Gators lose in a nailbiter against Cal State LA

The Gators fell just short 60-59 to the playoff-bound California State University, Los Angeles Golden Eagles, after a tough game. This marked their sixth straight loss in their final stretch of the season.

In their previous meeting on Jan. 16, the Golden Eagles blew out the Gators with a score of 79-49. Even though the Gators were no longer in playoff contention, redemption remained in sight to close out the season.

“Last time we played them, it was tough,” said senior forward Seilala Lautaimi. “I think this was our redemption game, so we all left it all on the floor.”

The Gators trailed early as the Golden Eagles went on a 9-0 run to kick off the game. Despite the early deficit, a combination of physical defense, tenacious rebounds and sophomore guard Geriah Bradley’s offensive surge helped narrow the lead for the Gators to 20-16, concluding the first quarter. Bradley scored eight points in the opening quarter, six of which were from mid-range pull-ups.

Throughout the second quarter, the Golden Eagles committed costly fouls that stalled their offense. The tides seemed to be turning for the Gators, yet they were unable to capitalize on offense from their gifted opportunities. However, the Gators continued their defensive pressure and were able to end the first half 27-26, with the Golden Eagles still ahead.

The Golden Eagles caught fire to start the third quarter with an 11-0 run. Despite their slow start, the Gators’ defense returned alive and fueled another comeback. Redshirt junior guard Alley Alvarado was able to get eight points off of two three-pointers and a fast-break layup to inch closer to the Golden Eagles.

Alvarado led the team in scoring this season with an average of 16.6 points per game and displayed immense confidence in her jump-shooting ability. Alvarado said her confidence on the court is a result of her teammates’ constant encouragement throughout the season.

“My teammates have always been there to basically say shoot the ball and just had confidence in me to be the leading scorer on our team,” Alvarado said. “And I wouldn’t be that if they didn’t give me that confidence.”

The Golden Eagles remained in front 48-41 at the end of the third quarter. As the fourth quarter rolled around, the Gators came out firing on all cylinders. They started off hot and were finally able to bring the game to a 50-50 tie.

After Alvarado drained a big three-pointer, the Gators got their first lead of the game with three minutes remaining. The Golden Eagles remained strong and scored a go-ahead layup to push them ahead with just six seconds remaining. In the final possession, Alvarado had the chance to win the game with a fierce drive to the basket, but Cal State LA got the stop and the victory.

Although the Golden Eagles strung together big runs on offense throughout, the Gators’ defensive intensity and ability to draw meaningful fouls kept them in the game. Assistant coach Daron Sims emphasizes their physical and aggressive mindset.

“That’s kind of the identity we’re trying to develop here, being physical and pressuring the ball,” Sims said. “When the shot goes up, being the one to hit first, that’s the mentality we have.”

Gators head coach Moné Peoples pointed out that losing the battle on the glass was ultimately the team’s downfall in the game and in the season overall.

“The theme of this year for us and where we came up short is just boxing out and rebounding,” Peoples said. “So, every game where we lose the rebounding game is a really tough game for us. When we compete on the boards, we can hang with teams that we are probably not supposed to beat.”

The game was marked as “Senior Night” for San Francisco State University, where senior Gators are celebrated as their playing careers hit its swan song. Lautaimi reflected on her final year in purple and yellow.

“It was a long journey, but all good things come to an end,” Lautaimi said. “I love the team. It was a good way to sign off, and this game really defined everything.”

Peoples said she is filled with pride for the group of women she led in her first season as interim head coach.

“Overall, just incredibly proud of the effort this group of women put out, day in and day out,” Peoples said. “If I could sum up this season in one word, it would be just ‘proud.’”