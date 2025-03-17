The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

SFSU rugby club ends their season with a home field triumph against the Stanford Cardinal

The season closer also meant one last win for some graduating Gators
Byline photo of Gibran Beydoun
Gibran Beydoun, Sports EditorMar 17, 2025
Olivia Moran
Rylee Formway (yellow), narrowly dodges players from the Stanford men’s rugby team at Boxer Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025 (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)

Gators Rugby Football Club concluded their 2024-25 season with a 27-24 victory against the visiting Stanford Cardinal at Matthew J. Boxer Stadium. 

It was the last game for 12 athletes on the Gators squad who are graduating this year, including 10 full-time students and two foreign exchange students, according to the club

Familiar faces were present at Boxer Stadium, including former Gator rugby athlete Parryon Marshall who was an encouraging voice for his former teammates on the field. 

Players from the men’s rugby teams at SFSU and Stanford engage head to head in a scrum at Boxer Stadium on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Olivia Moran / Golden Gate Xpress)

“Since I can’t play, I want to make sure they hear me, feel my presence and let them know I’m here to support them by any means,” Marshall said. 

The Cardinal struck first and held onto their 7-0 lead for much of the first half. The half saw both sides draw close to the tryzone, but physicality played a major part in both teams keeping the other out. 

The Gators would eventually find their spark and score two consecutive tries to swing the score their way. Despite missing both two-point conversion kicks, the hosts gained a 10-7 lead heading into the 10-minute halftime. 

When the second half began, the Gators built off of their first-half performance and struck their third consecutive try to extend their lead to 15-7. 

Senior 8-man and forwards captain Johannes Sadie scored the second and third tries for the Gators. Sadie said although it’s fun to score, it can’t be done without the guys around him. 

“I was able to score two tries today because of my team on the field,” Sadie said. “If you’re together, you’ll win. If you’re disconnected and have egos, you’ll lose.” 

The Cardinal responded to the Gators’ continuous scoring run with 17 points while allowing a try from the Gators to regain the lead 24-20. 

The Gators had enough time on the clock for at least one more score. They sought the chance to regain the lead and claim victory in front of 50 attendees and scored one more try. 

The score changed to 26-24 Gators ahead of the Cardinal. 

Charles Bennett scored the Gators’ lone complete conversion kick in the game. Those key points would give the Gators the 27-24 victory to conclude their season. 

During the team huddle at halftime, Gators’ team president Nikolai Hungate said, “It’s not about how we start, it’s about how we…,” and his team responded by chanting, “Finish!” 

What was said in that huddle was on full display in Saturday’s season closer. 

It was a line that head coach Otto Wacker had emphasized before with the team. Even after their loss against Fresno State on March 8, when the Gators wouldn’t score until the final 15 minutes of the game, they displayed tenacity until the game ended, according to Wacker. 

Although the Gators concluded their season with a farewell victory to their teammates, wins aren’t the only thing that’s important to the group. 

“Results is another thing. We always strive to win, but to have a community, to have a team to keep the legacy going is really important,” Sadie said. “We have alumni in the stands. They come to support every single time. If we don’t put on a show, we don’t do our job right.” 

The moment of realization that this was goodbye for some of them hit them after the game ended. The hugs and emotions were felt after the Gators gave thanks to the fans and the Cardinal. 

“Once I heard the scoreboard end and they said it was game, I felt all the emotions coming back like ‘dang, we’re not gonna play again together,’” Marshall said. “It just hit all at once knowing that you played your last game with your brothers, not just your teammates, with your brothers.”

Back row and coach Marcus Merriman returned to play one last time after being injured for six months. Merriman said he’ll miss the quality time with the team together. 

“The constant practice, games, all of that and having time around everyone,” Merriman said. “Everyone’s got a good attitude for everything. Everyone loves the sport. Everyone wants to learn. I’m just really proud with how everyone’s done and how everyone’s progressed in the last six months. It really puts a smile on my face.” 

A portrait of the departing seniors (left to right): Charles Bennett, Marcus Merriman, Nathan La Rouche, Samira Ali, Graham Russell, Johannes Sadie, Caleb Davis, Efan Jones, Jackson Kelly, Dan Buschmeyer and Charlie Pickering at boxer stadium on March 15, 2025 (Evan Galvan special to Golden Gate Xpress)

Wacker saw that today was going to be an emotional day for his guys and said the seniors deserve a lot of recognition for what they’ve done before he joined the team. 

“I really owe it to these seniors for having San Francisco State rugby around because they’re the ones that carried it when they didn’t have a coach,” Wacker said. “For them to show up and play as well as they did today, it’s really an honor to them as seniors and how they just showed up to play.”

