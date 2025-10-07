‘The sky is the limit’: Filipino wrestler Hayden Ancheta turns dreams into gold

At the United World Wrestling U-20 Championship tournament qualifiers, Hayden Ancheta was down 12-11 with just under a minute left to go in the match. Ancheta scored a takedown and established firm control, scoring four points and securing the historic victory against Riccardo Bonanno of Italy.

“It was super exciting for me in the moment because I knew how big of a tournament this was,” Ancheta said. “I knew how good I was and I wasn’t going to go down without a fight. I felt very fearless in the moment, very fearless in the tournament.”

This victory in August marked the first international win for San Francisco State University’s wrestling program at the UWW U-20 World Championships and the first win for the Philippines.

Ancheta fell short in the next round to Ion Bulgaru of Moldova, 14-3, finishing 13th at the 57kg division. However, Ancheta’s focus afterwards wasn’t on the result, but on his performance.

“Obviously, the result wasn’t what I wanted. I wanted to win the tournament,” Ancheta said. “We’re chasing the ability to wrestle better every match, not the ability to squeak out a win here and there.”

SFSU’s wrestling assistant coach Anthony Mancini was Ancheta’s head coach in Bulgaria for the championships, and hailed his performance as the best he’s seen from the Filipino.

“Our focus was don’t worry about who you’re wrestling, it’s not about the singlet, not about the country,” Mancini said. “It’s about you doing your best wrestling, and he competed super freely, left it all out there. It was truthfully the best I’ve ever seen him wrestle.”

Ancheta was a late bloomer to the sport, starting on the mats at 13 years old as a hobby with friends. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that Ancheta started taking wrestling more seriously.

Due to his late start, recruitment opportunities were nowhere to be found until he attended a summer camp of his sophomore year, hosted by SFSU’s wrestling head coach Jason Welch.

“When I first met Hayden, he was still a first or second-year wrestler and just learning the thing,” Welch said. “We obviously look for a certain level of wrestler, but we look deeper than that. We look at personality, their zest for life and what’s the person’s potential overall. And those are the things that are leading him to greatness in wrestling, and also off the mat.”

A major factor in Ancheta’s decision to wrestle for the Gators was Welch’s strong connection with the Philippines’ national team. This connection and fierce drive led him to represent the Philippines at the U-20 Worlds and compete at the Senior Philippine National Championships.

“It’s so cool and I’m so incredibly humbled that I get to represent the Philippines and Philippine athletes and kids look up to me like that,” Ancheta said. “I want to be a great role model for not just the Philippines and Philippine athletes, but for all athletes.”

The Senior Philippine National Championships was Ancheta’s entry into the senior level of wrestling, the highest level of competition for adult wrestlers. Ancheta won gold, defeating two Southeast Asian medalists and three Senior Philippine National Team members. He credits his success at the tournament to Mancini, who was also his lead cornerman for the Philippine Nationals.

During breaks in between matches, lines of fans awaited a picture with Ancheta until Mancini said, “No more pictures until the end of the tournament,” and reminded Ancheta that this tournament was no different from any others in the past.

“I would definitely give a lot of credit to Coach Mancini for being able to switch my mindset from being overstimulated to ‘it’s just wrestling, let’s go have fun,’” Ancheta said. “We’re on a stage, but it doesn’t matter; it’s like any other tournament.”

Obtaining gold at the Philippine Nationals secured his spot on the Senior World Team, alongside his fellow Gator and former roommate, Andre Dargani.

This December, the pair is set to represent the Philippines again as part of the Senior World Team at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

“Hayden is one of the most dedicated people I know,” Dargani said. “He’s always working, trying to get better at wrestling. That mentality and attitude he has with wrestling, it spreads out through every aspect of his life.”

Dargani said he also appreciates Ancheta for helping him blossom out of his hardened shell and will look back on the trip to the Philippines as a cherished memory.

Seeing different parts of the world this summer, such as Bulgaria, Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines, has sparked a new interest in traveling for Ancheta. His ultimate dream is to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and don a gold medal.

“I’m starting to transition myself into the senior scene and wrestle high-level people,” Ancheta said. “I want to wrestle high-level guys, that’s why I’ve been doing this. I want to make the Olympics, I want to get on that podium. My dream is to become an Olympic champion.”

When he’s away from the mats, Ancheta loves hanging out with his family, girlfriend and dogs. His current roommate and teammate, Xander Erolin, appreciates his high energy and how he’s able to motivate those around him to be better.

“Hayden is truly a one in a million type of individual,” Erolin said. “Living with him for the past few months now has been a blessing. He is a very high-energy type of guy and it’s contagious. Being around him also pushes me to be the best version of myself every day.”

Ancheta also has a love for content creation. He has garnered a huge social media following documenting his wrestling journey. The Filipino wrestler has currently amassed over 177,000 followers across Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

“I love making content and will always be a content creator at heart,” Ancheta said. “Whether it’s professionally made videos for brands or silly, goofy videos with my friend, content creation has always been a passion of mine.”

Welch acknowledges Ancheta’s big goals and hopes to lead him there through the daily processes.

“Those big dreams are there and set, but in the meantime, my job as coach is to build stepping stones and talk about the daily,” Welch said. “To make sure he’s dialed in and doesn’t get too lost in those goals. He is so focused and ambitious on these goals. It’s important that I keep him in the process, make sure he’s enjoying his day-to-day and working hard.”

Just six years ago, Ancheta’s wrestling story started as a hobby. Now, he has an entire country on his back and Olympic gold medal aspirations. Wrestling has given Ancheta everything he’s ever asked for in life.

“Wrestling doesn’t define me, wrestling isn’t my personality,” Ancheta said. “But, wrestling changed my life. It showed me what hard work was, but more importantly, it showed me I can get through any tough situation put in front of me. Without wrestling, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. I owe everything to wrestling.”