Women’s volleyball club aims to spike the Nationals competition

The San Francisco State University women’s volleyball club is ready to bump the competition in this year’s National Collegiate Volleyball Federation National Championship tournament. The tournament will be from April 17-19, and the Gators’ expectations could not be higher heading into Phoenix.

“I genuinely think 100%, without a doubt, we go all the way,” said Melea Jackson, club co-president. “As long as we just play together, stay driven, stay motivated. Don’t get into our heads. I don’t see anyone who can stop us.”

The confidence within the club stems from being able to withstand the adversity they faced early in their season. The team struggled to find its leading voice as they were without an official coach. Without a coach, the club lacked structure in its practices and games.

“Towards the beginning of the season, there wasn’t a proper division of power as we essentially had five people trying to be the coach,” said Marissa Joseph, sophomore middle blocker. “We found Jay, who was just helping us out and he stepped up. Finding him really made us work a lot better as a team because we were able to listen to one person and not five different people.”

The arrival of coach Jayden Larios ignited a spark in the Gators that wasn’t there at the beginning of the season. As Larios adjusted to his new role, he had difficulties assimilating into the team.

“It was very difficult because I am younger than most of the players on the team, so it’s kinda like ‘why is this person younger than me telling me what to do,’” Larios said. “Since I was friends with all the girls, it was kinda hard to separate, like, when are we friends or when am I your coach. I think after the first few games, everyone started to get more in tune.”

The chemistry between the team members has been a driving force for them to combat the obstacles of the season. In the preseason, sophomore setter Taryn Henry dove for a ball and suffered an elbow injury. Her return to proper play wouldn’t have been possible if not for the encouragement from her teammates.

“I was a little bit scared to start diving again, so when I got back on the court, it was kind of hard to trust myself to actually go for the ball,” Henry said. “Just having them remind me that I don’t have to throw myself on the floor and to just ease into it. So, I think that’s what honestly got me through it; starting slow and then building back up to the pace that I’m at right now.”

Preparing for a tournament like Nationals calls for amplified practices, which Larios has all covered. In recent practices, Larios has turned up the notch and pushed the Gators to another level.

“I’ve made practice more intense, I’ve been tougher and harder on the girls,” Larios said. “I do have faith in all of them and I know that they can all be phenomenal players, so I really push them. I know sometimes they get irritated with me, but at the end of the day, I’m the coach and I see the potential, so I really push these ladies to do better.”

The intensified practices have flipped a switch in the players and shown them what the game-like feeling will be at Nationals.

“Jay really stepped it up as a coach and he made the practices more intense, started getting louder and giving us real punishments,” Joseph said. “We kind of realized like, okay, this isn’t fun and games anymore. I think these more high-intensity practices have taught us how to work better in stressful situations as a team.”

After a season of change and resilience, the women’s volleyball club is prepped and primed to leave the Valley of the Sun with a Nationals title etched in their history.

“I think this team can win it all,” Larios said. “If every single lady on the court puts their whole heart and soul on the court, I don’t doubt in my heart that we won’t lose a single game.”

Live streams of every NCVF game will be available here.