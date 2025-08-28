Opinion: Top five off-campus eateries around SFSU

Aside from the stress of the classroom, not knowing your next meal can also be a daily struggle. The amount of food close to campus can be overwhelming, leading to students sticking with what they know and shying away from the many great local dining options.

But the beauty of San Francisco’s food scene is that it’s diverse and provides traditional and fresh dishes in abundance.

San Francisco State University may hold a very small amount of space within the city, but the amount of affordable, student-welcoming cuisine within a five-mile radius around campus provides something for everyone.

Chain restaurants can be found at Stonestown Galleria, like Shake Shack, Chipotle or Marugame Udon. While all are great options for students, venturing into the nearby neighborhoods offers a broader taste of San Francisco’s food scene. Exploring may just lead to your next favorite dining spot for semesters beyond.

Here are some local small eateries in the area that I recommend:

Kevin’s Noodle House:

Westlake Shopping Center

85 Southgate Ave., Daly City

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Pho Huynh Hiep (Kevin’s Noodle House) has seven locations all over the Bay Area and has a reputation for being one of the more popular spots to get traditional Vietnamese pho. It’s a family-owned business that offers quick service as well as over 20 different varieties of pho. It’s a perfect place to go when Karl the Fog rolls into town.

Dumpling Kitchen:

1935 Taraval St., San Francisco

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays (Closed Wednesday)

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends

In the market for some Dim Sum? Dumpling Kitchen has you covered. This casual spot ranges from soup dumplings to shumai to potstickers and even sweet desserts, all of which are handmade. Their menu also boasts tons of shareable entrées, side dishes and vegetarian offerings. The staff is very welcoming, regardless if your table is a party of two or if you’re arriving with a group of friends. Overall, it’s the ideal comfort spot for to fill your Dim Sum cravings.

Golden Boy Pizza:

1447 Taraval St., San Francisco

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

No adventures to North Beach are needed to enjoy one of San Francisco’s famed pizza joints since Golden Boy Pizza added a new location much closer to campus. Since November 2024, Golden Boy has been offering the same slices here that you would see at their original location. However, it does still seem relatively unknown as lines aren’t forming as long for the same sliced “SanFrancilian” style pizza. It is also relatively affordable, usually costing $4.50 a slice.

Elena’s:

255 West Portal Ave., San Francisco

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Elena’s has quickly become one of the trendiest Mexican restaurants in the city. Reservations get booked fast, so it’s important to snag one before making the trip over. Once inside, the upbeat, vibrant energy from the music and the workers moving all around becomes infectious. It’s a bit pricey, but these days, isn’t it more about the experience than the price?

Kadence Klein-Patton, a first-year biology student from San Diego, is excited about being on her own adventure away from home. She plans to utilize public transit to explore more of the city while trying out new dining places.

“I’ve traveled down here quite a lot, so I know the food is really good,” Klein-Patton said. “It definitely has good flavor. I like the variety of food,” Klein-Patton said.

Ynaly Rivera is also a first-year student, studying apparel design and merchandising. Though a Sacramento native, Rivera has spent some time in the city before.

“I want to adventure out there more after I get the hang of my schedule and figure out transportation,” Rivera said. “That’s one thing I wanted to come out here for because I knew there was a lot to explore. So, I’m excited.”

George’s Donut and Merriment:

163 West Portal Ave., San Francisco

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Once you enter George’s Donuts and Merriment, it’s as if you’re transporting yourself into the 1960s. Fresh doughnuts greet you at the door, as well as the coffee bar. It also functions as a sit-down cafe serving salads and sandwiches. Whether you are stopping in for a quick breakfast or a sit-down brunch, George’s in West Portal has what you need.