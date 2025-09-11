The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here
The Student News Site of San Francisco State University

Golden Gate Xpress
Your Ad Here

Gators volleyball is set up for success this season

Last year, the Gators had a historic season, and now they look to come back stronger than ever
Byline photo of Lourence Alturino
Lourence Alturino, Multimedia EditorSep 11, 2025
Lindsey Hoang
San Francisco State University 2025 women’s volleyball team warming up for practice in the Gymnasium on Sept. 9, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

Down 2-0 and on the brink of elimination, the San Francisco State University women’s volleyball team rallied and tied up the series in the 2024 NCAA Division II National Championship. In the fifth and final tiebreaker set, the Lynn University Fighting Knights were one point away from securing the victory. 

Yet, the Gators weren’t going out without a fight as Katie Parker and Tamiya Wilson secured the next two points, forcing a timeout from the Fighting Knights. After a Kimberly DeBoer serve, a kill is set up for the Fighting Knights, which the Gators can’t answer back to, falling short of a national championship.

While the defeat was bittersweet, the Gators look back fondly at the experience of playing at the national stage. 

Gators right side Tamiya Wilson spiking a volleyball during scrimmage practice in the Gymnasium on Sept. 9, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

“It was an amazing experience,” said Alana Larson, a sophomore outside hitter. “That’s something not a lot of people get to experience. I just had so much fun with the girls, so even though we didn’t win, I wouldn’t change it for anything.”

The 2024-25 Gators cemented their legacy in SFSU history forever. The team compiled an overall record of 26-7, with a conference record of 15-3. The team was the first SFSU athletics program to win an NCAA regional tournament with their triumph in the West Regionals.

Expectations could not be higher for the Gators following the results of their previous campaign. Head coach Matt Hoffman is in his 10th season as the leader of the team and is primed for a fresh start. 

“Every year is a new group, new team. Seniors graduate, others leave,” Hoffman said. “It’s kind of like a new script, it’s a clean slate. Just because you were really good one year, it doesn’t mean it’s automatically going to repeat. So you just get to form a new narrative with each team.” 

The Gators suffered major departures from last year’s team. One of those departures on the court was outside hitter Izzy Issak. 

However, for this season, Hoffman has brought Issak back — this time as an assistant coach. She was a major contributor to last season’s achievements, leading the team in kills with 495. Issak has had previous coaching experience with the Vision Volleyball Club, a San Jose-based youth girls club. 

After graduating, Issak was searching for jobs outside of sports. When the assistant coach job opened up, Hoffman looked directly to Issak. Issak looks to use her playing time as a Gator and coaching experience with Vision to push the team forward.

“I’ve been coaching since I was in high school, and at every step of coaching, it’s always been about leaving the sport better than I found it,” Issak said. “It’s also about giving back to the sport because it’s given me so much.” 

Hoffman is looking to incoming freshmen to fill in what was lost. Hoffman is introducing setter Melanie Hewlett, middle blockers Lindsey Olsen and Lilly Rix to the starting lineup and is excited to see their growth as the season develops.

Coming off a national championship game, the preparation for this season was no different, but the little details within the game have become even more important. 

“It’s about not letting ourselves slip through the cracks,” said junior outside hitter Grace Witcher. “Our coaches are really on our butts about making sure we make every contact as perfect as possible and helping each other out. Overall, just giving the most effort that we possibly can.”

An NCAA volleyball on San Francisco State University’s Gymnasium floor on Sept. 9, 2025. (Lindsey Hoang / Golden Gate Xpress)

This past weekend, the Gators went winless in the West Washington University Invitational, starting off the season 0-4. Hoffman acknowledges the slow start, but said it’s part of the process of improving, especially for the younger players who are just getting started. 

“Every day, we just talk about getting better,” Hoffman said. “It’s never been about the results for us. It’s always been about ‘let’s get better at this.’” 

Before the season began, the Gators were ranked No. 2 in the CCAA preseason poll and No. 4 in the NCAA preseason poll.

Regardless of the expectations from the outside, Issak also sets the expectation of getting better as a team. 

“Last season, we were climbing up national rankings, and we still thought of ourselves as the underdogs,” Issak said. “We still kept a chip on our shoulder and with us losing a lot of those pieces that helped that run last year, there’s an even bigger chip on our shoulder because we know what we’re capable of as a program. There’s not an expectation of needing to repeat, but there’s always an expectation to get better every single day.”

The Gators will host this year’s Gator Classic starting today as they look to bounce back from a slow start and move forward to improve as a team.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
A Golden State Valkyries home game at the Chase Center on Aug. 31, 2025. The Valkyries defeated the Indiana Fever 75-63. (Missvain, Wikimedia Commons)
Golden State Valkyries make WNBA history in inaugural season
The Gators, led by goalkeeper Kylie Tone, celebrate with their bench ahead of their home opener versus the Menlo College Oaks on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Seamus Geoghegan / Golden Gate Xpress)
Gators women soccer team kicks off season in nail-biting tie
Kelenna Azubuike signs photos in the Main Gym on Thursday, July 17, 2025. (Neal Wong / Golden Gate Xpress)
Former NBA player surprises campers during Golden State Basketball Academy
More in Volleyball
The San Francisco State University women’s volleyball club huddled together during their game against Utah University during the Las Vegas Classic on March 22, 2025. (Gwen Murray special to Golden Gate Xpress)
Women’s volleyball club aims to spike the Nationals competition
SFSU’s women’s volleyball team poses with their new NCAA regional champions trophy during their ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (Chris M. Lueng special to Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU celebrates the historic 2024 women’s volleyball team with two new banners
Fans react as the San Francisco State University’s women’s volleyball team defeats the University of Central Oklahoma in the NCAA Division II Women’s Volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (Sean Young / Golden Gate Xpress)
SFSU women’s volleyball watch party brings out Gator spirit
About the Contributors
Lourence Alturino
Lourence Alturino, Multimedia Editor
Lourence Alturino (he/him) is the multimedia editor for Golden Gate Xpress. He is majoring in journalism and minoring in marketing. He was born in San Francisco, California, and lives in Daly City. He is a big fan of the 49ers, Warriors and Giants. Aside from watching sports, he loves to have concerts in his car and watch movies and reality TV shows. Lourence Alturino (el, de él) es el editor de multimedia para el Golden Gate Xpress. Está estudiando periodismo con una especialización en mercadotecnia. El nació en San Francisco, California, y vive en Daly City. Es una fanático de los 49ers, los Warriors, y los Gigantes. Además de ver deportes, le encanta tener conciertos desde su automóvil, ver películas, y programas de telerrealidad.
Lindsey Hoang
Lindsey Hoang, Staff Photographer
Lindsey Hoang (she/her) is a photographer for Golden Gate Xpress. She is majoring in Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts and minoring in marketing. She was born and raised in Oakland, California, and is still based in the Bay Area. Lindsey is a freelance photographer working with other artists and a diverse set of clients. In her free time, she loves to spend time with friends and cook for her loved ones. Lindsey Hoang (ella, de ella) es una fotógrafa para el Golden Gate Xpress. Ella está estudiando  Broadcast and Electronic Communication Arts con una especialización en mercadotecnia. Ella nació y creció en Oakland, California, y aún se encuentra en el área de la bahía. Lindsey es una fotógrafa independiente que trabaja con otros artistas y diversos clientes. En su tiempo libre, a Lindsey le encanta pasar tiempo con sus amigas y cocinar para sus seres queridos.