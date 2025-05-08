The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Gators softball wins first game of D-II West Regionals

Bajan’s dominance on the hill and a solo shot by McDaniel leads SFSU to victory
Byline photo of Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff ReporterMay 8, 2025
Haley Abarca
Mari Takeda Bajan (30) pitches during a game against the Saint Martin’s Saints on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)

With the San Francisco State University Gators leading 3-1 headed into the bottom of the third inning, second baseman Rylee McDaniel blasted the first pitch she saw over the wall for a solo home run. The home crowd rose to their feet as they watched the ball fly over the left field wall. 

McDaniel’s run gave her team a commanding 4-1 lead in their first game of the D-II West Regionals.

“I knew she [Saint Martin’s pitcher Bridget Johnson] was a screwball pitcher, so I was sitting on that pitch,” McDaniel said. “Once I got my hands through, I immediately knew it was over.”

After McDaniel launched her 11th home run of the season, the Gators scored one more run in the third, which provided all of the offense needed in their 5-3 victory over the Saint Martin’s University Saints.

SFSU pitcher Mari Takeda Bajan had a shaky start to her outing, allowing two walks to open the game. After surrendering one run, she was able to maneuver out of more damage by getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

“We [SFSU pitchers] worked with a sports psychologist last week to help keep ourselves calm when there’s chaos around us,” Bajan said. “Breathing is our number one thing — be aware of your breathing and just focus on you and the catcher.”

Bajan has pitched in every playoff game this season, and after her complete game today, she ranks second among all CCAA pitchers with 17 complete games.

This victory marked the fourth straight postseason win for the Gators after going undefeated to win the CCAA tournament last week.

Winning the CCAA Championship helped solidify them as the no. 2 seed in the D-II West Regionals and allowed them the opportunity to host the tournament at the SFSU Softball Field.

Head coach Alicia Reid spoke about the importance of winning the first game of a double-elimination tournament.

“That first game is huge,” Reid said. “You want to take that first step and continue on the winners’ bracket versus dropping to the losers’ bracket early.”

The luxury of winning the first game of the D-II West Regionals is not feeling like your back is against the wall, one loss away from being eliminated.

Similar to the CCAA tournament, the D-II West Regionals are double-elimination. If the Gators win in Friday’s 11 a.m. game, they will move on to the finals and would have to lose twice on Saturday to be eliminated. If they lose on Friday, they will have to play again at 4 p.m. in order to advance to the finals on Saturday.

The crowd cheers as the Gator softball team scores a run against the Saint Martin’s Saints on Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Haley Abarca / Golden Gate Xpress)
About the Contributors
Cameron Anderson
Cameron Anderson, Staff Reporter
Cameron Anderson (he/him) is a reporter for Golden Gate Xpress. He is a fourth-year student majoring in Broadcast Electronic Communication Arts (BECA). He grew up in the East Bay, attending Albany High School. He currently lives in Richmond, California. He grew up playing and watching sports, playing baseball and basketball in high school. He previously attended Solano Community College with the opportunity to play baseball and pursue a Sports Broadcasting Certificate. At Solano, Cameron found his passion for broadcasting sports as a play-by-play announcer and TV studio host. Last summer, he interned with the San Francisco Seagulls of the California Collegiate League (CCL) and announced close to 30 baseball games. He currently works as a camera and graphics operator for the Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). In his free time, he likes to watch sports and play video games. Cameron Anderson (él) es reportero para Golden Gate Xpress. Es estudiante de cuarto año, especializado en Comunicación Electrónica en Radiodifusión (BECA). Creció en el East Bay, asistiendo a la escuela secundaria Albany High. Actualmente vive en Richmond, California. Desde pequeño, jugaba y veía deportes, practicando béisbol y baloncesto en la escuela secundaria. Anteriormente, asistió a Solano Community College, donde tuvo la oportunidad de jugar béisbol y obtener un certificado en Transmisión Deportiva. En Solano, Cameron descubrió su pasión por la transmisión deportiva como comentarista de play-by-play y presentador de estudio de TV. El verano pasado, hizo una pasantía con los San Francisco Seagulls de la California Collegiate League (CCL) y comentó casi 30 juegos de béisbol. Actualmente trabaja como operador de cámara y gráficos para el Bay Area Online Sports Network (BAOSN.tv). En su tiempo libre, le gusta ver deportes y jugar videojuegos.
Haley Abarca
Haley Abarca, Staff Photographer
Haley Abarca (she/her) is a staff photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in photojournalism and minoring in Queer and Trans Ethnic studies. She was born and raised in Menlo Park, California. Haley developed a love for photography during fifth grade and now loves to photograph sports, politics, concerts and live events. In her free time, she loves reading, listening to music and hanging out with friends.  Haley Abarca (ella) es fotógrafa para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia fotoperiodismo con una especialización en estudios étnicos queer y trans. Nació y creció en Menlo Park, California. Haley desarrolló un amor por la fotografía en quinto grado y ahora disfruta fotografiar deportes, política, conciertos y eventos en vivo. En su tiempo libre, le encanta leer, escuchar música y pasar tiempo con sus amigos.