The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Midnight Madness event shoots Gators into a new season

Dunks, dances and fierce competitions set the stage for the upcoming basketball season
Byline photo of Eddie Monares
Eddie Monares, Staff ReporterOctober 29, 2024
Neal Wong
The men’s basketball team watches the dunk contest during Midnight Madness in the Main Gym on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University’s Student Athlete-Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted its second Midnight Madness event on Friday night, a kickoff for the SFSU men’s and women’s basketball teams at the start of the new season. 

Approximately 100 SFSU students filled the Don Nasser Family Plaza gym, where they witnessed the basketball teams compete in a dunk contest, a 3-point contest, and performances from the SFSU dance team and the Dancing Divas of State. 

“I thought it went really well. It was awesome to see the support of the greater student community. And we loved having the dancing divas and the dance team here at SF State come out,” said Kimberly DeBoer, SAAC co-chair. “They were a really fun addition and we’re always happy to have them and host them. They bring really good energy to their group.” 

The event started with an introduction of both teams followed by a four-on-four 3-point contest. The quartet of sophomore guard Perséas Gioukaris, redshirt junior guard Alexsandra “Alley” Alvarado, redshirt freshman guard Elijah Newsome, and freshman Diego Martinez were the winners of the four-on-four portion of the contest.

The teams then split for the finale where the duo of Gioukaris and Alvarado defeated Newsome and Martinez. 

However, it was the next event that had the crowd the most jubilant. Six volunteers from the crowd competed in a three-on-three relay race where they had to run the full length of the court and make a layup on the opposite side while wearing extremely large basketball uniforms and shoes. 

One of the participants was the son of assistant basketball coaches Daron and Moné Sims. The younger Sims brought the crowd into a frenzy running the length of the court in this baggy uniform and scoring the layup on his first try to secure his team the victory in the relay race. 

“To see all of the love and support for my son from everyone there was an amazing feeling,” said Daron Sims. “And for him to handle himself the way he did, makes me really proud.” 

The final two participants in a game of musical chairs scuffle over one chair during Midnight Madness in the Main Gym on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

After the relay race, the crowd was sent into another loud cheer when the SF State dance team hit the floor for their performance, dancing to hits such as “Tell Me When To Go” by E-40. 

An intense game of musical chairs was next on the agenda, where the crowd was once again frantically cheering on the kid. Despite not winning the musical chairs competition, the youngster seemed to be a fan favorite and arguably the highlight of the night. 

“It’s a great thing to have him out here, because, you know, it gets that good balance. Just to see him having a great time out here is — it’s awesome,” SFSU’s baseball redshirt sophomore pitcher Gabrial Lopez said when asked about the kid’s participation in the events. 

Shortly after musical chairs, a dunk contest took place where three of the men’s basketball players had the opportunity to electrify the crowd with some devastating dunks. 

Junior forward Caleb Oden, sophomore forward Alec Smith, and freshman center Evan Mcknight participated in the dunk contest, with Oden winning in the end.

“I’m always a big fan of the dunk contest, because, you know, me personally, I can’t dunk. Someone being able to go out, see them go out there and do all the crazy tricks. I think it’s so sick to watch,”  a junior baseball player Nick Cook said. 

The event came to a close with a performance from the Dancing Divas of State and a game of knockout with participants from the crowd. 

“I would say my favorite event was definitely knockout,” Lopez said. “I think that it was my favorite because there’s a lot of my teammates up there, so that was another thing. I saw a lot of familiar faces, and there were more people competing in knockout than anything else.”

The Dancing Divas of State perform during Midnight Madness in the Main Gym on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

The ultimate goal for an event like this is not only to celebrate and kick off the new season for the basketball teams but also to bring the campus community together and get other athletes supporting each other, a goal DeBoer thought was reached. 

“It’s about just bringing the community together and knowing that we all support each other no matter what is one of the biggest things,” Deboer said. “I’m a volleyball player and we’re supporting the basketball team. Like, it’s so much fun getting to connect through the athletic department.” 

Deboer, who was on the committee for last year’s inaugural Midnight Madness event, said the goal for this year was to make the event smoother but also keep the different events competitive enough to keep the crowd engaged throughout the night. 

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their 2024-2025 campaign in the next couple of weeks, with the men’s team in action first Monday, Nov. 4 vs the University of California, Santa Barbara at the UC Santa Barbara Events Center. The women’s team season opens up Friday, Nov. 8 vs Academy of Art University at the Otter Sports Center at California State University, Monterey Bay as part of the CCAA/PacWest Challenge. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
Sage Bridges-Bey, a San Francisco State University women’s basketball player, poses in the Gymnasium on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Bridges-Bay recently received AII CCAA honors. (Gustavo Hernandez / Golden Gate Express)
From sidelined to headlined
Alley Alvarado, a guard for the SFSU women’s basketball team, poses for a portrait in the Gymnasium on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. (Andrew Fogel / Golden Gate Xpress)
Player of the Week makes women’s basketball history
San Francisco State University senior forward Jonah Roth (15) attempts a 3-pointer against California State University, East Bay sophomore forward Grady Lewis (21) during the Gators’ loss to the CSU East Bay Pioneers on Feb. 29, 2023 at Pioneer Gymnasium in Hayward, California. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators forward Jonah Roth reflects on college career with satisfaction, resilience
More in Sports
Senior outside hitter Izzy Issak completes a bump pass to her teammates in the third set against California State University, Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators defend home court against no. 21 ranked Cal State LA
SF State Men’s Soccer defender Angel Sevillano (24) prevents California State University, East Bay defender Kendrick Rivas (21) from advancing the ball upfield at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, Calif. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators play aggressive defense against Cal State East Bay
Brandon Johnson (148) of San Francisco State University competes at the San Francisco State Cross Country Invitational men’s 8K race at Golden Gate Park on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. SF State competed against 12 groups, with CSU Stanislaus taking 1st place both in men’s 8K and women’s 6K. (Jesus Arriaga / Golden Gate Xpress)
Senior trio honored at SFSU Invitational cross country meet
About the Contributors
Eddie Monares
Eddie Monares, Staff Reporter
Eddie Monares (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in Journalism and minoring in Education. He was born and raised in San Francisco, California. He currently lives in San Francisco, California and works part-time while attending San Francisco State University. During his free time, Eddie enjoys listening to music, spending time with his family, and watching sports. Eddie Monares (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco, California. Actualmente vive en San Francisco y trabaja a tiempo parcial mientras asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. En su hora libre, a Eddie le gusta escuchar música, pasar tiempo con su familia y ver deportes.
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Online Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He was born and raised in San Francisco and attended Washington High School. He has photographed and written for Golden Gate Xpress first as a contributor, then as a photographer, then as the copy editor, and now as the online editor. His photos have also been published by the San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local, and Xpress Magazine. Neal has also created and taught four San Francisco State University Experimental College courses. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected]. Neal Wong (él) es un estudiante de cuarto año que estudia Periodismo con una Especialización en Educación. Es originalmente de San Francisco y asistió a la Washington High School. Ha fotografiado y escrito para Golden Gate Xpress primero como colaborador, luego como fotógrafo, después como redactor de textos y ahora como redactor en línea. Sus fotos han aparecido en San Francisco Bay View, San Francisco Public Press, Mission Local y Xpress Magazine. Neal también ha creado y enseñado cuatro cursos del Experimental College en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco. Sus pasatiempos incluyen viajar, cocinar y leer las noticias. Puedes contactarlo en [email protected].