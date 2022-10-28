Attendees enter the Charles F. Hagar Planetarium for a presentation of the San Francisco night sky in Thornton Hall on Oct. 27, 2022. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress) (Aiden Brady)
Attendees enter the Charles F. Hagar Planetarium for a presentation of the San Francisco night sky in Thornton Hall on Oct. 27, 2022. (Aiden Brady / Golden Gate Xpress)

Aiden Brady

“Noche de Estrellas” offers SF State students a bilingual astronomy experience

Organizers hope that “Noche de Estrellas” might build a sense of community among Latino astronomy students.

Aiden Brady, Staff Reporter

October 28, 2022

The domed ceiling of SF State’s Charles F. Hagar Planetarium dazzled with the image of the San Francisco night sky on Thursday as part of “Noche de Estrellas,” a bilingual astronomy event.

The family-friendly event was designed to be accessible for a diverse range of ages and educational backgrounds. Some attendees had very little experience in astrology, but enjoyed the star-studded experience nonetheless.

It began with research presentations in Spanish by SF State student Joselyn Espinoza Lopez and in English by SF State professor John Brewer. After that, attendees walked down the hall to the planetarium, where they were led through a demonstration of each San Francisco-visible  constellation. Finally, attendees made their way up to the SF State Observatory where they used telescopes to observe the clear night sky.

Over 50 attendees crammed into Room 411 of Thornton Hall for the presentations, a handful of them waiting outside as the room reached its capacity. Due to the turnout, organizers decided to split the crowd into groups. Some people stayed for the presentations, while others went straight to the planetarium or the telescopes.

“It was cool,” said attendee Arturo Duran. “It was eye-opening to see all of the constellations.” 

SF State professor John Brewer proposed the idea for an event like “Noche de Estrellas” in a grant before the pandemic hit in an effort to make astrology more accessible. 

“What if my family and friends couldn’t understand things like public outreach talks and things that might help them understand what I was studying?” Brewer said. “It would be harder to make that connection.” 

It wasn’t until students returned to campus that the idea for a Spanish astronomy event came into fruition. SF State student Carissa Avina-Beltran then took the charge and began organizing the event.

“We didn’t really think about it in the sense of the big picture,” Avina-Beltran said. “It was more like, what can I do in my department, in my field, to make things more equitable? What’s something that I would want to see?” 

There are plans to make “Noche de Estrellas” an entirely Spanish event in the future, but it will remain bilingual until Spanish-speaking students receive further training for the planetarium. 

Avina-Beltran hopes that events like “Noche de Estrellas” can build a sense of community among Latino astronomy students.

“One of the things I was concerned about was people getting the impression that physics and astronomy is super welcoming and diverse,” Avina-Beltran said. “I always wanted a community here. There aren’t many of us, but we found each other.” 

According to John Brewer, the plan is to make “Noche de Estrellas” a monthly event during the school year; however, there will not be events during December or January. The next show will be hosted on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. More information about the next event can be found here.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Aiden Brady
Aiden Brady, Staff Reporter
Aiden Brady (he/him) is a reporter for the Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in English literature. He was born in San Diego, California and currently lives in San Francisco. During his free time, he enjoys finding new music, attending concerts and watching sports.

Campus

Third-year SF State students Jecinta Gounder (left) and Stefanie Covarsubias (right) practice dicing onions at SF State Health Promotion and Wellness unit’s beginner knife skills workshop in the Vista Room on Oct. 27, 2022. Gounder and Covarsubias signed up for the workshop after seeing it on the HPWs Instagram. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Chef Instructor Tim Shaw leads a knife workshop for students
A vendor from the Associated Students Farmers Market browses a fellow vendors organic fruit in front of the Humanities Building on Sept. 7, 2016. (Lauren Saldana / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State farmers market to return after a 2-year hiatus
Jomari Geronimo (Right) speaks with an event attendee during the intermission for the League of Filipino Students 25th Anniversary inside Jack Adams Hall on Oct. 25. 2022. (Miguel Franceso Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
League of Filipino Students celebrate 25 years of disrupting the status quo and activism at SF State
UPD Crime Prevention Coordinator and SF State Director of Emergency Services Mervyn Reyes presenting on safety at the Student Personal Safety training session in the Events Room at J. Paul Leonard Library on Oct. 20, 2022.(Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
Tips for student safety — SF State officials promote Campus Safety Week
An illustration of online security protecting the cyber web from threats. (Illustration by Luis Cortes / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s Information Technology Services unit fights email phishing scams

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.