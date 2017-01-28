Gung Hay Fat Choy, Gators!! Are you celebrating the lunar new year? Tweet us your pics! 🎇 pic.twitter.com/1qNlV09izW

Protesters listen to activists speaking against the Dakota Access Pipeline at the Federal Building In SF 📷:Aaron Levy-Wolins pic.twitter.com/pB9mstUiLX

Did your car get towed from @SFSU? Read our full story here: bit.ly/2jxYCDh Photo: Breanna Reeves / Xpress pic.twitter.com/sWGNA0Bvo8

Marchers hold up signs during the beginning of the Women's March in Oakland on Jan. 21 (Mason Rockfellow / Xpress) bit.ly/2j5mnqo pic.twitter.com/DZzBCsqZmz

@JosephJValdez for students who are unaware-there is a spot on gateway where one can enter a preferred name that will show up on roll sheets

Firefighters respond to a fire that broke out at the Annex II building at SF State on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez) pic.twitter.com/yDkbEx3dNV