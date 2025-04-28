The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress
Golden Gate Xpress

Seniors, coaches, alumni celebrate win in the final game at Maloney Field

SFSU baseball clinches a postseason spot, grabs first place in CCAA in the final week of the regular season
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterApr 28, 2025
Paula Sibulo
Senior pitcher Daniel Smith embraces SFSU baseball head coach Tony Schifano during their Senior Day ceremony on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Paula Sibulo / Golden Gate Xpress)

This Sunday was a bittersweet day for San Francisco State University baseball friends, family and alumni as they watched their Gators play their final game at Maloney Field. 

Everyone at the ballpark understood the significance of this game, the final ribbon in concluding the SFSU baseball program, but their sorrows were overcome with gratitude and celebration for the team’s success.

This Senior Day was unlike most, as every player, coach and fan at the ballpark felt the gravity of it being everyone’s last home game.

Some non-seniors also played their final home game of their collegiate careers, whether it be due to the stress of entering the transfer portal or their academic commitments to staying at SFSU. 

Junior outfielder Nicholas Cook decided to forgo his final year of eligibility to remain a student at SFSU rather than transfer to play baseball elsewhere.

Senior shortstop Daniel Murillo dives for home plate, scoring a run for the Gators on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Klyde Java / Golden Gate Xpress)

“Today’s been emotional for me because it’s like a senior day for me too,” Cook said. “It’s the last time I get to play here and maybe the last time I’m on the home side of a baseball field.”

Redshirt senior David Eichhorn was handed the ball for the final home game and pitched another masterful performance, throwing 6.2 innings and surrendering two runs in the 11-2 victory over the California State University, East Bay Pioneers.

Eichhorn talked about how he felt to be given the opportunity to start the final home game.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s good pressure,” Eichhorn said. “There’s family around, and in the last game we’ll ever play here, you know it means a lot to everyone, especially the coaches.”

Tenth-year head coach Tony Schifano was showered with Gatorade after the victory, a coach who is well-regarded by his current and former players.

Schifano invited Gator baseball alumni to the game and held a ceremony for them in the fifth inning.

“I wanted to show our seniors that although the program is going away, they’ll be Gators for life,” Schifano said. “Every senior got to play today and being able to leave Maloney Field in first place is exciting.”

Players, coaches and fans were emotionally conflicted because although it was a somber day, the victory moved SFSU into first place in the conference, and it punched their ticket to the CCAA playoffs.

The Gators have one final regular season series coming up this weekend versus the no. 3 ranked California State University, Monterey Bay Otters, who are currently just one game back from SFSU.

Last year, the Otters knocked the Gators out of the CCAA playoffs and the Division II West Regionals. This upcoming series will be the biggest series of the year with a chance to solidify the no. 1 seed in the conference.

SFSU finished victorious on Senior Day in their final home game at Maloney Field.
Klyde Java
The Gators baseball played their last home game at Maloney Field on Sunday, April 27, 2025. (Klyde Java special to Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff Reporter
Cameron Anderson (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). He grew up in the East Bay, attending Albany High School. He currently lives in Richmond, California. He grew up playing and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school. He previously attended Solano Community College with the opportunity to play baseball and pursue a Sports Broadcasting Certificate. At Solano, Cameron found his passion for broadcasting sports as a play-by-play announcer and TV studio host. Last summer, he interned with the San Francisco Seagulls of the California Collegiate League (CCL) and announced close to 30 baseball games. He currently works as a camera and graphics operator for the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). In his free time, he likes to watch sports and play video games. Cameron Anderson (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año, especializado en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA). Creció en el East Bay, asistiendo a la escuela secundaria Albany High. Actualmente vive en Richmond, California. Desde pequeño, jugaba y veía deportes, practicando béisbol y baloncesto en la escuela secundaria. Anteriormente, asistió a Solano Community College, donde tuvo la oportunidad de jugar béisbol y obtener un certificado en Transmisión Deportiva. En Solano, Cameron descubrió su pasión por la transmisión deportiva como comentarista de play-by-play y presentador de estudio de TV. El verano pasado, hizo una pasantía con los San Francisco Seagulls de la California Collegiate League (CCL) y comentó casi 30 juegos de béisbol. Actualmente trabaja como operador de cámara y gráficos para el Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). En su tiempo libre, le gusta ver deportes y jugar videojuegos.
Paula Sibulo
Paula Sibulo, Editor-in-Chief
Paula Sibulo (she/her) is the editor-in-chief for Golden Gate Xpress. She is a third-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA) and minoring in journalism. Growing up in Marietta, Ohio, Paula frequently visited her local news station, which sparked her interest in journalism. Before attending San Francisco State University, she was a reporter, anchor and social media director in Elk Grove, California, for her high school TV news program, Wolfpack TV. Paula previously worked at ABC8/FOX11 as a news intern reporting on the capital city of Charleston, West Virginia. In her spare time, she enjoys completing the daily Wordle and solving crosswords every morning at breakfast. Paula can be reached at [email protected] Paula Sibulo (ella) es la directora de Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de tercer año, especializada en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA) y con una especialización en periodismo. Creció en Marietta, Ohio, y solía visitar frecuentemente la estación de noticias local, lo que despertó su interés por el periodismo. Antes de asistir a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, fue reportera, presentadora y directora de redes sociales en Elk Grove, California, para el programa de noticias de TV de su escuela secundaria, Wolfpack TV. Paula trabajó anteriormente en ABC8/FOX11 como pasante de noticias, reportando sobre la ciudad capital de Charleston, West Virginia. En su tiempo libre, Paula disfruta completar el Wordle diario y resolver crucigramas todas las mañanas durante el desayuno. Paula puede ser contactada en [email protected].
Klyde Java
Klyde Java, Contributor
Klyde Java (he/him) is a contributor to Golden Gate Xpress. Java is a filmmaker, photographer and writer based in San Francisco. Born and raised in Southern California, he currently attends San Francisco State University, double majoring in psychology and Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts, while minoring in journalism. Klyde Java (él) es freelancer de Golden Gate Xpress. Java es cineasta, fotógrafo y escritor con sede en San Francisco. Nacido y criado en el sur de California, actualmente asiste a la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, donde cursa una doble titulación en psicología y Artes de Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión, mientras estudia una secundaria en periodismo.