Former NBA player surprises campers during Golden State Basketball Academy

Over 100 children, aged 7 to 15, filled the Main Gym at San Francisco State University for the Golden State Sports Academy basketball camp today. The sounds of basketballs hammering the waxed hardwood floors stopped as special guest Kelenna Azubuike appeared.

Azubuike, a former undrafted shooting guard from the University of Kentucky, spent four seasons with the Warriors before transitioning into a broadcasting career. In 2019, he became an analyst for NBC Sports Bay Area, working alongside play-by-play announcer Bob Fitzgerald.

The hour-long surprise for the children consisted of Azubuike talking about his own basketball journey, answering questions from campers, taking photographs with them and signing autographs.

“I always love coming to the Golden State Warriors camp,” Azubuike said. “I feel like the kids were really engaged and enthusiastic, asked really good questions, and I always love coming just to kick knowledge, give them a little encouragement because I remember being in their shoes and coming to camps like this and looking for that encouragement.”

Now in its 26th year, the Golden State Sports Academy has grown to be the largest basketball camp program in the NBA and the WNBA. It has welcomed over 80,000 youth from six continents, according to Eva Salazar, Golden State corporate communications coordinator.

The academy, which was formerly named the Warriors Basketball Academy, was recently rebranded to the “Golden State Sports Academy” to encompass not only the Warriors but the Valkyries as well. Campers were previously given just Warriors jerseys, but they now receive reversible jerseys with the Warriors on one side and the Valkyries on the other.

The camp takes place year-round in the Bay Area, rotating locations. This week, they were at SFSU.

Taylor Gardner, a 13-year-old camper, said he learned a lot of things this week during camp and enjoyed the experience.

“I’ve learned some key skills like handling the ball better, shooting better and I’ve just learned a lot of great things from all these coaches,” Gardner said.

Gardner was surprised and excited when Azubuike was introduced as the special guest at today’s camp.

“I watch all the Warriors games, and I always love it when Bob Fitzgerald says a call. I always love his after commentary and the stuff he says,” Gardner said.

The camp allows children to learn the fundamentals of the game, work on individual drill work and compete in small competitions such as three-on-three or five-on-five games.

Ten year old Addison Zamora, from San Francisco, particularly enjoyed a game called 2ball, a game where a team of two try to get as many points as you can in a minute shooting at different spots on the floor worth varying numbers of points.

Like Gardner, she was excited to get a picture and autograph from Azubuike.

“It was cool because I’ve seen him a lot when we’re watching the Warriors games and he’s doing the reporting on NBC,” Zamora said.