The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU Athletics ‘bracing for the worst and hoping for the best’ amid Sonoma State’s budget cuts

SSU’s decision to cancel athletics and what that could mean for the Gators
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterFeb 6, 2025
Neal Wong
The recreation center at Sonoma State University on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)

Two weeks ago, Sonoma State University shocked the California State University system and even made national news when deciding to cut all of its athletic departments. 

SFSU’s men’s baseball team listens to head coach Tony Schifano’s speech regarding the upcoming season and game against Sonoma State University on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Ryo Kojima / Golden Gate Xpress)

SSU has produced many successful athletes including San Francisco State’s own Vince Inglima, head coach of the men’s basketball team.

Inglima felt worried after hearing about his alma mater’s decision to cancel their athletic programs.

“It’s just really sad,” said Inglima, an SSU Athletics Hall of Fame 2012 honoree. “I had great times and memories there. I still know a lot of people there. So yeah, pretty crushing blow for them and me personally. I really worry about the university as a whole if they’re having to make those kinds of cuts.”

But how does SSU’s recent decision affect SFSU athletics?

Inglima had been a part of the athletics task force this past year and addressed his thoughts on any potential danger SFSU’s athletics could be facing.

“I feel good about the process,” Inglima said. “There’s some belt-tightening that’s going to happen, there’s gonna be some challenging times ahead. But I’m optimistic that we can still do good things and have a positive impact on student-athletes as well as the campus and the community.”

This isn’t the first time California universities have had to eliminate athletic programs due to budget cuts. SFSU cut its football program in 1994 and SSU followed suit by cutting its football program just two years later.

UC Berkeley almost lost their baseball team in 2010, but donors raised enough money to save the program. In 2011, they made it to the NCAA College World Series and finished fifth in the country.

SFSU baseball head coach Tony Schifano weighed in on how he’s approaching the lingering possibility of budget cuts coming to SFSU athletics.

SFSU’s men’s baseball team listens to head coach Tony Schifano’s speech regarding the upcoming season and game against Sonoma State University on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Ryo Kojima / Golden Gate Xpress)

“President Mahoney has been very transparent about the potential cuts across the board,” Schifano said. “What I told my players, alumni and people that I’m close with is that we’re bracing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

Current SSU players and coaches were shocked by the recent news to eliminate all athletics.

Hawk Hill, an SSU baseball pitcher, was walking to class when he received an email notification on his phone. 

Hill was distraught when reading his email detailing the university’s historic budget cuts. He’s most concerned about his teammates and coaches having to find a new school to call home.

“It was upsetting, it was kind of sickening, it made you feel uneasy,” Hill said. “We had no idea that our coaches and faculty that were fired also found out through that email. The first thing that went to my mind was my coach [Jacob Gersez] and everything he’s sacrificed for this team.”

Hill transferred to SSU prior to this spring and has been on campus for just six months, but he shared how much he’s enjoyed his time there. 

“This place just feels like home,” Hill said. “I’ve never been happier before. I don’t want this to be my last year here. The love and the culture and the connections that we’ve built in this baseball program… I know I can walk into my coaches’ offices and talk about anything going on in my life that I’m struggling with or need help with.”

SSU baseball outfielder Jaden Pickowitz is entering his second season with the Seawolves and shares the same love and compassion for his coaches.

“It was a shock because we had no indication of it even happening… it kinda leaves you speechless,” said Pickowitz. “Three of our coaches are in their first year here and they came in expecting to have a career here, and they get told through an email that they have to look for a different place to work.”

SSU baseball assistant coach Dom Sebastiani is in his first season with the program after eight seasons coaching junior college baseball. 

“We were having a meeting between our coaching staff when our coach [Jacob Garsez] looked at his phone confused and just muttered ‘cut athletics,’” Sebastiani said. “We were all taken back by it. Players started reaching out to us and it was all pretty crazy.”

SSU’s athletic programs have produced multiple professional athletes, including football Hall of Fame offensive guard Larry Allen, baseball relief pitcher Scott Alexander and basketball player Jaylen Wells, who plays for the Memphis Grizzlies and leads rookies in total points and 3-pointers made this season. Wells became the first SSU basketball alum to play in the NBA.

Wells spoke to ABC 7 News Bay Area about his role in raising awareness for SSU athletics.

“I think the best decision in my career was going to Sonoma State,” Wells said. “Just going to a place that believed in me, had a plan for me and just allowed me to be me.”

Wells has been vocal about recovering his alma mater’s athletic programs by spreading the hashtag #SaveSeawolvesAthletics

The recent outrage by SSU students, faculty and alums following the decision to eliminate more than 20 academic departments, as well as completely cut all athletic programs, led to hundreds of students and faculty protesting at the interim president’s town hall meeting, which addressed the massive budget cuts last week.

The biggest complaints have been about how the message was delivered: a mass email. The announcement left not only the SSU community in confusion but also sparked uncertainty at other CSUs like SFSU.

Every NCAA university gives student-athletes the opportunity to voice their opinions on rules and policies regarding college athletics through the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Nick Cook is an outfielder for the SFSU baseball team and is one of SFSU’s members of SAAC. Even as a SAAC member, Cook doesn’t know what’s around the corner for SFSU athletics.

“We’re in the dark right now,” Cook said. “We don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Redshirt Junior, Fred Ramos, receives a baseball from his throwing partner during the warmup section of practice on SFSU’s campus baseball field, also called the “Swamp,” on Jan. 29, 2025. (Ryo Kojima / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators are ready to swing for the fences
SFSU Rugby Club members huddle around head coach Otto Wacker at the Mashouf Wellness Center’s Multipurpose Recreation Field on Jan. 28, 2025. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)
A new era begins for SFSU Rugby Club
The San Francisco State University men’s basketball team ends their practice in a huddle with words of motivation from head coach Inglima on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU men’s basketball team to begin crucial four-game road trip
About the Contributors
Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff Reporter
Cameron Anderson (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). He grew up in the East Bay, attending Albany High School. He currently lives in Richmond, California. He grew up playing and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school. He previously attended Solano Community College with the opportunity to play baseball and pursue a Sports Broadcasting Certificate. At Solano, Cameron found his passion for broadcasting sports as a play-by-play announcer and TV studio host. Last summer, he interned with the San Francisco Seagulls of the California Collegiate League (CCL) and announced close to 30 baseball games. He currently works as a camera and graphics operator for the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). In his free time, he likes to watch sports and play video games.
Ryo Kojima
Ryo Kojima, Staff Photographer
Ryo Kojima (he/him) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. Ryo is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in sociology. Born and raised in Southern California, he started his photography endeavors through film photography and traveling. In his spare time, he enjoys the arts and creative projects, traveling, fashion, various sports and outdoor activities. 
Neal Wong
Neal Wong, Managing Editor
Neal Wong (he/him) is the managing editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year journalism student and minoring in education. He is also a proud San Franciscan who was born and raised in the city and attended George Washington High School. He has been on staff since 2023 but his work has also been published by multiple publications including Richmondside, the San Francisco Bay View, and Mission Local. Neal has also created and taught courses in SFSU's Experimental College. His hobbies include traveling, cooking, and reading the news. You can contact him at [email protected].