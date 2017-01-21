Story by our own Bree Reeves (@_breereeves).Thousands join multiple anti-Trump protests down Market Street - goldengatexpress.org/2017/01/…

Photo story: “Resist Trump” protesters march at Justin Herman Plaza (SF). . goldengatexpress.org/2017/01/…

Thousands gather at Civic Center Plaza for the Women's March rally pic.twitter.com/KwjZv48o0A

Our staff out at the SF #WomensMarch reporting that it's taking 5 min to walk an inch. "This is insane."

Press secretary held an aggressive press conference and didn't acknowledge anything the women are marching for. #MarchOnWashington

Spicer is addressing the press to blame the press for "misrepresenting" the crowd size at the inauguration.