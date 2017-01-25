No Picture

News January 25, 2017

Day 6 in Trumpland

It was a busy day for the new president as he began implementing changes that would be felt for many years to come. Immigration, border…

Opinion January 25, 2017

Sex in the time of Trump

I am usually one to enjoy my 2 a.m. rendezvous with my partner. Especially after not seeing him for months at a time, but lately…

Illustration by Bersain Gutierrez

Opinion January 25, 2017

Lady and the Trump

Greedy fat cats in wool suits and leather shoes seek to steal a woman’s freedom and claim it’s not her right to choose. No matter…

Sports

December 17, 2016

SF Blazing Dragons

Members of SF State’s dragon boat team, SF Blazing Dragons, explain what it’s like to be a part of the collegiate paddling club. The team…

Lifestyle & Culture

Opinion