The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Gators’ offense slug their way to a 3-1 series win to open CCAA play

SFSU scored 30 runs in their four-game series versus no. 8 Chico State
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterFeb 24, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
Pitcher Edrian Rangel hurls the ball toward home plate during SFSU’s home game versus the Chico State Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. Rangel took over on the mound for Jude Atley in the sixth inning, keeping the Wildcats from scoring any more runs as the Gators mounted their attempt at a comeback in the first game of the series. They fell just short with Chico taking the game 10-9. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

The Gators are in first place in the CCAA conference after a 3-1 series victory versus eighth-ranked California State University, Chico. San Francisco State University scored 30 runs this weekend as the offense continues to impress in the early part of the year.

Opening day for conference play took place on Feb. 20, where SFSU hosted Chico State at Maloney Field. 

The Chico State Wildcats came into the matchup with a 7-2 record and were ranked eighth in all of Division II baseball. However, they also entered this weekend’s series with a four-game losing streak to SFSU. Their most recent loss was in the first round of playoffs last season.

SFSU trailed early in the first game after seven earned runs were surrendered on senior pitcher Ryan Garza’s line.

Chico State hit a pair of home runs in the third inning, and when Garza left the game with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, center fielder Carson Case hit a grand slam. The Wildcats led 9-0 after the top of the fourth.

The Gators did their best to rally back, putting up nine runs of their own, but the deficit proved to be insurmountable as the Wildcats walked out of the first game with a 10-9 victory.

Outfielder Daniel Santos hits a fly ball during the Gators’ home game with the Chico State Wildcats on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

On Saturday, the Gators had another tough start to the second game, surrendering six runs in the first two innings. But once again, the offense responded with homers from Daniel Murrillo and Jackson Wood, a four-RBI game from Daniel Santos and a game-high three runs scored from Nicholas Allred. The Gators came back to win 10-9 after trailing early.

The Gators have 23 returners from last season’s team and have 33 upperclassmen this year. The roster is battle-tested and can lean on their previous experiences playing college baseball.

Allred, a sophomore outfielder who’s in his second season with the Gators, is the only underclassman who is a regular starter for the team. He credited the team’s early offensive success to the coaching staff’s preparation and his teammates’ energy.

“It’s the preparation throughout the week,” Allred said. “Our coaches do a great job scouting, seeing what other pitchers are going to do to us. They always help me out. Without them [coaches and teammates], you can’t really do anything.”

He is currently tied for first on the team with a .400 batting average and leads the team in scoring with 13 runs. He went 7-18 this weekend with four doubles and eight runs.

The Gators were in serious need of a great start in their third game from their starting pitcher after Garza and Nathan Shinn’s short outings in the first two games. Head coach Tony Schifano handed the ball to senior right-handed pitcher Alekk Trukki, who made his third start of the season.

Trukki pitched five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and a walk. Unfortunately for Trukki, Maloney Field doesn’t have lights at the field, and the game was cut short due to darkness after a three-hour and 20-minute second game and a 45-minute injury delay. He had only thrown 67 pitches through five shutout innings.

Trukki said he was feeling confident going into his start on Saturday with his team’s stellar defense and the electric bats supporting him.

“With the offense we have, you’re always confident on the mound that they’re going to put up runs,” Allred said. “We have a great defense behind me that made some awesome plays. They helped me keep my pitch count down. They [the offense] relieve a lot of stress for the pitchers. We just have to fill up the zone, not give up anything free and let our defense work.”

Sunday was originally scheduled to solely be the final game of the series, but due to Saturday’s game being postponed, it started with completing game three and then moving on to game four shortly after. 

Senior pitcher Anthony Alvarez took the ball to complete the delayed matchup and he picked up where Trukki left off. He put up another scoreless performance and handed the ball off to SFSU closer Andrew Silva. Silva picked up his second save of the season. The Gators won game three 4-0 and led the series 2-1.

Heading into game four, the Gators looked to redshirt senior David Eichhorn to continue the stretch of great pitching. 

Eichhorn got the job done and threw six scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and one walk, while he struck out four batters.

