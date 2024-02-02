Xplainer: Student Health Services

Each student is paying $297 this semester (SHS fee + Health Facilities fee) for Student Health Services at San Francisco State University. No charge or low-cost services are available. See the prices for all services here.

Services include:

Nutritional support with a nutritionist who helps all kinds of students meet their nutritional goals

Vaccinations

Gynecology , including cervical cancer screening and medication abortions

Physical rehabilitation with an athletic trainer for people recovering from musculoskeletal injuries

In 1977, the “Policy of the Board of Trustees on Student Health Services” established Student Health Centers across all California State University campuses. The April 2005 version of the policy (CSU Executive Order 943) required more services and programs.

The executive order requires these services at all CSU SHS locations:

Primary care

Family planning services

Public health prevention programs

Health education

Evaluation and guidance

Clinical lab services

X-ray services

Pharmacy services

Medical liaison services

Consultations and referrals to off-campus health providers

Consultative services on campus health issues

The order also requires all CSU campuses to have a Student Health Advisory Committee, which decides which additional services are available and makes recommendations on the SHS fee.

Students can schedule appointments:

By phone at 415-338-1251

Online at myHealth

Appointments are available in person or through Zoom.

At other CSU campuses, SFSU students:

Are eligible for reciprocal basic (required) services

Are not eligible for augmented/specialty (not required) services

The Gator Health Center will be a new building, part of the West Campus Green project.

The building will:

House SHS, Counseling And Psychological Services (CAPS), Health Promotion and Wellness (HPW)

Open in Winter 2024

Include a new dining facility

SHS will relocate all services from the Student Health Center to the Gator Health Center.