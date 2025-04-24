The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

‘Everything is clicking all at once’: Gators 14-2 in past month

A strong second half of the season propels SFSU baseball to the second-best record in conference with two weeks left in the regular season
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterApr 24, 2025
Seamus Geoghegan
The Gators celebrate their 9-6 victory over Jessup University at Maloney Field on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

With a win over Jessup University on Tuesday, the Gators have won 14 of their last 16 games and rank second in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. In what may be the final baseball season in San Francisco State University history, the Gators are red-hot rolling into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Over this 16-game stretch, SFSU outscored their opponents 154-70.

Position players Michael Cunningham and Daniel Murillo have been two of the best hitters in the conference, leading the charge for SFSU’s no. 1-ranked offense in the CCAA. 

Cunningham broke the all-time SFSU program home run record this weekend, hitting his 23rd career home run and his conference-leading 14th home run of the season. 

Outfielder Michael Cunningham hits a double in the fifth inning of SFSU’s home game versus Jessup University on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.  (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

After missing the entire 2024 campaign with a fractured spine, Cunningham has recovered remarkably this season and looks poised to play at the Division I level next year. 

“When we execute the way we should, these are going to be the results,” Cunningham said. “We could’ve been doing this the entire season. This is just a byproduct of going into every week focused, and now everything is clicking all at once.”

Murillo has shown consistency all season, setting the tone at the top of the order. He’s hitting .400 this season, with 47 runs, 11 homers and 35 RBIs.

As a team, the Gators lead the conference in batting average (.341), hits (501), total bases (781) and slugging percentage (.532).

Despite these gaudy numbers, a team’s pitching and defense are equally important in winning games.

“The pitching has been a plus for us,” Murillo said. “Our pitching and defense have helped us get into a groove in the second half of the season.”

The pitching staff has held opponents to five or fewer runs 25 times this year, keeping the Gators in games when things are bleak offensively. 

Pitcher Brandon Gatson sends the ball toward home plate during the Gators’ home game against Jessup University on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.  (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress )

The one-two punch of pitchers David Eichhorn and Nathan Shinn have combined for a 12-2 record over 112.2 innings of work while surrendering just 51 earned runs.

Shinn has posted an impressive 3.53 ERA in 58.2 innings of work this season, and his 65 strikeouts rank the second most in the conference.

Eichhorn has been just as dominant with a 5-0 record and a 3.00 ERA in 54 innings. He is also the only Gator pitcher to have tossed a complete game shutout this season, which came against number one ranked California State University, Dominguez Hills on March 9.

The Gators’ pitching staff has the third-lowest team ERA in the conference, the second-most strikeouts and has held opponents to a .267 batting average, also second-best in the conference.

Head coach Tony Schifano and the coaching staff made an adjustment to the pitching rotation to utilize the entire pitching staff, rather than a traditional three-to-four-man rotation.

“I told the team the other day that we’ve pitched extremely well in the second half of the season,” Schifano said. “We’ve decided to use everybody. For example, this past weekend against Sonoma, every single pitcher threw in the series. It keeps everybody motivated and ready to go when their name is called.”

Outfielder Christian Smith hurls the ball infield as a Jessup runner scores during their game against the Gators at Maloney Field on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

With the success that the Gators have had over the past month of games, they have a strong chance to find themselves in the American Baseball Coaches Association top 25 rankings among all Division II programs.

The Gators look to keep their dominant stretch rolling through their final two conference series, which includes their final home stand this weekend versus Bay Area rival California State University, East Bay before finishing their regular season on the road against California State University, Monterey Bay.

Senior Day is this Sunday at Maloney Field and will include a special alumni ceremony in the fifth inning as a final farewell to SFSU baseball. The game will be broadcast on FloCollege here.

About the Contributors
Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff Reporter
Cameron Anderson (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). He grew up in the East Bay, attending Albany High School. He currently lives in Richmond, California. He grew up playing and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school. He previously attended Solano Community College with the opportunity to play baseball and pursue a Sports Broadcasting Certificate. At Solano, Cameron found his passion for broadcasting sports as a play-by-play announcer and TV studio host. Last summer, he interned with the San Francisco Seagulls of the California Collegiate League (CCL) and announced close to 30 baseball games. He currently works as a camera and graphics operator for the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). In his free time, he likes to watch sports and play video games. Cameron Anderson (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año, especializado en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA). Creció en el East Bay, asistiendo a la escuela secundaria Albany High. Actualmente vive en Richmond, California. Desde pequeño, jugaba y veía deportes, practicando béisbol y baloncesto en la escuela secundaria. Anteriormente, asistió a Solano Community College, donde tuvo la oportunidad de jugar béisbol y obtener un certificado en Transmisión Deportiva. En Solano, Cameron descubrió su pasión por la transmisión deportiva como comentarista de play-by-play y presentador de estudio de TV. El verano pasado, hizo una pasantía con los San Francisco Seagulls de la California Collegiate League (CCL) y comentó casi 30 juegos de béisbol. Actualmente trabaja como operador de cámara y gráficos para el Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). En su tiempo libre, le gusta ver deportes y jugar videojuegos.
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Staff Photographer
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected] Seamus Geoghegan (elle) es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, habiendo transferido desde City College de San Francisco. Nació en San Francisco y ha trabajado en varias publicaciones estudiantiles locales, incluyendo The Lowell en Lowell High y como director de The Guardsman en City College. Cuando no están tomando fotos o buscando pistas, disfrutan caminos en los hermosos parques y vecindarios de la ciudad, así como explorando el interminable catálogo de videos de cocina en YouTube. Se les puede contactar en [email protected]