Outfielder Michael Cunningham celebrates with his team at home plate after his second home run during their game versus Chico at Maloney Field on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Offensively, the Gators were on attack throughout the whole game. They put up seven runs with the support of home runs from Derek Laferrierre and Justin Johnson. The Gators won game four 7-1 and won the series 3-1.

The Gators had rocky outings from their pitching staff in games one and two, but allowed just one run combined in games three and four, with a 14-inning stretch of shutout baseball.

SFSU has won six of their last seven games and are heating up to start conference play. They have the second best team batting average with .318 as well as team slugging percentage in the conference with .495. Slugging percentage represents how many total bases each batter is expected to get per at bat. To put it into perspective, the Los Angeles Dodgers led all of Major League Baseball last season with a .446 slug percentage in their 162 regular season games.

Schifano said the experience of his roster led to the offensive success and mental toughness to battle back from early deficits.

“When you have a veteran group, you let them go a little bit because they know what it takes to click, what works for them and how to prepare,” Schifano said. “That’s definitely a luxury we have. This weekend showed me that we have a lot of fight, but we still have some things to work on.”

The Gators’ next matchup is against the Cal State San Bernardino Coyotes at Fiscalini Field on Friday, which will be their first CCAA series on the road.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Baseball
Redshirt Junior, Fred Ramos, receives a baseball from his throwing partner during the warmup section of practice on SFSU’s campus baseball field, also called the “Swamp,” on Jan. 29, 2025. (Ryo Kojima / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators are ready to swing for the fences
A photo of the Oakland Coliseum during a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 7, 1981. (Nathan Hughes Hamilton, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
The A’s are leaving Oakland. What’s next for their fans?
The Chomp: David Eichorn’s successful season
The Chomp: David Eichorn’s successful season
More in Sports
Alexsandra Alvarado (2) attempts to get the ball past Dylan Lovett (10) on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
Women’s basketball loses to Cal Poly Humboldt in tight-matched home game
Charles Bennett goes off for a run against the San Jose State University rugby club, at SJSU on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Evan Galvan special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Heart over score: SFSU rugby club opens regular season with devastating loss on the road
SFSU men’s basketball head coach Vince Inglima poses for a portrait at the Swamp on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU men’s basketball coach Vince Inglima reflects on coaching after achieving 100th career win
About the Contributors
Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff Reporter
Cameron Anderson (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). He grew up in the East Bay, attending Albany High School. He currently lives in Richmond, California. He grew up playing and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school. He previously attended Solano Community College with the opportunity to play baseball and pursue a Sports Broadcasting Certificate. At Solano, Cameron found his passion for broadcasting sports as a play-by-play announcer and TV studio host. Last summer, he interned with the San Francisco Seagulls of the California Collegiate League (CCL) and announced close to 30 baseball games. He currently works as a camera and graphics operator for the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). In his free time, he likes to watch sports and play video games. Cameron Anderson (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año, especializado en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA). Creció en el East Bay, asistiendo a la escuela secundaria Albany High. Actualmente vive en Richmond, California. Desde pequeño, jugaba y veía deportes, practicando béisbol y baloncesto en la escuela secundaria. Anteriormente, asistió a Solano Community College, donde tuvo la oportunidad de jugar béisbol y obtener un certificado en Transmisión Deportiva. En Solano, Cameron descubrió su pasión por la transmisión deportiva como comentarista de play-by-play y presentador de estudio de TV. El verano pasado, hizo una pasantía con los San Francisco Seagulls de la California Collegiate League (CCL) y comentó casi 30 juegos de béisbol. Actualmente trabaja como operador de cámara y gráficos para el Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). En su tiempo libre, le gusta ver deportes y jugar videojuegos.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Staff Photographer
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected] Seamus Geoghegan (elle) es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, habiendo transferido desde City College de San Francisco. Nació en San Francisco y ha trabajado en varias publicaciones estudiantiles locales, incluyendo The Lowell en Lowell High y como director de The Guardsman en City College. Cuando no están tomando fotos o buscando pistas, disfrutan caminos en los hermosos parques y vecindarios de la ciudad, así como explorando el interminable catálogo de videos de cocina en YouTube. Se les puede contactar en [email protected]