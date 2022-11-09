NBC Bay Area will screen “Saving San Francisco” at SF State’s Coppola Theatre on Thursday, followed by a panel with the docuseries’s creators Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos and Jeremy Carroll. (Graphic courtesy of NBC)
NBC Bay Area will screen “Saving San Francisco” at SF State’s Coppola Theatre on Thursday, followed by a panel with the docuseries’s creators Bigad Shaban, Robert Campos and Jeremy Carroll. (Graphic courtesy of NBC)

NBC Bay Area docuseries to screen at SF State’s Coppola Theater

Critically acclaimed docuseries “Saving San Francisco” will provide SF State students with an in-depth look at the housing crisis.

David Blakeley, Staff Reporter

November 9, 2022

NBC Bay Area investigative reporter Bigad Shaban, investigative producer Robert Campos and digital photographer Jeremy Carroll teamed up to create a docuseries that gives an up-close and personal look at the housing crisis in San Francisco.

The docuseries “Saving San Francisco” will screen Thursday at SF State’s Coppola Theater.

According to Liza Catalan and Jay dela Cruz of NBC Bay Area, the critically acclaimed docuseries illustrates solutions to deep-rooted problems plaguing San Francisco: homelessness, poverty, crime and mental health issues. 

“We wanted to do this in a way that it could be a solutions-focused series,” Shaban said. “Instead of solely focusing on the grittiness and brokenness of the city, we wanted to reveal possible solutions that could change things.”

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion with Shaban, Campos and Carroll.

“Homelessness is something that has begun to worry me during my time here in the Bay Area,” said fourth-year Computer Science major Karyme Sanchez. “I’ve lived in Oakland as well as San Francisco, and it’s been rough in both regions. I look forward to learning more about the crisis through ‘Saving San Francisco.’”

Shaban hopes the docuseries will inspire conversations around the unhoused crisis of San Francisco.

“This isn’t your typical news program,” Shaban said. “It’s much more conversational; we are taking people on a journey with us through the docuseries.”

The docuseries profiles an individual who has become one of San Francisco’s more than 8,000 unhoused people.

“It’s easy to just walk by unhoused people without a second thought,” Shaban said. “And we pull back that curtain and figure out how did they get here by examining their journey.”

The docuseries is currently available for streaming on NBC Bay Area’s website as well as Peacock.

“We’re at an age now where people consume things when they want to consume them,” Shaban said. “While the age-old art of storytelling has remained the same, there are so many different ways to share amazing stories, and that’s why we made it a docuseries available to stream anytime.”

According to Catalan and Cruz, this event is an opportunity for students to ask questions, learn about the complex issues of housing, poverty, crime and mental health in the Bay Area and explore the creative and editorial choices behind “Saving San Francisco.

“We encourage all students to attend,” Catalan said. “But it may be particularly valuable for students from mental health organizations or the colleges of journalism, film, public policy, public health and government.

“Saving San Francisco” is screening at SF State’s Coppola Theater Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary tickets are available here.

Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of David Blakeley
David Blakeley, Staff Reporter
David Blakeley (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in labor studies. He was born in Orange County, California and has lived in San Francisco since 2013. David enjoys crime novels, drawing, skateboarding and screenwriting.

Campus

Jonathan Flores plays the piano inside the Cesar Chavez Student Center at SF State on Nov. 2, 2022. (Ashley Hayes-Stone / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s classic piano continues to fill Cesar Chavez student center with music
The Financial Aid Office in the Student Services Building at SF State is pictured on Nov. 4, 2022. Financial aid services are available all weekdays for students in need of assistance. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
A revamped Middle Class Scholarship aims to support more students
SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots
An illustration of money from the HEERF Grant changing hands. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Students approved for recent HEERF grant will be notified starting Nov. 10

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *