took 22 hours to get to San Francisco from their hometown.

For them, the journey was more challenging than Move-In Day itself, especially because John is choosing to move to the Bay Area with her.

“We’ll be close, but she’ll be on her own pretty much,” John said. “I’ll visit her as much as she’ll let me.”

Some freshmen, on the other hand, don’t have the opportunity to live on campus. Natali Martinez is choosing to live off campus in one of the high rises of Parkmerced because her and her mother believe it is cheaper than living on campus. She said she already spent the night in her best friend’s dorm and doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on anything.

“I’m glad I moved in a week before Move-In Day just because I was able to avoid the craziness,” said Martinez.

Her roommate, Maya Ochoa, who also chose to live off campus because of the cost, has a different opinion about living off campus.

“I do feel a bit sad about not living on campus, mainly because I feel like I’ll miss out on I guess you could say the full ‘college experience,’” she said.