BREAKING: SF State student missing off the coast of Pacifica

Update 12:02 p.m.

University officials have identified the swimmer as Hamzah Al-Saudi, a senior on the wrestling team majoring in Political Science with a minor in Arab and Muslim Ethnicities and Diasporas Studies.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and classmates of beloved student and athlete Hamzah Al-Saudi who remains missing following yesterday’s tragic accident,” the University said in a statement. “We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for all they have done. Campus resources are available for the members of our community who need assistance during this difficult time.”

Coach Jason Welch and Senior Associate Director Brandon Davis said members of the wrestling team, where Al-Saudi wrestled for two seasons, are processing their feelings and checking in on one another during this difficult time.

SF State Vice President Jamillah Moore reinforced the need for SF State students to take care of one another and take advantage of resources available on campus, such as counselors and psychological services, the links to which are listed below.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gator community as we process this news,” Moore said in a statement.

An SF State student went missing off the coast in Pacifica around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the Pacifica Police Department.

“Officers from the Pacifica Police Department and personnel from the North County Fire Authority and American Medical Response responded to Esplanade Beach for a reported swimmer in distress,” acting Police Chief Christopher Clements wrote in the release.

The swimmer, a man in his 20s, was reported to have been swimming in the ocean when a large wave hit and pulled him away from shore.

Two adult men accompanied him in the ocean, but were able to leave the water successfully and called 911 shortly after.

Police officers and firefighters weren’t able to locate the swimmer and requested assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard, the California Highway Patrol air unit and other personnel to help with the search.

University officials confirmed the missing person is a student at SF State.

“We are aware of reports of a search for an SF State student in the waters off Pacifica,” the university said in an official statement. “The entire SF State community is hoping for a safe recovery. Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends and classmates. We are grateful to the Coast Guard and the Pacifica Police Department for their ongoing work.”

The National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory along the coast until 10 p.m. this evening and noted precautionary actions.

“Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers,” the agency said.

The incident comes after weeks of storms that called for a coastal flood advisory along Bay Area shorelines. Residents at Esplanade Beach, where the search began, said the cliffs along the shoreline are in a state of disrepair after the storms.

“You can’t even see the beach anymore and it isn’t safe to climb the cliffs after the storm,” said Shannon White, who visits Esplanade Beach every day.

A Coast Guard vessel and aircraft are still searching the area as of 5:50 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is subject to change as the story develops.






