SFSU SAAC holds third annual ESPYs for Gators Athletics

Monday’s event was the last ESPYs for the three cut sports programs
Byline photo of Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff ReporterMay 7, 2025
Paul Singh
Zane Stoddard of the SFSU men’s wrestling team presents the nominees for the Best Media Day Pic Awards on Monday, May 5, 2025. (Paul Singh / Golden Gate Xpress)

San Francisco State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted their third annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards Ceremony in Annex I on May 5. The formal event presented awards that weren’t related to athletic performance to build community in Gator Athletics, according to SAAC Vice President and wrestler Brayden Concepcion.

“It’s about bringing athletes together to celebrate the year and celebrate all we’ve accomplished,” Concepcion said.

Tyler Sharp, SAAC secretary and cross-country athlete, said the ESPY event took about a month of planning. The catering, script writing, set up and location of the event were planned within that time frame.

This year, the planning involved honoring the three sports that would be discontinued on July 1.

“I think this is a great opportunity for them to enjoy their last year of activities and really honor them and just have fun for the last moments that we all have together,” said Kelsey Burrus, the SAAC president and junior women’s soccer defender.

Former wrestler Basil Othman and current wrestler Zane Stoddard of the SFSU men’s wrestling team were the MCs presenting the awards to the student-athletes. 

“I might as well go up on stage and bring the energy to the people because this is what I love to do,” Stoddard said. “This is what I live for. Bring the energy to the people.”

Sophomore wrestler Felipe De Matos and senior softball player Lexi Holihan were named king and queen, respectively.

“I chose SF State for the athlete culture and for the student culture as well,” De Matos said. “And to be regarded with such an honorable and noble title, it makes me feel like I picked the right choice. I love SF State. I love the athletes here. I love my wrestling team. I love it all, man.”

About the Contributor
Paul Singh
Paul Singh, Staff Reporter
Paul Singh (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism with a minor in communications. Originally from Los Angeles, he is currently living in San Francisco. He transferred from Long Beach City College in 2023. He previously worked for a nonprofit organization called The Organization For World Peace, which works on peaceful solutions around the world. During his free time, he enjoys working out, learning new languages, watching English football highlights and exploring the city. He also practices a little bit of mixed martial arts and is in the MMA Club on campus. Paul Singh (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en comunicaciones. Originalmente de Los Ángeles, actualmente vive en San Francisco. Se transfirió del Long Beach City College en 2023. Anteriormente trabajó para una organización sin fines de lucro llamada The Organization For World Peace, que trabaja en soluciones pacíficas alrededor del mundo. En su tiempo libre, disfruta hacer ejercicio, aprender nuevos idiomas, ver resúmenes de fútbol inglés y explorar la ciudad. También practica artes marciales mixtas y está en el club de MMA en el campus.