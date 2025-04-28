SFSU softball splits series against Cal State San Bernardino

San Francisco State University split each day over their four-game series this weekend, with the Gators taking the first games on both Friday and Saturday, with their opponents, California State University, San Bernardino, taking the second games.

SFSU started the weekend strong, quickly tying up the first game after CSUSB took an early lead in the first inning. The Gators blew the game wide open with a five-run fourth inning, and a home run from junior first base Shaunessy Cardwell — her third of the season – at the bottom of the fifth.

Despite the Coyotes’ best efforts, senior pitcher Mari Takeda Bajan’s dominance on the mound, coupled with SFSU’s usual sharp defense, secured the Gators a 7-1 win.

“I’ve always been a contact pitcher, so my defense is a really big part of my pitching,” Takeda Bajan said. “Just them having my back and getting the ground balls to get the double plays. If I let somebody get on, I’m just relying on them and hitting my spots.”

That connection was palpable in their first game, and the whole team’s energy was high coming into the second. However, things soon took a rough turn for SFSU.

The Coyotes began the scoring in the second game with a home run in the top of the second. The Gators quickly responded with a homer of their own from junior utility Marissa Jordan in the bottom of the second inning, momentarily tying the game. The third inning saw the first of two contentious calls by the umpire — calls that had head coach Alicia Reid shedding her cool demeanor and growing more animated than many viewers in the stands had ever seen.

“The girls know I’m a competitive person and intense when the time calls for it,” said Reid, laughing about the crowd’s comments. “This time of year, every game matters, and at crucial points, umpires can impact that game severely. I just hope that they eventually can work to get better every day.”

Contentious calls aside, a six-run seventh inning for the Coyotes saw them go on to win the game 8-3. On Saturday, the Gators were determined to rally and ensure at least one more victory before their upcoming conference tournament the following week.

“I think I was under the ball yesterday,” said senior shortstop Kai DeLeon. “So, just kind of playing the defense a little bit more today because their defense falls fast, that was my game plan.”

That change up on DeLeon’s part turned out to be crucial. After the Coyotes managed to tie the game 5-5 in the seventh inning, the game headed to extra innings, where DeLeon delivered the winning hit right up the left side with bases loaded, securing a second victory in the series for the Gators.

The final game on Saturday was another close game as the Gators held a lead of 2-1 for most of the game. That lead closed when an error in the seventh advanced a Cal State San Bernardino pinch runner to third, extending the inning and allowing the Coyotes to get two runs. After some well-used bunts and steady hitting from the home squad, senior second base Rylee McDaniel was looking to get the two runners on base home, but she was struck out on a tough pitch from Coyotes pitcher Samantha Vargas.

McDaniel was a key player in each game in the series, scoring three home runs this weekend alone. Those homers brought her stats to ten home runs this season, which is the second-highest ever recorded in a Gators softball season.

“I’m just trying to get my elbow through and try to hit something hard and something low, but sometimes it just goes out and high,” said McDaniel, regarding her technique. “This is my first year actually playing full-time, and continuously starting, so it’s a really cool feeling, especially since I’m a senior.”

The seniors on the team, McDaniel included, were celebrated on Saturday as part of Senior Day, with each graduating player getting a poster, gifts and a scrapbook full of personal and team memories.

“This group, this class means a lot, honestly,” Reid said. “A lot of them have been here for the full four years and they’ve really helped turn the program around to where we’re at today. It’s going to take its toll and it’s a lot of good shoes to have to fill. And hopefully, we can keep the season going for as long as we can with this group.”

Gators fans will see if they can do just that on May 1 when SFSU will await the second-lowest ranking winners from Wednesday’s games in the CCAA Tournament at Sonoma State University.

“The mindset for us is kind of a win or go home mentality,” Reid said. “So this group, being full of seniors, is really going to leave it all out there and hope to compete every game.”

McDaniel stressed the importance of the proposed increase to the Athletics Instructional Related Activities Fee.

“Collegiate sports is everything to me. That’s what has put me through college because I didn’t have the means to pay for college for myself,” McDaniel said. ”We also employ jobs, people who are working our scoreboard are just regular students who don’t play sports. It means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to our fans at our school, so it would be really great if we could get a little bit more funding and save our athletics program.”