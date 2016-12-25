Undocumented Students in the Trump Era
What Will Happen to Undocumented Students in the Trump Era? The republican candidate to the White House and now President-elect, Donald Trump, promised to build…Read More
An SF State student died early Saturday morning from injuries sustained during an alleged domestic dispute, according to ABC7 News. Kron 4 News reported that…
Two people are displaced after a fire caused damage to an apartment complex at 125 Cambon Drive on Friday evening, according to the San Francisco…
An SF State student has filed a report of sexual assault. The incident allegedly occurred in Mary Ward Hall on Thursday. The female victim was…
Students and educators from different schools throughout San Francisco gathered on Friday afternoon at the Civic Center Plaza for a walkout, rally and march “to…
Members of SF State’s dragon boat team, SF Blazing Dragons, explain what it’s like to be a part of the collegiate paddling club. The team…
SF State students share their coming out stories and explore the importance of “safe zones” for the LGBTQ+ community.Read More
I learned English at the age of 8 after spending hours watching cartoons; acquiring the language came easy at that age. Since then I’ve had…Read More