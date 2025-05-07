SFSU SAAC holds third annual ESPYs for Gators Athletics

San Francisco State University’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted their third annual Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards Ceremony in Annex I on May 5. The formal event presented awards that weren’t related to athletic performance to build community in Gator Athletics, according to SAAC Vice President and wrestler Brayden Concepcion.

“It’s about bringing athletes together to celebrate the year and celebrate all we’ve accomplished,” Concepcion said.

Tyler Sharp, SAAC secretary and cross-country athlete, said the ESPY event took about a month of planning. The catering, script writing, set up and location of the event were planned within that time frame.

This year, the planning involved honoring the three sports that would be discontinued on July 1.

“I think this is a great opportunity for them to enjoy their last year of activities and really honor them and just have fun for the last moments that we all have together,” said Kelsey Burrus, the SAAC president and junior women’s soccer defender.

Former wrestler Basil Othman and current wrestler Zane Stoddard of the SFSU men’s wrestling team were the MCs presenting the awards to the student-athletes.

“I might as well go up on stage and bring the energy to the people because this is what I love to do,” Stoddard said. “This is what I live for. Bring the energy to the people.”

Sophomore wrestler Felipe De Matos and senior softball player Lexi Holihan were named king and queen, respectively.

“I chose SF State for the athlete culture and for the student culture as well,” De Matos said. “And to be regarded with such an honorable and noble title, it makes me feel like I picked the right choice. I love SF State. I love the athletes here. I love my wrestling team. I love it all, man.”