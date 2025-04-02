Nostalgia meets culinary excellence at Original Joe’s Westlake

Driving through Daly City’s Westlake neighborhood feels like stepping back in time to the ’60s, with its nostalgic charm and vintage Henry Doelger homes that have remained largely unchanged over the years. If there’s one place that captures this nostalgic atmosphere, it’s Original Joe’s Westlake, located at the corner of John Daly and Lake Merced boulevards.

After almost 70 years and countless satisfied and esteemed customers, Original Joe’s Westlake remains committed to an advanced level of food service with high-quality dishes. Whether one is enjoying a casual meal with friends or celebrating a special occasion, Original Joe’s Westlake promises a warm, welcoming atmosphere and a classic Italian American menu that caters to every palate.

I arrived just before 10 p.m., hoping to find an empty seat in the restaurant as I knew that it would be packed, even on a Saturday evening.

The moment I stepped into the restaurant, I was instantly transported to another era by its distinctive mid-century architecture. I was promptly seated in the bar area, surrounded by rich hardwood panels, cozy red leather seats and a fireplace that offered just the right balance of light and warmth.

As I waited for my server, I took in the scene around me. The tables near mine were filled with a variety of people, including couples on a romantic evening out and coaches from the Archbishop Riordan High School baseball team, all adding to the lively atmosphere.



The server, clad in a crisp black tuxedo, approached and handed me a menu to peruse. My eyes quickly darted across the page, scanning everything from the starter salads to the pastas, steaks and seafood. I spent a good few minutes debating what to order, as everything on the menu not only sounded appetizing, but looked equally delicious judging from the plates I saw coming out of the kitchen.

A few minutes later, he returned to take my order. I requested an extra dirty vodka martini, a blue cheese Caesar salad and Steak Ala Bruno with a side of ravioli in meat sauce.

In just five minutes, my martini arrived, accompanied by a delightful surprise — freshly baked sourdough bread served with whipped butter.

While I am not James Bond, the vodka martini made me feel like him after the first sip. As I slowly enjoyed the stiff, briny beverage in my hand, my mind drifted to the imagined thrill of being an international super spy with secretive meetings in the shadows. Thankfully, the sourdough was right there to bring me back to reality.

As I took a bite of the bread, I experienced the wonderful crunch of the outer layer as well as the soft, warm pillowy bite of the inside. The whipped butter was the perfect addition to the bread, adding a touch of creaminess and saltiness.

As soon as I finished my second slice of bread, the Caesar salad arrived at my table in a chilled ceramic bowl. I had opted for the blue cheese version, hoping it would pair well with my martini — and it did not disappoint. The tangy, bold crumbles of blue cheese perfectly complemented the briny olive juice in my cocktail.

The salad was incredibly fresh and crisp, as if it had been prepared just moments before arriving at my table. The crunch of the croutons added the perfect touch. As I enjoyed my salad, the soothing melodies of Michael Bublé and Marvin Gaye filled the air, playing softly from the speakers at just the right volume to complement the conversations happening at the tables and booths.

After several minutes and devouring my salad, the main course finally arrived: the Steak Ala Bruno. It featured a marinated 10-ounce steak, paired with a simple side of three pepperoncini and three black olives. The plate’s presentation was minimalist, but the taste was nothing short of spectacular.

Every bite of my steak was cooked to perfection, medium-rare, and melted in my mouth like butter as I savored each tender, juicy piece.

As I savored my dinner, I observed people gradually beginning to leave the restaurant around 10:30 p.m., knowing that Original Joe’s closed at 11 p.m.

As I took the last tender bite of my steak, it hit me that I hadn’t touched my side of ravioli at all. I called the waiter over to ask for my check, but to my surprise, he had already brought me a box so I could take the rest of my dinner home.

As I got ready to say goodbye to the ‘60s vibe of Joe’s and step back into 2025, one last surprise awaited me — a dessert menu.

I politely asked my server to add a slice of cheesecake to-go, and with a smile, he gladly fulfilled my request. As I walked out of the restaurant, leftovers and dessert in hand, I couldn’t help but smile, knowing I’d just had an unforgettable meal.

Ultimately, my total before tip was $92.19, which I felt was well worth the entire meal and experience. Though I wouldn’t go back immediately due to the cost, I would certainly consider returning for a special occasion or when I’m in the mood for something truly exceptional.

