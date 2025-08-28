The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here

Opinion: Top five off-campus eateries around SFSU

San Francisco’s diverse food scene offers students an array of options off campus
Byline photo of Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff ReporterAug 28, 2025

Aside from the stress of the classroom, not knowing your next meal can also be a daily struggle. The amount of food close to campus can be overwhelming, leading to students sticking with what they know and shying away from the many great local dining options. 

But the beauty of San Francisco’s food scene is that it’s diverse and provides traditional and fresh dishes in abundance.   

San Francisco State University may hold a very small amount of space within the city, but the amount of affordable, student-welcoming cuisine within a five-mile radius around campus provides something for everyone.

Chain restaurants can be found at Stonestown Galleria, like Shake Shack, Chipotle or Marugame Udon. While all are great options for students, venturing into the nearby neighborhoods offers a broader taste of San Francisco’s food scene. Exploring may just lead to your next favorite dining spot for semesters beyond.  

Here are some local small eateries in the area that I recommend:  

 

Kevin’s Noodle House

Westlake Shopping Center 

85 Southgate Ave., Daly City 

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily 

 

Pho Huynh Hiep (Kevin’s Noodle House) has seven locations all over the Bay Area and has a reputation for being one of the more popular spots to get traditional Vietnamese pho. It’s a family-owned business that offers quick service as well as over 20 different varieties of pho. It’s a perfect place to go when Karl the Fog rolls into town. 

 

Dumpling Kitchen

1935 Taraval St., San Francisco 

11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays (Closed Wednesday) 

10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends 

 

In the market for some Dim Sum? Dumpling Kitchen has you covered. This casual spot ranges from soup dumplings to shumai to potstickers and even sweet desserts, all of which are handmade. Their menu also boasts tons of shareable entrées, side dishes and vegetarian offerings. The staff is very welcoming, regardless if your table is a party of two or if you’re arriving with a group of friends. Overall, it’s the ideal comfort spot for to fill your Dim Sum cravings.

 

Golden Boy Pizza

1447 Taraval St., San Francisco 

11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday 

11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday 

 

No adventures to North Beach are needed to enjoy one of San Francisco’s famed pizza joints since Golden Boy Pizza added a new location much closer to campus. Since November 2024, Golden Boy has been offering the same slices here that you would see at their original location. However, it does still seem relatively unknown as lines aren’t forming as long for the same sliced “SanFrancilian” style pizza. It is also relatively affordable, usually costing $4.50 a slice.  

 

The E of Elena’s is featured in the restaurant’s novelty door handles, welcoming guests into the space on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

Elena’s

255 West Portal Ave., San Francisco 

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday  

11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday 

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday 

10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday 

 

Elena’s has quickly become one of the trendiest Mexican restaurants in the city. Reservations get booked fast, so it’s important to snag one before making the trip over. Once inside, the upbeat, vibrant energy from the music and the workers moving all around becomes infectious. It’s a bit pricey, but these days, isn’t it more about the experience than the price? 

Kadence Klein-Patton, a first-year biology student from San Diego, is excited about being on her own adventure away from home. She plans to utilize public transit to explore more of the city while trying out new dining places. 

“I’ve traveled down here quite a lot, so I know the food is really good,” Klein-Patton said. “It definitely has good flavor. I like the variety of food,” Klein-Patton said.  

Ynaly Rivera is also a first-year student, studying apparel design and merchandising. Though a Sacramento native, Rivera has spent some time in the city before.

“I want to adventure out there more after I get the hang of my schedule and figure out transportation,” Rivera said. “That’s one thing I wanted to come out here for because I knew there was a lot to explore. So, I’m excited.” 

 

An abandoned table sits idle outside of George’s Donut and Merriment on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025.
(Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)

George’s Donut and Merriment:  

163 West Portal Ave., San Francisco 

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday  

Once you enter George’s Donuts and Merriment, it’s as if you’re transporting yourself into the 1960s. Fresh doughnuts greet you at the door, as well as the coffee bar. It also functions as a sit-down cafe serving salads and sandwiches. Whether you are stopping in for a quick breakfast or a sit-down brunch, George’s in West Portal has what you need.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Takumi Sugawara introduces a speaker for Riley Gaines’ “The Fight is Far From Over” event in the Seven Hills Conference Center on April 8, 2025. (Courtesy of Takumi Sugawara)
Opinion: Living in my dream — what I learned from studying abroad in America
Rafael Devers throws during warmups on Sept 4, 2024. Devers was recently traded from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants. (D. Benjamin Miller, Wikimedia Commons)
Opinion: Giants swing big with Rafael Devers trade
Some commencement tickets. (Cami Dominguez special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Opinion: Students deserve a better system for commencement tickets
About the Contributors
Daniel Archuleta
Daniel Archuleta, Staff Reporter
Seamus Geoghegan
Seamus Geoghegan, Campus Editor
Seamus Geoghegan (they/them) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. They are majoring in journalism and minoring in political science at San Francisco State University, having transferred from City College of San Francisco. Born in San Francisco, they have worked at many local student publications including The Lowell at Lowell High School and as the editor-in-chief of The Guardsman at City College. When they aren’t shooting photos or chasing leads, they enjoy walking through the city’s many beautiful parks and neighborhoods as well as browsing YouTube’s endless catalog of cooking videos. They can be reached at [email protected] Seamus Geoghegan (elle) es fotógrafo para Golden Gate Xpress. Estudia periodismo con una especialización en ciencias políticas en la Universidad Estatal de San Francisco, habiendo transferido desde City College de San Francisco. Nació en San Francisco y ha trabajado en varias publicaciones estudiantiles locales, incluyendo The Lowell en Escuela Secundaria Lowell y como director de The Guardsman en City College. Cuando no están tomando fotos o buscando pistas, disfrutan caminos en los hermosos parques y vecindarios de la ciudad, así como explorando el interminable catálogo de videos de cocina en YouTube. Se les puede contactar en [email protected]