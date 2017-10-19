SF State athletic director announces resignation

Charles Guthrie, the director of athletics at San Francisco State since 2014, publicly announced his resignation Wednesday, Oct. 18, which will be effective Nov. 1.

Guthrie’s tenure as the head of the Gators athletic department was a short one, but he accomplished a great deal in that time.

The biggest of these achievements was the 2016-17 season for the men’s basketball team, in which they finished with a record of 25-6, their best since 1940. The women’s track and field also finished with their best season in decades last year.

Guthrie prided himself in the academic accomplishments of his athletes as well, who he worked with to have them graduate on time with a 3.0 or better GPA.

After his successes at SF State’s Division II program, he will move on to work at a Division I school –– the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.

The director of athletics position will be filled by former Interim Director of Athletics Bill Nepfel while the University conducts a national search for Guthrie’s replacement.