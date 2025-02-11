The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SFSU softball’s historic start to the 2025 season

The Gators complete the sweep of their four-game home opener and jump out to an 8-1 record
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterFeb 11, 2025
Braelyn Furse
Rylee McDaniel, number 6 for the Gators, at bat during a game against the Menlo College Oaks on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

The San Francisco State University softball team has set a new program record with their 8-1 start this spring, after two victories against Menlo College at home on Feb. 10.

The Gators have never won six of their first seven games to start the season.

The softball team opened their season at the Concordia Kickoff Classic in Irvine, California, and left with a 4-1 record through five games.

After a great start to the season in Irvine, the Gators began their home opener with a double-header against Jessup University on Feb. 8, followed by a doubleheader against Menlo on Feb. 10.

The Gators won all four games against Jessup and Menlo, pitching three shutouts and scoring 24 runs on offense.

Softball head coach Alicia Reid said the team’s early success is credited to returning athletes and their effective performance on the field.

“We have a lot of returners who have a lot of experience and they know our style of play,” Reid said. “We’ve also had great execution and I think our pitching is a huge part of that.”

Samy Vargas, number 14 for the Gators, wears a gator hat while in line to high-five the players of the Menlo College Oaks after a game at SFSU on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Gators’ pitching staff dominated Menlo this Monday by not surrendering a single run in their doubleheader.

Gators pitcher Nia Trinidad performed well in the first game against Menlo, throwing seven shutout innings and racking up seven strikeouts.

Menlo’s pitching held the Gators’ offense in check allowing just four hits. But two costly errors by Menlo’s defense would be the difference in the 3-0 victory.

Gators pitcher Mari Takeda Bajan picked up where Trinidad left off in game two by tossing four shutout innings before handing the ball off to freshman Kharime Caratachea to seal the deal in a five-inning 8-0 victory.

Gators outfielder Daniella Guerrera gave a big lift to the offense in game two against Menlo by driving in three runs with a pair of doubles.

Guerrera said she and her teammates will try to maintain the positive momentum by keeping the vibes up throughout each game.

“We have to keep the energy high and constantly talk in the dugout,” Guerrera said. “We can’t think about the long journey. We just have to take it one game at a time.”

One of the most consistent players for the Gators has been their middle infielder Kai DeLeon, the speedy shortstop who sets the table at the top of the lineup.

Kai DeLeon, number 3 for the Gators, touches home plate, scoring a run for the Gators during a game against the Menlo College Oaks at SFSU on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)

DeLeon has led the team in batting average and hits in her first three seasons at SFSU and is starting her senior season on the same track with a team-high 12 hits and an impressive .444 batting average. 

One of the key ingredients for the Gators’ offense has been their timely hitting and ensuring they score when opponents give them easy opportunities to do so.

“It’s not always about getting on, it’s about what we can do for our teammates who are on base,” DeLeon said. “I hope to capitalize on their mistakes too. If they’re out of position and make a ‘mistake pitch,’ you have to jump on that right away.”

Unfortunately for the Gators, this historic 8-1 start to the season has not shot them ahead of the pack as they have just the fourth-best record in the conference.

The Gators look to keep their winning streak alive this weekend, playing five games in three days at the Tournament of Champions at Pedretti Park in Turlock, California.

