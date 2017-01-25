Day 6 in Trumpland
It was a busy day for the new president as he began implementing changes that would be felt for many years to come. Immigration, border…Read More
Donald J. Trump made a lot of huge promises on the campaign trail, and in early November he published his “Contract with the American Voter,”…
The California Faculty Association released a report to faculty members revealing that the rising number of minority, low-income and first-generation students receive less funding throughout…
The fire from Ghost Ship was put out nearly two months ago, but finding a solution and way to prevent a similar tragedy has just…
I am usually one to enjoy my 2 a.m. rendezvous with my partner. Especially after not seeing him for months at a time, but lately…
Greedy fat cats in wool suits and leather shoes seek to steal a woman’s freedom and claim it’s not her right to choose. No matter…
Members of SF State’s dragon boat team, SF Blazing Dragons, explain what it’s like to be a part of the collegiate paddling club. The team…Read More
Personal moments and intriguing faces were displayed along the walls of the student-built art exhibit “Potential,” which was held at popular Oakland art venue The…Read More
