Menu
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University
A+coast+guard+patrol+helicopter+flies+overhead+near+Sharp+Beach+in+Pacifica%2C+Calif.+on+Jan.+19%2C+2023.+The+helicopter+has+been+looking+for+an+SF+State+student+who+went+missing+around+10%3A30+and+was+still+searching+as+of+6+p.m.+%28Joshua+Carter+%2F+Golden+Gate+Xpress%29

Joshua Carter

A coast guard patrol helicopter flies overhead near Sharp Beach in Pacifica, Calif. on Jan. 19, 2023. The helicopter has been looking for an SF State student who went missing around 10:30 and was still searching as of 6 p.m. (Joshua Carter / Golden Gate Xpress)

BREAKING: SF State student missing off the coast of Pacifica

A swimmer, identified as an SF State student by university officials, went missing after being swept away by a large wave off the coast of Pacifica.

Myron Caringal and Joshua Carter

January 19, 2023

Update 12:02 p.m.

University officials have identified the swimmer as Hamzah Al-Saudi, a senior on the wrestling team majoring in Political Science with a minor in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and classmates of beloved student and athlete Hamzah Al-Saudi who remains missing following yesterday’s tragic accident,” the University said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for all they have done. Campus resources are available for the members of our community who need assistance during this difficult time.”

Coach Jason Welch and Senior Associate Director Brandon Davis said members of the wrestling team, where Al-Saudi wrestled for two seasons, are processing their feelings and checking in on one another during this difficult time.

SF State Vice President Jamillah Moore reinforced the need for SF State students to take care of one another and take advantage of resources available on campus, such as counselors and psychological services, the links to which are listed below.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community as we process this news,” Moore said in a statement.

 

An SF State student went missing off the coast in Pacifica around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Pacifica Police Department.

“Officers from the Pacifica Police Department and personnel from the North County Fire Authority and American Medical Response responded to Esplanade Beach for a reported swimmer in distress,” acting Police Chief Christopher Clements wrote in the release.

The swimmer, a man in his 20s, was reported to have been swimming in the ocean when a large wave hit and pulled him away from shore.

Two adult men accompanied him in the ocean, but were able to leave the water successfully and called 911 shortly after.

Police officers and firefighters weren’t able to locate the swimmer and requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Highway Patrol air unit and other personnel to help with the search.

University officials confirmed the missing person is a student at SF State.

“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica,” the university said in an official statement. “The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work.”

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory along the coast until 10 p.m. this evening and noted precautionary actions.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” the agency said.

The incident comes after weeks of storms that called for a coastal flood advisory along Bay Area shorelines. Residents at Esplanade Beach, where the search began, said the cliffs along the shoreline are in a state of disrepair after the storms.

“You can’t even see the beach anymore and it isn’t safe to climb the cliffs after the storm,” said Shannon White, who visits Esplanade Beach every day.  

A Coast Guard vessel and aircraft are still searching the area as of 5:50 p.m.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is subject to change as the story develops.



Leave a Comment
About the Contributors
Photo of Myron Caringal
Myron Caringal, Managing Editor
Myron Caringal (he/they) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a transfer student at SF State majoring in journalism and minoring in critical social thought. Myron is originally from Orange County, California, and currently resides in San Francisco. He previously served as diversity editor for Xpress and worked for The Hornet, Fullerton College’s student-run publication, where he found his passion for multimedia reporting. During his free time, Myron enjoys traveling, trying new foods, attending music festivals and binge-watching series.
Photo of Joshua Carter
Joshua Carter, Staff Photographer
Joshua Carter (he/him) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a journalism major with a geography minor. His work has traditionally been more multimedia-based, focusing on underground art, music and movements, but has been more involved in photojournalism for the past year or so. Josh hopes to produce quality documentary work with a team. After Josh graduates, he wants to launch a production company and do freelance photography and video work for a publication he loves and respects.

Campus

“LOOK” is written with an arrow pointing to peepholes in bathroom stalls of SF State’s Humanities Building on Oct. 19, 2022. Additional writing on the stall reads “TAP 4 BJ” and “ASIAN BTM.” (Myron Caringal / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State bathrooms: a public setting for private encounters
An SF State emergency telephone poll, which students can use to call the University Police Department. An SF State student made a threat to the campus community on Dec. 9, 2022. (Samantha Laurey / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State’s university police arrest suspect for terrorist threats
Students walk past the Creative Arts Building at SF State in San Francisco, Calif., on Dec. 7, 2022. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Affirmative action at risk of being dismantled by the U.S. Supreme Court
Students walk through West Campus Green at SF State on Aug. 29. The field will be the site of a new on-campus residential community in 2024, with construction to begin in Spring 2023. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
New dorm construction to begin in Spring 2023
SF State students approach the shuttle bus on 19th Ave. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Bay Area riders reflect on public transit post COVID-19 cuts

City

“LOOK” is written with an arrow pointing to peepholes in bathroom stalls of SF State’s Humanities Building on Oct. 19, 2022. Additional writing on the stall reads “TAP 4 BJ” and “ASIAN BTM.” (Myron Caringal / Golden Gate Xpress)
SF State bathrooms: a public setting for private encounters
SF State students approach the shuttle bus on 19th Ave. on Dec. 7, 2022. (Tatyana Ekmekjian / Golden Gate Xpress)
Bay Area riders reflect on public transit post COVID-19 cuts
SF State Political Science professor Jason McDaniel talks to students during an department-held Election Night watch party in the Humanities Building on Nov. 8, 2022. (Miguel Francesco Carrion / Golden Gate Xpress)
Political science department hosts midterm election watch party
Poll workers Karen Law (left) and Rylie Velez (right) speak while voters cast their ballots in Annex I on SF States campus on Nov. 8, 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Golden Gate Xpress)
‘Voting is like breathing, you have to do it!’ San Francisco voters turn out to cast their ballots
An illustration of ballots being insterted into drop boxes. (Illustration by Jenna Mandarano / Golden Gate Xpress)
A San Francisco proposition voting guide for the general election (Con Traducción) (Sa Pagsasalin)

Golden Gate Xpress • Copyright 2023 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Golden Gate Xpress Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *