Gators softball wins first game of D-II West Regionals

With the San Francisco State University Gators leading 3-1 headed into the bottom of the third inning, second baseman Rylee McDaniel blasted the first pitch she saw over the wall for a solo home run. The home crowd rose to their feet as they watched the ball fly over the left field wall.

McDaniel’s run gave her team a commanding 4-1 lead in their first game of the D-II West Regionals.

“I knew she [Saint Martin’s pitcher Bridget Johnson] was a screwball pitcher, so I was sitting on that pitch,” McDaniel said. “Once I got my hands through, I immediately knew it was over.”

After McDaniel launched her 11th home run of the season, the Gators scored one more run in the third, which provided all of the offense needed in their 5-3 victory over the Saint Martin’s University Saints.

SFSU pitcher Mari Takeda Bajan had a shaky start to her outing, allowing two walks to open the game. After surrendering one run, she was able to maneuver out of more damage by getting out of a bases-loaded jam.

“We [SFSU pitchers] worked with a sports psychologist last week to help keep ourselves calm when there’s chaos around us,” Bajan said. “Breathing is our number one thing — be aware of your breathing and just focus on you and the catcher.”

Bajan has pitched in every playoff game this season, and after her complete game today, she ranks second among all CCAA pitchers with 17 complete games.

This victory marked the fourth straight postseason win for the Gators after going undefeated to win the CCAA tournament last week.

Winning the CCAA Championship helped solidify them as the no. 2 seed in the D-II West Regionals and allowed them the opportunity to host the tournament at the SFSU Softball Field.

Head coach Alicia Reid spoke about the importance of winning the first game of a double-elimination tournament.

“That first game is huge,” Reid said. “You want to take that first step and continue on the winners’ bracket versus dropping to the losers’ bracket early.”

The luxury of winning the first game of the D-II West Regionals is not feeling like your back is against the wall, one loss away from being eliminated.

Similar to the CCAA tournament, the D-II West Regionals are double-elimination. If the Gators win in Friday’s 11 a.m. game, they will move on to the finals and would have to lose twice on Saturday to be eliminated. If they lose on Friday, they will have to play again at 4 p.m. in order to advance to the finals on Saturday.