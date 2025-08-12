Photos: New stage, upgraded production, but same old charm at 17th Annual Outside Lands musical festival

After three days filled with performances ranging from Tyler, the Creator to Gracie Abrams, the 17th annual Outside Lands Music Festival concluded, with tens of thousands partying under Golden Gate Park’s signature summer fog.

The first day included headline performances from Doechii, Doja Cat, John Summit and a special Beck set accompanied by a full-fledged symphony with a conductor.

Day Two featured Gracie Abrams, two sets from Vampire Weekend, Gesaffelstein and Tyler, the Creator, who just released his ninth studio album “DON’T TAP THE GLASS,” the main theme for his set.

Glass Animals, Jamie xx and Hozier were the final headliners before Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals closed out the festival at the Twin Peaks stage.

The three-day lineup also included a star-studded list of supporting acts including Ludacris, Thundercat, Jessica Pratt and Rebecca Black, all who garnered excited and energetic crowds.

In total, there were 12 headliners with over 90 sets played throughout the festival.

This year, Outside Lands debuted the new “Duboce Triangle,” a stage set adjacent to a main walkway, allowing passersby to take a rest and experience smaller, more intimate acts than what they would experience on the main stages.

Near the entrance of the festival, Casa BacardÍ, a dancefloor with a club-like atmosphere, returned to Outside Lands after debuting last year. While boasting eclectic DJ sets featuring remixes of Jimi Hendrix’s “Purple Haze,” and Nirvana’s “Smells like Teen Spirit,” the songs were mostly mixes of classic Latin-rooted music like Hechizeros Band’s “El Sonidito” famous for the “Un, dos, tres, quatro,” drop.

The Soma Stage returned this year, specializing in house and techno music, and donning a new triangular set design along with up-scaled production in terms of visuals, audio and lighting.

Next year’s Outside Lands is scheduled to run between Aug. 7 and Aug. 9.

Anderson .Paak, in collaboration with the Free Nationals, gets the crowd to raise their hands as he closes out the 17th annual Outside Lands Festival on Aug. 10, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Sean Thomas, known as &friends, pumps his fist, getting the crowd going during his EDM set at the Soma stage on Aug. 10, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Neal Francis smiles as he plays on the clavinet, performing the final show at the Panhandle stage on Outside Lands’ last day, Aug. 10, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Beck Hansen, who is known mononymously as “Beck,” performs with the Berkeley Symphony, closing the Sutro stage after the first day of Outside Lands on Aug. 8, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

A festival-goer in Anderson .Paak’s crowd waves the Palestinian flag with a solemn look on the final day of Outside Lands, Aug. 10, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Break Free Worldwide Bboys member break dances on his head at Monster’s outsider art pop-up at Hellman Hollow near the Panhandle Stage on Outside Lands’ second day, Aug. 9, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Doja Cat poses in the beginning moments of her set while a spotlight creates her silhouette at the Lands End stage on the first day of Outside Lands, Aug. 8, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Emma Speicher and Starla Maclellan hang out in front of the Sutro stage, awaiting for Pratt’s impending set to begin on Day One of Outside Lands, Aug. 8, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)

Tyler, the Creator, amidst smoke from his set’s pyrotechnics, performs new material from his recently released album “DON’T TAP THE GLASS” at the Lands End stage on the second day of Outside Lands, Aug. 9, 2025. (Josh Miranda / Golden Gate Xpress)