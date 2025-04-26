The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress

Independent Bookstore Day isn’t a federal holiday. San Francisco treats it like one.

With over 40 independent bookstores, San Francisco’s celebration of the holiday spreads far and wide
Byline photo of August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff ReporterApr 26, 2025
Travis Raburn
A bookseller and bookworm bond at checkout in Dog Eared Books on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Travis Raburn / Golden Gate Xpress)

Within its 46.9 square miles, San Francisco holds over 40 independent bookstores. Denser than nearly any other city with independent, brick-and-mortar bookstores, these bookstores’ persistence in a city known for its ever-growing tech hub is a testament to San Franciscans’ continued patronage for the arts and culture that the city is so known for.

When Independent Bookstore Day rolls around on the last Saturday of April, as it has for the last 12 years, San Franciscans turn out to support these staples of the city. Some of the most popular stores include Green Apple Books, City Lights, Dog Eared Books, Fabulosa Books, Adobe Books and Medicine for Nightmares, but those are just a few of the dozens.

For the occasion, many bookstores offer special deals. At Fabulosa Books, pride flags were handed out to customers who spent over $25. At Dog Eared Books, for every $100 spent, customers received a store-branded tote (while supplies last). 

Customers, local and tourist alike, patronized the many stores including Green Apple Books’ Clement Street location, which was crowded on the morning of the holiday. Various customers, like Katrina Panovich and Clare Doornbos, commented on the unique energy of these San Francisco locations on this day.

“I believe so strongly in the importance of independent bookstores for communities, and for people’s personal growth, and how valuable it is to get different perspectives through reading,” Panovich said. “I also just really love buying books, and so any chance I have to not have to rate limit myself at a bookstore is a very good one.”

Sarah Alexander (left), a classics and anthropology student at UC Berkeley, peruses the nonfiction section at Dog Eared Books during a day trip to San Francisco on Saturday, April 26, 2025. (Travis Raburn / Golden Gate Xpress)

That notion of independent bookstores fostering community, growth and perspective is shared by the bookseller Doornbos, someone Panovich just met inside Green Apple Books on the morning of the holiday and instantly connected with.

“The San Francisco Bay Area is full of independent thinkers,” Doornbos said. “I don’t think that we need our thoughts curated for us by big companies like Barnes & Noble, who do a pay-to-play situation with whoever has the most money gets the most books on the shelves, or being told what to read by an algorithm. That’s not who the people of the Bay Area are.”

On Wednesday, just a few days before Independent Bookstore Day, Amazon, one of those big companies, announced its own sale on all books sitewide from April 23-28. That move was seen by many as a direct challenge or insult to the then-upcoming holiday. Eileen McCormick, the store manager at Green Apple Books, believes that the intimacy of independent bookstores is something you can’t find at faceless corporations like Amazon. 

“The thing that Amazon will never be able to take from us is the ability to create community, and that’s something that I think is so important to bookstores and to neighborhoods, to San Francisco,” McCormick said. “It’s a place where you get to see what people in your neighborhood are reading and suggesting, and get to talk to people who really have a passion for literature and books. I think that it’s really important to celebrate that because a lot of that started to disappear during COVID, and I think that’s what makes life worth living.”

Becka R., who wished to be credited with no last name, citing the current political climate, is a co-founder of Books Not Bans, a nonprofit that sends queer and banned books to places with strict laws on literature. She understands the nature of competition and why independent bookstores provide something that the conglomerates can’t.

“There’s no way Books Not Bans would exist without the passion and commitment that independent bookstores have to a diverse range of thoughts and ideas that aren’t represented by major publishers,” Becka said. 

Books Not Bans originated at Fabulosa Books. Alvin Orloff, the owner of Fabulosa, sees independent bookstores as vital to maintaining a curious readership.

“If people come here, they will realize that the literary universe is much larger than most of us imagine, there’s so much more available,” Orloff said. “There’s so many little nooks and crannies of obscurity that are delightful and enriching to discover, there’s genres of literature that people don’t normally encounter.”

Customers browse through Dog Eared Books’ collection on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Valencia Street’s independent bookstore has been in operation since 1992, and as a general interest bookstore, sells “a little bit of everything.” (Travis Raburn / Golden Gate Xpress)

Independent Bookstore Day is only one day of the year, but that doesn’t mean these dozens of stores are any less active the rest of the year. Through the popularity of “BookTok,” there has been a renewed interest in the third space of bookstores among younger generations. Many of the bookstores in San Francisco host Q&As with authors and other community-based events.

While many fret over the fraught nature of brick-and-mortar bookstores in a nation where 21% of adults are illiterate and 54% of adults have a literacy level below a 6th grade level as of 2024, there is still a strong contingent of people who will show up to support independent booksellers in person. San Franciscans make that clear on Independent Bookstore Day. 

“The kind of associations between bookseller and regular customer, between customers who have just met now standing in the store like we two have, and between booksellers, those are really important networks,” Doornbos said. “They’re very important to the wider community.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Beyond SFSU
Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square. (Alfredo Borba, CC-BY-SA-4.0, Wikimedia Commons)
SFSU reacts to the death of Pope Francis
A group of men pose in front of Cowboy Carter, who won the Hunky Jesus contest, in Dolores Park on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Johnny Conterez / Golden Gate Xpress)
Photos: SF celebrates Easter with Hunky Jesus and cannabis
The Thomas J. Cahill Hall of Justice building in San Francisco on Friday, April 18, 2025. (Gabriel Carver / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU international student pleads not guilty to a hit-and-run
About the Contributors
August Hammel
August Hammel, Staff Reporter
August Hammel (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in cinema. He was born in San Diego and currently lives in San Francisco. He previously worked on his high school yearbook staff and his words can be found on the websites Buffed Film Buffs and High Femme. When not writing, August can be found in a movie theater or a bookshop as he searches for what he wants to write about next and why. August Hammel (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en cine. Nació en San Diego y actualmente vive en San Francisco. Anteriormente trabajó en el equipo del anuario de su escuela secundaria y sus palabras se pueden encontrar en los sitios web Buffed Film Buffs y High Femme. Cuando no está escribiendo, August se puede encontrar en un cine o en una librería mientras busca sobre qué quiere escribir a continuación y por qué.
Travis Raburn
Travis Raburn, Multimedia Editor
Travis Raburn (he/him) is the multimedia editor for Golden Gate Xpress. A senior double majoring in journalism and international relations, he grew up in South Carolina and discovered a passion for journalism during a research internship in Oregon, where he collaborated with documentarians. When he’s not in the newsroom, Travis enjoys hiking and listening to smooth jazz. Travis Raburn (él) es el editor de multimedia de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de último año, con una doble especialización en periodismo y relaciones internacionales. Creció en Carolina del Sur y descubrió su pasión por el periodismo durante una pasantía de investigación en Oregón, donde colaboró con documentalistas. Cuando no está en la sala de redacción, a Travis le gusta hacer senderismo y escuchar jazz suave.