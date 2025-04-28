Seniors, coaches, alumni celebrate win in the final game at Maloney Field

This Sunday was a bittersweet day for San Francisco State University baseball friends, family and alumni as they watched their Gators play their final game at Maloney Field.

Everyone at the ballpark understood the significance of this game, the final ribbon in concluding the SFSU baseball program, but their sorrows were overcome with gratitude and celebration for the team’s success.

This Senior Day was unlike most, as every player, coach and fan at the ballpark felt the gravity of it being everyone’s last home game.

Some non-seniors also played their final home game of their collegiate careers, whether it be due to the stress of entering the transfer portal or their academic commitments to staying at SFSU.

Junior outfielder Nicholas Cook decided to forgo his final year of eligibility to remain a student at SFSU rather than transfer to play baseball elsewhere.

“Today’s been emotional for me because it’s like a senior day for me too,” Cook said. “It’s the last time I get to play here and maybe the last time I’m on the home side of a baseball field.”

Redshirt senior David Eichhorn was handed the ball for the final home game and pitched another masterful performance, throwing 6.2 innings and surrendering two runs in the 11-2 victory over the California State University, East Bay Pioneers.

Eichhorn talked about how he felt to be given the opportunity to start the final home game.

“There’s a lot of pressure, but it’s good pressure,” Eichhorn said. “There’s family around, and in the last game we’ll ever play here, you know it means a lot to everyone, especially the coaches.”

Tenth-year head coach Tony Schifano was showered with Gatorade after the victory, a coach who is well-regarded by his current and former players.

Schifano invited Gator baseball alumni to the game and held a ceremony for them in the fifth inning.

“I wanted to show our seniors that although the program is going away, they’ll be Gators for life,” Schifano said. “Every senior got to play today and being able to leave Maloney Field in first place is exciting.”

Players, coaches and fans were emotionally conflicted because although it was a somber day, the victory moved SFSU into first place in the conference, and it punched their ticket to the CCAA playoffs.

The Gators have one final regular season series coming up this weekend versus the no. 3 ranked California State University, Monterey Bay Otters, who are currently just one game back from SFSU.

Last year, the Otters knocked the Gators out of the CCAA playoffs and the Division II West Regionals. This upcoming series will be the biggest series of the year with a chance to solidify the no. 1 seed in the conference.