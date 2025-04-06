The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Certified Wellness Coach
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

SFSU men’s soccer club loses road match at USF

Lack of communication, effort were factors in Gators’ 4-1 loss
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterApr 6, 2025
Paul Singh
Victor Medrano is about to kick the incoming ball while Mohammed Mahdee is blocking the USF player at Negoesco Stadium on Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)

Primary coach Joshua Bernateau was furious on Saturday afternoon after watching the University of San Francisco send a barrage of goals through his soccer team’s defense. 

His head was molten red with anger that could barely be contained in his enraged face during an interview with Golden Gate Xpress.

Bernateau, who plays right back, complained that players not putting in their full effort was disrespectful to everyone, disrespectful to everyone.

“Disrespectful to me, to the coach. It’s disrespectful to your teammates. It’s disrespectful to the fans that come out to see the game,” continued Bernateau. “It’s just really disappointing and disrespectful. As a team, as a player, you’re supposed to come into every single game with 100% effort and with that mentality of, ‘I’m playing a game, I want to win.’”

In the final match of the 2025 regular season, the USF Dons defended their home field at Negoesco Stadium against the Gators 4-1. Gators were 5-1-2 entering the match and both teams made the playoffs in the West Coast Soccer Association, according to the association’s Instagram

There were a couple of issues the Gators faced, including communication, according to left winger Keitaro Wada. During the team huddles, players were talking about how teammates were silent on the field. 

Bernateau said he puts his life on the line and said “I don’t wanna fucking lose today.”

He said another issue with the team was a lack of intensity that the players had during the match. 

“Out of 22 players that come to the game that dress for a game, we have maybe only four or five that are putting 100% effort into a game and that can’t happen,” Bernateau said.

Bernateau has faced many injuries while playing on the field, such as scrapes on his elbow and bloody knees, showing the effort he puts in for his team. 

“I’m going 100% to every single tackle, every single duel,” Bernateau said. “I’m giving all my effort, I’m putting anything I have into the game because I want to win.”

Wada scored the single goal for the Gators.

“I’m really happy. But we can’t win the match — so it’s the most important thing to win the match,” Wada said. “I’m not satisfied.”

Luis Cardenas said players like captain Sage Ubai, international student Wada, striker Oliver Cortez and midfield Gira Marquez, the team had a variety of talent that had the potential to perform strong against an opponent like the Dons.

USF center back Nana Acquaye gave a shoutout to Dons goalkeeper Luis Flores. 

“We had our keeper who stepped up real big today. We had Luis step up, which he played a different position today,” Acquaye said. “So big shout out to them.”

USF player Kalei Chin said it was a great match, but they could still improve. 

“SF State played really hard, but at the end of the day, we could just string more passes together, get more goals in the net and defend a little better,” Chin said.

Bernateau also said the team should feel fortunate to step onto the field to play, whether during practice or a game.

“It’s a blessing to be able to play soccer,” Bernateau said. “We have that luck of being able to come to a single game, practice, being able to touch, run around.”

The Gators and the Dons will play in the 2025 West Coast Soccer Association Spring Playoffs for the qualifying men’s club soccer, along with the Sonoma State University Seawolves. The playoffs will take place in Irvine, California, from April 11-13.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Club Sports
Charles Bennett goes off for a run against the San Jose State University rugby club, at SJSU on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Evan Galvan special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Heart over score: SFSU rugby club opens regular season with devastating loss on the road
SFSU Rugby Club members huddle around head coach Otto Wacker at the Mashouf Wellness Center’s Multipurpose Recreation Field on Jan. 28, 2025. (Melissa Garcia / Golden Gate Xpress)
A new era begins for SFSU Rugby Club
Nikolai Hungate, SFSU rugby club president, pushes away a defender from the University of Nevada, Reno at Matthew J. Boxer Stadium in San Francisco on Nov. 9, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU rugby club shows resilience in preseason home game
More in Sports
A fan lines up to get a peek at Mike Yastrzemski, right fielder for the Giants, on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Klyde Java for Golden Gate Xpress)
Fans excited as Giants win thriller in home opener
The SFSU women’s soccer team holds hands before a match against the Colorado School of Mines at Cox Stadium on Sept. 6, 2024. (Braelyn Furse / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU remaining sports prepare for a more sustainable financial future
The women’s softball dugout rallies together a song for their team's batter while they are down one point in the third inning on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Santiago Contreras / Golden Gate Xpress)
Softball team's historic season continues with a Wednesday doubleheader
About the Contributor
Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff Reporter
Paul Singh (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in communications. Originally from Los Angeles, he is currently living in San Francisco. He transferred from Long Beach City College in 2023. He previously worked for a nonprofit organization called The Organization For World Peace, which works on peaceful solutions around the world. During his free time, he enjoys working out, learning new languages, watching English football highlights and exploring the city. He also practices a little bit of mixed martial arts and is in the MMA Club on campus. Paul Singh (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en comunicaciones. Originalmente de Los Ángeles, actualmente vive en San Francisco. Se transfirió del Long Beach City College en 2023. Anteriormente trabajó para una organización sin fines de lucro llamada The Organization For World Peace, que trabaja en soluciones pacíficas alrededor del mundo. En su tiempo libre, disfruta hacer ejercicio, aprender nuevos idiomas, ver resúmenes de fútbol inglés y explorar la ciudad. También practica artes marciales mixtas y está en el club de MMA en el campus.