Xplainer: Student Health Services

SFSU’s on-campus health care providers
Byline photo of Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Co-Copy EditorFebruary 2, 2024
SHS_1: The Student Health Center at SFSU on Feb. 2, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Neal Wong
SHS_1: The Student Health Center at SFSU on Feb. 2, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Each student is paying $297 this semester (SHS fee + Health Facilities fee) for Student Health Services at San Francisco State University. No charge or low-cost services are available. See the prices for all services here.

Services include:

In 1977, the “Policy of the Board of Trustees on Student Health Services” established Student Health Centers across all California State University campuses. The April 2005 version of the policy (CSU Executive Order 943) required more services and programs.

The executive order requires these services at all CSU SHS locations:

  • Primary care
  • Family planning services
  • Public health prevention programs
  • Health education
  • Evaluation and guidance
  • Clinical lab services
  • X-ray services
  • Pharmacy services
  • Medical liaison services
  • Consultations and referrals to off-campus health providers
  • Consultative services on campus health issues

The order also requires all CSU campuses to have a Student Health Advisory Committee, which decides which additional services are available and makes recommendations on the SHS fee.

Students can schedule appointments:

  • By phone at 415-338-1251
  • Online at myHealth

Appointments are available in person or through Zoom.

At other CSU campuses, SFSU students:

  • Are eligible for reciprocal basic (required) services 
  • Are not eligible for augmented/specialty (not required) services

The Gator Health Center will be a new building, part of the West Campus Green project.

The building will:

  • House SHS, Counseling And Psychological Services (CAPS), Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW)
  • Open in Winter 2024
  • Include a new dining facility

SHS will relocate all services from the Student Health Center to the Gator Health Center.
