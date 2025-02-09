The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SFSU wrestling team faces defeat against Cal Poly Humboldt

Gators lose due to injuries and other factors, but had good effort
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterFeb 9, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
Senior Sean Yamasaki takes down Gil Mossburg of Cal Poly Humboldt during their home match in the Gymnasium on Feb. 8, 2025. Yamasaki won the bout by major decision, 13-3. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University’s wrestling team lost against Cal Poly Humboldt at the Gymnasium for their final game of the season held at home on Feb. 8.

SFSU graduate and assistant coach Lawrence Saenz said he was pleased with the team’s performance despite the odds against them.

Seniors of San Francisco State’s Wrestling team Steven Karas, Sean Yamasaki and Boltyn Taam receive honors during the Gators’ last home match on Feb. 8, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

“I think I’m really proud of our effort,” Saenz said. “In our match, we knew it was gonna be a tough duel. Whenever you’re in a 12.0 deficit to start a duel, it’s really hard to come back. And I think I’m really proud of the way our team was able to respond and match that adversity.”  

SFSU’s coaching method is to not worry so much about what the scoreboard says but rather the results. 

“I think a lot of the times, especially in wrestling, you can get really stressed out about giving up the first takedown or giving up a score in general right?” Saenz said. “And then you tense up and it really restricts your ability to kind of perform. And what we tell a lot of the guys is don’t. We don’t care about the result.

A factor that possibly led to the loss was the multiple injuries the wrestlers had prior to the match. 

The first match didn’t turn out as well as we had hoped,” said Mike Yamasaki, the father of SFSU wrestler Sean Yamasaki. “We had a few wrestlers, one that was injured, another one that didn’t make weight, so we had to scramble to put a team together.”

There were a couple of things that the Gators needed to work on before the match, according to SFSU alum Rich Goodwin. 

“Like getting off bottom, or, you know, being more offensive,” Goodwin said.

Cal Poly Humboldt’s wrestling coach Jim Zalesky was pleased about the turnout.

“It was a good competition with San Francisco State,” Zalesky said. “You know, we’ve seen them and they got some really good guys and match up well.”

Senior Sean Yamasaki grapples with freshman Gil Mossburg of Cal Poly Humboldt during their home match in the Gymnasium on Feb. 8, 2025. Yamasaki’s win by major decision wasn’t enough to give the Gators the edge, falling to the Lumberjacks 27-22. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

During the first match, SFSU wrestler Felipe De Matos was pulling the head of a Humboldt wrestler. The opposing wrestler had De Matos’ leg, but he was able to take him down. It was a win for the SFSU sophomore athlete. 

“I feel like I could have shot more,” De Matos said. “I feel like there were a lot of boxes that I didn’t take that I could have taken, but I’m glad of the ones that I did take, which led me to that cradle. But unfortunately, I’m still focusing on the opportunities that I missed.”

The Gators were facing an 18-3 deficit against the visiting Broncos before they closed the gap to 18-16. Cal Poly Humboldt earned an additional six points, leaving them at 24 points. The Gators then raised their score to 22 points. The meet ended with the Broncos taking victory 27-22 at “The Swamp.” 

Beyond the score and their seventh loss of the season, Saenz credited the team’s persistence throughout the entirety of their matches. 

“Our home team wanted to keep going no matter what the scoreboard says,” Saenz said.We don’t want to get frozen. We rather work on our performance rather than the result.”

