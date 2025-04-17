Missing person: SFSU alum Amy Huang

The search for missing San Francisco State University alum Qianya Huang, also known as Amy Huang, is ongoing after more than two weeks.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, Huang, 24, is a 5-foot-1-inch Asian woman with black hair and brown eyes, and has no history of illness or medication. She was last seen at her residence on March 31 around 6 p.m., wearing grey pajamas. At 1:21 a.m., the house camera footage showed her leaving the house and getting into her car.

According to dashcam footage, at 1:50 a.m., Huang pulled over on San Mateo Bridge, going toward Hayward, and paused for 10 seconds. She then continued down the bridge to San Lorenzo and then turned back to San Mateo. At 2:12 a.m., she pulled over, three minutes into the bridge back to San Mateo.

San Francisco Police Department’s email statement said that officers arrived on the scene on April 1, 4:26 p.m., 14 hours after Huang’s initial stop on the bridge. Additionally, SFPD Media Relations Specialist Allison Maxie provided a statement that, “through further investigation, officers were informed that Huang’s vehicle was last observed unoccupied on the San Mateo Bridge westbound and towed by California Highway Patrol on 4/1/2025 at approximately 10:22 a.m.”

Her car was later found with the hazard lights left on and her phone in the passenger seat, but her car and house keys were not found.

Jordan Leung, a long-time family friend of Huang, said the main challenge was the lack of police action and cited publicity and visibility as critical to furthering the investigation process.

“I want the public to know that we still need their eyes and attention because that’s the only reason why the police have been cooperative with this case,” Leung said. “Before the public, we had a really hard time hearing back from the police and getting any action done.”

Allegedly, the police refused to show the footage to Huang’s family and friends but showed it to news outlets. Leung said the Instagram account admins received direct messages saying reporters had seen the footage, and that none of the footage police provided to the family showed Huang.

An Instagram account, last updated its story highlights regarding investigation results on April 9, stating that police would not release full footage of her duration on the bridge including alternate angles and the footage does not show Huang walk off or jump off the ledge and that police said to wait for a dead body to show up.

“One conclusion that people came to was that she committed suicide,” said Leung. “We see that as one of the possibilities, but we want police to show us evidence, show us raw data.”

The case has garnered media attention and ongoing investigations, but updates from the Reddit post have stopped after April 8. Meanwhile, there have been multiple fake suicide posts as well as an obituary saying that Huang was found deceased. These speculations were addressed in the “Final Updates” Reddit page, according to Ellen K., a friend of Huang who requested to only be referred to by her last initial.

Fion K., who also requested to be referred to by only her last initial, is a high school friend of Huang. Fion said that she and other friends delete any comments they see that either link or refer to the false posts.

Huang’s family and friends have made three requests as of April 8, following minimal response from law enforcement: The first was for footage from different angles of the bridge where Huang’s car, as police have been “reluctant and dismissive to show footage of its entirety.” Another request was for a complete call and text log of Huang’s phone. The last request asked to check under the bridge where Huang’s car was parked.

On Monday, the parents worked with a social worker and the Apple Store to attempt to unlock Huang’s phone, but the attempt was unsuccessful due to Apple’s privacy policies.

“That’s the reality of every single Apple phone, no one can unlock it,” Leung said. “Police claimed that they could have a way, but it needs to be a criminal case for that to happen, and so far, there have been no evidence of a third party.”

Huang graduated from SFSU in 2024 with a master’s degree in social work and worked at a mental health clinic. Leung said that when he was first introduced to Huang, she was quiet and reserved but talked about deeper things like identity and mental health.

“She is the type of person where you’re in the classroom alone and want to talk, she’ll be there,” Leung said. “Not because she’s outgoing, but because she cares. She was constantly teaching about depression, bipolar in simpler terms, making it feel approachable and very safe.”

Fion said Huang is “a very friendly person and very engaging to talk to.”

Huang’s friends and family’s primary goal is to receive closure.

“For me, I would love to have closure,” Fion said. “At this point, I would understand… if there is an actual body that I can confirm that she’s gone. My current feeling on it is that there are not a lot of things that we can really understand, there isn’t really a lot of lead.”

Both Fion and Ellen’s desire for closure comes from the lack of police action and answers.

“I personally want some conclusion and confirmation that she is, one way or another, at peace,” Ellen said.

Anyone who was on San Mateo Bridge from 2-4 a.m. and has dashcam footage is urged to contact the SFPD Missing Persons Unit at 415-553-0123. Family and friends of Huang requested for those with resources to check nearby waters of the area where the car was last found, hoping to organize a search effort.

This is a developing story.