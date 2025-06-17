Opinion: Giants swing big with Rafael Devers trade

Buster Posey, President of Baseball Operations, told local reporters in an interview earlier this month, “It’s time to go.” Since then, the San Francisco Giants have gone 8-3, found themselves two games behind the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the division and made a trade on Sunday for one of the premier left-handed bats in the MLB in Rafael Devers.

The Giants shocked the entire baseball world by acquiring the 28-year-old third baseman from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for starting pitchers Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, outfielder James TIbbs III and minor league righty Jose Bello.

This move has transformed the Giants from a playoff contender to a legitimate World Series contender.

The Giants sit second in the National League West division at 41-31, largely due to the team’s terrific pitching to begin the season. Starters Logan Webb and Robbie Ray have been incredible, and the Giants have one of the best bullpens in the league with pitchers Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers and Camilo Doval all pitching well.

While pitching is important, the Giants also need to provide their pitchers with more runs and Devers will certainly help.

The Giants are hitting .233, which ranks them 24th in the MLB. They rank 14th in runs scored and are hitting .239 versus right-handed pitchers and .213 versus left-handed pitchers.

Devers, a three-time All Star and two-time Silver Slugger, is hitting .272 this season with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.

With current third-baseman Matt Chapman on the injured list with a sprained right hand, Devers will slot into the middle of the Giants lineup and at third base on defense.

When Chapman returns, Devers’ position remains to be seen. He could be an option at first base, although Devers has publicly shown some dismay towards playing that position when the Red Sox asked him to do so earlier this season.

Whether it’s at designated hitter, third base or first, Devers’ offense is what the Giants traded for and what they most need.

Although the MLB’s trade deadline is more than a month away, the Giants, under Posey, have shown an ambition to win with this trade.

Devers will now embed himself into life in the Bay Area much earlier than a typical trade deadline addition.

Yes, Devers is owed a lot of money. The Giants will absorb the over eight years and roughly $250 million remaining on his contract. He’s also had some public disputes this season with the Red Sox about his position on the field and transitioning to a full-time DH.

But the Giants are one of the most valuable teams in Major League Baseball, ranking fifth, according to CNBC at $3.8 billion. The Giants are finally flexing their financial muscle just like division rival Dodgers and the San Diego Padres have over the last few seasons.

While the prospects that the Giants traded could be good MLB players someday, they may not become as good as Devers. Harrison has had a bit of a rocky start to his career, bouncing between the majors and AAA. The recently drafted Tibbs III is only in single A thus far.

Devers is one of the best hitters in the league. In his career, he has hit over 215 home runs and is a .279 hitter. Devers will no doubt help the middling Giants lineup that look to attain that glory they haven’t reached since 2014.

Devers will look to give Giants fans a lot more splash hits and provide the team a power bat they haven’t had in years.