Thousands join multiple anti-Trump protests down Market Street
Thousands of protesters flooded Market Street in opposition as Trump was sworn as the 45th President of the United States Friday morning. Protests took place…Read More
Over 400 protesters joined the “Resist Trump” march from Justin Herman Plaza in San Francisco on Friday.
On a rainy day in Washington D.C. at 12 p.m., Donald J. Trump was sworn in at the steps of the Capitol Building as the…
A choir sang “Oh, Happy Day” as the Golden State Warriors broke ground Tuesday at the Chase Center, the future home of the Warriors. Before…
What Will Happen to Undocumented Students in the Trump Era? The republican candidate to the White House and now President-elect, Donald Trump, promised to build…
Members of SF State’s dragon boat team, SF Blazing Dragons, explain what it’s like to be a part of the collegiate paddling club. The team…Read More
“Run. Hide. Fight.” Ohio State University students and faculty received this message Monday morning after a student terrorized the campus with a car and knife,…Read More
SF State students share their coming out stories and explore the importance of “safe zones” for the LGBTQ+ community.Read More
I learned English at the age of 8 after spending hours watching cartoons; acquiring the language came easy at that age. Since then I’ve had…Read More