‘Baseball is just a game’: Daniel Murillo’s journey to the Swamp

The Gators were on the brink of defeat against the California State University, San Marcos Cougars in last year’s CCAA tournament, and shortstop Daniel Murillo was next at the plate in the final inning with one strike remaining.

The Gators were down 9-8 against the Cougars at Cal Poly Pomona. They had just scored two runs in the ninth inning in their efforts to climb out of a 9-6 deficit. Outfielder Cole Thompson was in scoring position and Murillo had the chance to tie the game for his team.

A loss in this game would have eliminated the Gators’ chance of placing in the regional tournament.

Murillo hit a single up the middle and Thompson ran to home plate to tie the game at 9. The Gators would win that postseason game 10-9 through 10 innings and move on in the tournament.

Head coach Tony Schifano recollected witnessing Murillo’s calm composure at that high-stake moment. Schifano said he knew Murillo would rise to the occasion.

“There was no doubt in my mind that he was not going to tie the game,” Schifano said. “He was so relaxed in that situation and I think there is a lot to learn as a coach and for his teammates — how important it is to play relaxed and with the confidence in which he plays with.”

The senior infielder was named the FloCollege/CCAA player of the week for the week of Feb. 24-March 2. Murillo homered four times, had eight RBIs and a batting average of .389 in the series against no. 28-ranked Cal State San Bernardino.

“He is one of the best players I’ve coached in 20 years of college coaching, said Schifano. “And that includes guys that have played in the big leagues.”

Along with Murillo’s first-ever CCAA Player of the Week award, the senior shortstop also has All-CCAA First Team honors to his name for his phenomenal 2023-24 season.

Murillo’s achievements on the diamond come from his pure love for the game, which started when he began playing when he was 4.

“It revolved around my whole family,” Murillo said. “I was just always watching baseball, playing baseball with my neighbors and friends. Just from always playing it when I was little to playing more competitively, I grew to love it more.”

Murillo grew up loving players like former Dodgers Adrián González and Andre Ethier. Nowadays, he looks up to star shortstops like Corey Seager and Trea Turner as players who represent his game the most.

“I chose to play in the infield because you’re always in the action, there’s always something going on,” Murillo said. “Especially being at shortstop, you’re kind of involved in every play, so you’re always moving around. Being on your toes is what keeps me wanting to get another ground ball or make another double play. It’s always fun to go out there and always know that something is always involving me.”

Before hitting balls over the Swamp’s fences, Murillo played varsity baseball at Millikan High School in his hometown of Long Beach. Following his high school graduation, Murillo attended El Camino College to continue his baseball career, where he received All-SCC Second-Team honors twice.

“The transition was tough at first because I committed late,” Murillo said. “After that, the transition was pretty smooth. I was just excited for a new opportunity and place to play.”

Schifano recruited Murillo with the promise to get Murillo to a Division I program following his junior season. However, Murillo saw the potential in the Gators moving forward and decided to forego his dreams of playing Division I baseball.

“We had a young man here years ago named Brady Dorn who was an All-American, and Dorn played for the same coach that recommended Murillo,” Schifano said. “Basically, what that coach said in the initial phone call that summer was ‘if you love Brady Dorn, you’ll love Daniel Murillo.’ That’s all I needed to hear, to be honest with you.”

Transferring to San Francisco State University to play for the Gators allowed Murillo to flourish and grow his brand.

“I grew a safe place here,” Murillo said. “It was a new place to spread my name, and it was also something I felt I needed to take a chance on. I’m glad I was able to do so.”

Schifano’s ability to connect to his players is a trait that Murillo credits to elevating his game.

“He’s helped a lot. He was very welcoming when I got started here,” Murillo said. “He’s able to make connections with all of us that are on a deeper level than just baseball. So, it allows us to go out there and play comfortably and play for who we are.”

This season, Murillo has struck seven home runs, which was his season total last year. Murillo said his teammates’ belief in him has supported his growth and success at the plate.

“Being around a group of guys that is really competitive and always striving for everyone to do better, it pushes everyone’s level up there,” Murillo said. “Just having the confidence within myself and the people batting behind and in front of me allows me to go out there, be comfortable and see the ball good.”

Schifano said Murillo is an all-around player and praises Murillo’s terrific abilities to hit the ball, play defense and steal bases. Schifano also champions Murillo’s instincts on the field.

“His demeanor is just as important,” Murillo said. “You can’t tell if he goes 0-4 or 4-4, it’s the same guy. I think that feeds off on the other players.”

Murillo’s teammates said they admire his relaxing energy on the field and see him as a constant reminder to them that baseball is just a game.

“I love that in the biggest moments of the game, we would just be talking about what we are going to do after the game like what are we going to have for dinner,” senior infielder Justin Johnson Jr. said. “He always keeps it light, and it takes the most tense moments and keeps you relaxed out there.”

“He is as relaxed as they come. Whether we are up 14 or when it’s a close game bottom of the ninth, that guy is the same,” senior pitcher Nathan Shinn said. “Sometimes, when I’m out on the mound, I get a little tense. And then, I can look at Dan, and it just relaxes me a little bit. He’s a good reminder that life goes on whether we win or lose.”

As his time as a Gator is ending, Murillo hopes to continue playing baseball beyond his senior season. While the senior infielder has received no official offers from other schools or professional teams to play past this year, Murillo is optimistic that as the season goes on, more opportunities will arise.

For now, the Gators’ shortstop is laser-focused on enjoying one last season playing the game he grew up loving with his teammates.

“I plan on playing as long as I can,” Murillo said. “Wherever that takes me. Whether I get another year of college baseball, go play pro ball, whatever it is. I think baseball is gonna be in my life for a long time.”