Opinion: Hiring Tony Vitello is a home run for the Giants

In a historic move, the San Francisco Giants has hired University of Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello as the 40th field manager in organization history, the first-ever collegiate coach to transition to the MLB without previous professional experience.

Hiring 47-year-old Vitello is a big swing for Buster Posey’s first managerial hire as president of baseball operations, but it’s a chance worth taking, as it will result in a World Series championship very soon.

Vitello is known for transforming the Volunteers’ baseball program into a powerhouse since taking over as head coach in 2017. Now, he seeks to do the same for the Giants.

During his time at Tennessee, Vitello led the program to six NCAA regionals, five NCAA super regionals and three College World Series appearances. In 2024, the Volunteers won the College World Series over the Texas A&M University Aggies.

Vitello is a proven winner at the collegiate level and brings that championship mindset to a club that desperately needs it. The Giants have a championship pedigree, but they have only been to the playoffs once since 2016.

On paper, the roster is built to win in October, but previous manager Bob Melvin’s outdated philosophies drastically hindered the team this past season. In Melvin’s two seasons as the Giants’ skipper, he amassed a record of 161-163, failing to elevate the team past the .500 record threshold.

Vitello now walks into the Bay Area with a clubhouse full of promising talent. Stars like ace pitcher Logan Webb and infielders Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman give Vitello a solid foundation to continue his winning ways in the majors.

Alongside his various accomplishments, Vitello’s biggest notch would be remodeling the Volunteers as a program synonymous with MLB-ready talent. He has produced 10 MLB first-round draft picks, including four in the 2025 draft, the most in Volunteers history. Vitello can utilize his scouting abilities and commitment to developing players to revitalize the Giants’ developmental farm system and produce future key pieces.

Vitello’s takeover of the Giants could go smoother than expected, as he reunites with some of his former Volunteers players. In the 2025 draft, the Giants’ first-round pick was star Tennessee infielder Gavin Kilen. The Giants also selected shortstop Maui Ahuna in the fourth round of the 2023 draft. At the past trade deadline, the team traded reliever Tyler Rogers, acquiring outfielder Drew Gilbert and pitcher Blade Tidwell in return. Gilbert and Tidwell were drafted from Tennessee in the first and second round, respectively, in the 2022 draft.

A challenge facing Vitello will be working with an older team for the first time. In his 23 years of coaching, he’s coached and developed young adults. Now, Vitello will have to lead a team with an average age of 29.

Despite that, Vitello is a necessary fresh voice for the ball club. He exudes passion and charisma through a fiery personality that makes him someone to argue with umpires over bad calls, but has the competitive drive the Giants need to reestablish a winning culture.

Some won’t like Vitello’s high-energy approach to coaching, but the fact that Volunteers fans are heavily mourning his departure tells you all you need to know.

Hiring a coach with no professional experience is a risky move from Posey, but as Giants fans know: you’re not going to get anything accomplished if you continue to sit on your hands and let the sport move around you.

This unprecedented hire shows that the Giants aren’t afraid to take chances and are willing to do whatever is necessary to replicate their mid-2010s dynasty. With Vitello and Posey’s championship mentalities aligned, paired with a roster primed to do damage, I expect the Giants to win a World Series championship in the next five years or less.